April 20, 2020
In redwoods, tree sitting continues during pandemic
More articles by:
CP Editor
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Eve Ottenberg
Starving the Cities and States
Guillaume Long
How Ecuador Descended Into Corona Chaos
Ellen Brown
A Universal Basic Income is Essential and Will Work
Ariel Gold
De-Funding the World Health Organization: Unethical, Cruel, and Dangerous for the World
Stephen Cooper
Covid-19 Exposes the Death Penalty’s Selfishness
Ron Jacobs
Pandemic and Protest
Brian Terrell
COVID-19 and the Wasting Disease of Normalcy
Fran Shor
The Coronavirus Pandemic and Our Civilizational Crisis
Erin McCarley
Sanders Won the War of Ideas
Matthew Hoh
The Mountains Sing
Nick Licata
Trump Disrupts the Distinction Between Personal Loyalty & Constitutional Allegiance
Robert P. Alvarez
The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Elections
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Steve Klinger
“Donald J. Trump Ventilators”
Dan Bacher
Feinstein Urges Newsom to Negotiate with Trump over Increasing Water Exports to Agribusiness
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19, Poverty and Structural Violence
Chelli Stanley
A Patriot’s Day Message
Cesar Chelala
The Pleasures of Eating Matzo
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
