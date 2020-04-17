When Malkunkshun Played Bainbridge

by

Even before the advent of Corona Time, the present age was marked by its inward-looking obsessions—selfie, blog, podcast, Facebook, Twitter. The desire to eat the carefully prepared supper must wait until the urge to Instagram has been gratified. “Sharing” is a form of self-curation.

Given the apparent surplus of time, still more people are indulging in the pleasures of retrospect, even as many make movies, take photos, write in the journals in order to capture their impressions of the surreal present. My mother is writing her memoirs.

Even as store shelves are plundered of stock and the stock market collapses, there is a groundswell of stock-taking.

I turned fifty-five on Tuesday. In “normal” times that would also have been tax day, but the Corona crisis has pushed the deadline back for annual involuntary donations to the Pentagon. Like my mother, I’m in a doubly retrospective mood.

I have been reading the newspaper more often and more slowly: the Süddeutsche Zeitung; the Anderson Valley Advertiser (“America’s Last Newspaper”) and its Special Plague Edition that arrived yesterday having returned to its full 12-page format of yore; and the New York Times still delivered to the doorstep. The last of these dwindles in size, too, but in contrast to the AVA, it rarely fails to disappoint. Many have been many vows to cancel my subscription, but I can’t bring myself to do it.

Last week the Times’ printed chief popular music critic Jon Pareles—often a bright spot in these shrinking pages—boosting review of Gigaton, the new album from famed Seattle-based band, Pearl Jam. Given that the Pacific Trident Fleet has its homeport just twenty-five miles west of Seattle, the title carries an ominous—one might say explosive—message. There are greater threats to humanity than Corona. Geo-political tensions augmented by the virus only increase the chances of destruction. THe Bulletin of Atomic Scientists set their Doomsday Clock at seconds in January, even before the Corona crises took hold in this country. Oh for the days when the temporal distance from annihilation was measured in minutes not seconds, soon to tick down to double digits.

The opener of the Gigaton is called “Who Ever Said” and, after an epigram of spectral electronics is interrupted by a guitar blast, comes at you with irresistible force. On the video the fragile planet earth spins against empty black space to the ethereal space music—the disharmony of the sphere. Then the music hurtles to earth like a nuclear locomotive: its chugging guitar riff like radiation. The video image rushes over wild terrain like a missile.

The first words from lead singer Eddie Vedder’s mouth are the words “Drowning in their dissertation” (a timely line for all those grad students wondering why they should go on)—then “Random speakers in my mind,” an apt description of the torture of Zoom, and surgical strike on the technological nerve centers of the forces of evil. Soon enough he comes to the conclusion: “It’s all delivery” — another direct hit on the world as we know it, from ICBMs to Amazon.

Vedder’s refrain is “Whoever said it’s all been said/gave up on satisfaction.” This invigorating assault comes across as timely, even prescient. But what doesn’t these days?

As Pareles notes there is a retrospective glow to Pearl Jam’s latest, even if it burns ahead: “The lyrics often touch on the idea of acknowledging and learning from the past but not being mired in it, and of trying to transcend a dire present moment.” a

This rushing music got me thinking back, too. Before Pearl Jam was formed in 1990, two of two of its founding members, bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard began playing with a band called Malfunkshun—and later Mother Love Bone—led by Andy Wood. This remarkable figure, a kind of prophet of Seattle alternative rock, died of a drug overdose thirty years ago last month, and, as happens to visionaries that die too young, has been venerated and mythologized. In the aftermath of that loss Ament and Gossard continued on in Pearl Jam.

I went to high school with Wood on Bainbridge Island in the Puget Sound between Seattle and the Tridents. I didn’t know him that well, but had a couple classes with him, and gave him a lift a few times in more 1965 Ford Fairlane as when I saw him walking along the then-rural routes of the island. He was an ingenious wit: unexpected, irreverent, flirtatious, given to the arch non sequitur, that wasn’t really a non sequitur at. His eyes twinkled, danced even, his cherubic cheeks shone. He wore his blond hair long when few, if any other boys did. I started into the documentary Malfunkshun: The Andrew Wood Story yesterday, a warming tribute, with interesting footage and interviews with fellow Seattle musicians, and his family—his mother, and his two brothers Kevin and Brian.

I pulled out my senior high school annual from 1983 to see if I could find Andy, who graduated the next year. There was no photo of him among the juniors; he apparently did not submit one. But he is listed in the index that they sent me to page 164. It is a picture of the judges panels for a “Gong Show”, Andy’s name is listed below the image, but only three of my classmates are pictured. Andy ducks out the frame, only his backside and studded belt buckle are captured in the frame.

Before the eventual Pearl Jammers joined Malfunkshun the group was—if increasingly unreliable memory serves—made up of his older brother Kevin on guitar and another Bainbridge kid Regan Hagar on drums. I heard them play just once on Bainbridge at the high school talent show, which must have taken place in the early spring of 1983. I provided the piano accompaniment for a friend of mine singing “One Sonny Gets Blue.” That gives you a sense of the kind of fare an offer: literally standard stuff.

Andy was in full Kiss-like make up and leggings. Was he wearing a kind of officer’s brocaded jacket with epaulets? Or was he even wearing a shirt at all? I’m sure any memory I will have been reconstructed from later images. But he was full on, lashing the audience with his spontaneous jibes and jokes: unexpected and blatantly “inappropriate.” Students there were seeing and hearing something many never had before and never would again. And I don’t remember what the song was, or its lyrics, but I do remember that it was ear-splitting. Parents in the audience covered their ears and looked around in apparent outrage.

Kevin Wood launched into a solo and wouldn’t stop.

All the other previous participants had been limited to four or five minutes, but Malfunkshun did not stop. Their first deafening epic gave way to a second. The organizers looked around perplexed, the evening kidnapped by these long-haired desperadoes.

Eventually, the plug was pulled and the trio was left miming on stage, singing into the dead air, back hammering at their suddenly muted instruments. I remember Andy pushing through the curtain with a big grin and taking his bow. That could be a figment of my historical imagination, too — but that is how I remember him: making his history on Bainbrdige Island.

The Gong Show, indeed.