FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 17, 2020

Hell is Other People: Pandemic Lifestyles and Domestic Violence

by

In No Exit, the translated title of Jean-Paul Sartre’s play, Huis Clos, three deceased characters find themselves in a room, ostensibly in Hell, in what transpires as a permanent wait. Locked after being ushered in by a valet, with quite literally no means of escape, they are confronted with each other’s moods, lies and eventual confessions. Sadism, cowardice and mendacity figure. The torment each character subjects the other to leads to that famous observation: L’enfer, c’est les autres (Hell is other people.) Humans are inventive, and tiringly so, in ensuring that torture or physical requirement need not be necessary in inflicting enduring misery.

The global lockdowns and forced hibernations should not just be seen as measures of imposed isolation. The Pandemic State has done much to kill off that delicate creature of solitude, the routine of tranquil space essential to life. Privacy does not merely die before the wizardry of heat sensors, drones and state surveillance; it also vanishes in spaces crowded and crammed, even with your intimates.

In the context of health and a raging pandemic, paranoia can also be a continuous companion. Does a cough in bed or a rising fever entail a risk to the entire family? The unfortunate sufferer, whatever the actual illness, risks accusation and banishment. The converse is also true: using a disease to affect vulnerability, thereby keeping a tormented partner or relation in that space. The range of human manipulations in that regard are legend and endless.

As Crystal Justice, chief marketing and development officer at the US National Domestic Violence Hotline puts it, “We are hearing from survivors how COVID-19 is already being used by their abusive partners to further control and abuse, how COVID-19 is already impacting their ability to access support and services like accessing shelter, counselling, different things that they would typically lean on in their communities.”

The British medical journal The Lancet, in a survey on the literature on forced isolation, had few surprises. “Most reviewed studies reported negative psychological effects including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion and anger.” Problems arise from the duration of quarantine, leading the authors to warn that such periods should be “for no longer than required”. Clear rationales for such quarantine, accompanied by “information about protocols” with sufficient provisions, should follow. Such technical formulations, fine as they are to script, do little to alleviate the social an physical constrictions that place people in Sartre’s room of hell.

If hell is other people, some versions are more hellish than others. China, the first country to impose lockdown measures in response to COVID-19, saw the immediate social effects: neglect, domestic violence, enervating anxiety. Retired police officer turned activist Wan Fei claimed that domestic violence reports had doubled since China’s cities had gone into lockdown. The police station in Jingzhou’s Jianli County had received over triple the number of reports from February 2019 – 162 in total. “According to our statistics, 90% of the causes of violence are related to the COVID-19 epidemic.”

This has also been accompanied by a certain apathy in some responses from the police authorities, if the observations of Feng Yuang, director of Weiping, a Beijing-based women’s rights non-profit, are anything to go by. “The police can detain people for insulting (leading respiratory disease expert) Zhong Nanshan online and arrest someone for not wearing a mask on the street. If they use the epidemic as an excuse not to deal with domestic violence cases, that’s not acceptable.”

Consulting the statistics on domestic violence is always a dispiriting exercise. They have become even more telling of late. The United Nations calls it the “shadow pandemic”. Following the March 17 lockdown in France, a 30% increase in domestic violence reports has been registered. Helplines in Cyprus and Singapore have registered an increase in calls – 30% and 33% respectively. A Women’s Safety New South Wales (Australia) survey found that frontline workers had registered a 40% increase in calls for assistance from survivors, with 70% reporting an increase in the level of complexity in cases during the coronavirus outbreak. (Rates of domestic violence in Australia – with one in four women experiencing some physical form of it since 15, was already horrendous.)

The impediments for sufferers to access services has also seen social workers and activists turn to more virtual and online methods of communication, a point that can only ever be half-satisfying at best. Calls to Italian helplines may have dropped (it tends to be difficult to make calls in near presence of an abuser), but the use of emails and text messages has increased. Lella Palladino of the activist group EVA Cooperativa told the Guardian about the desperation arising from those in confined spaces. “For sure there is an overwhelming emergency right now. There is more desperation as women can’t go out.”

The Pandemic State is insular and closed. Technology has given an illusion of proximity to ameliorate this condition, at least to some degree. It is being praised for connecting people during periods of pandemic isolation. But you still have to be able to use it. Unfortunately for those unblessed in their fraught human relations, living in less than commodious accommodation, there may simply be No Exit.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
Thomas S. Harrington
When Consumerism Locks Death and Diminishment Away in the Back Room
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
John K. White
Billionaire Games: Did You Give Away Anything Before You Passed?
W. T. Whitney
As Pandemic Rages, US Economic Sanctions Against Cuba are Deadly
Daniel Falcone
Richard Falk on ‘World Order’ and COVID-19
John G. Russell
Collateral Damage and the “War on COVID-19”
David Rosen
Class, Caste and the End of the American Dream
George Wuerthner
The Problem With Conservation Easements
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Binoy Kampmark
Hell is Other People: Pandemic Lifestyles and Domestic Violence
Thomas Klikauer
Corona and the Rise of the German Police State
Paula Green
Time to Declare an Outbreak of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Eight Reasons Trump Doesn’t Need to “Cancel the Election”
Sonali Kolhatkar
Can Democracy Survive COVID-19?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 4: Insanity is a Virtue in a Mad World
Kim C. Domenico
Restoring the Interior Commons is the Best Hope for A Human-Supportive World
Jon Hochschartner
We Need a Progressive Alternative to the Humane Society Legislative Fund
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Tom Crofton
So, Come and Get Me, Joe
Jeff Sher
Want to Save the World? Don’t Buy What You Don’t Need
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail