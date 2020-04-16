FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 16, 2020

Just Say No to eBikes on Public Lands

by

As a birder, I oppose the expansion of ebike access to trails on public lands. I need to say that, say that publicly, and keep repeating it because the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Park Service all propose to open trails in general to ebikes.

It is not safe for people to amble, walk, or hike on many trails also used by bikers; even non-motorized mountain bikes endanger the traveler on foot. The disruption to birds is particularly problematic given the crash in bird population since 1970 as documented by Ken Rosenberg et al. in 2019. The baseline was already too low; for example, there was an even greater decline in total bird population in the late 19th century, as reported by William Hornaday in 1898.

Birds should have some place to migrate, feed, nest, and roost without mechanical interference, especially without motorized interference.

Public lands are held in trust for the people of the nation. Birds are public wildlife. Public lands and public birds, and other public resources (fish, wildlife, insects, watersheds, carbon storage capability of nature, etc.) should be conserved. These resources are for the benefit of future generations as well as our own. They should not be degraded by motorized recreationists. As the ecologist George Wuerthner keeps reminding us, “Recreation is not conservation.” Moreover, restricting the expansion of trails open to ebikes in no way diminishes or interferes with the thousands of miles trails already open to ebikes.

Mechanized recreation degrades the environment more than non-mechanized recreation, and motorized recreation degrades the environment more than non-motorized recreation. The scientific literature is clear on these points; for examples, see Courtney Larson et al., 2016; Catherine Pickering et al., 2010; and Michael Vandeman, 2004.

Back in the 1960s Edward Abbey proposed an end to road construction in national parks and the reservation of dirt roads for use by only non-motorized traffic. Applying that guidance to public lands in general makes a lot of sense given the population pressures added since then. In no way should we be opening footpaths, some already shared with mountain bikers, to motorized traffic!

Forester Elers Koch wrote in the 1930s, “Roads are such final and irretrievable facts.” Motorized traffic makes any path a road unsafe for pedestrians and disruptive to birds and other wildlife. Don’t allow ebikes to degrade any more trails through our public lands. The Land and Conservation Fund provides for lands for recreation. We don’t need to degrade the remaining wildness of our public lands. Block the expansion of trails open for ebike use.

If you too oppose the expansion of ebike access to public lands, please submit comments on record at:

BLM comment https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=BLM-2020-0001-0001

BOR https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=BOR_FRDOC_0001-0011

FWS https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=FWS-HQ-NWRS-2019-0109-0001

NPS https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=NPS-2020-0001-0001/

Sources cited:

Edward Abbey, Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness. New York: Ballantine Books, 1968.

William T. Hornaday, “The Destruction of our Birds and Mammals,” Second Annual Report of the New York Zoological Society (New York: New York Zoological Society, 1898), 77–130.

Elers Koch, “The Passing of the Lolo Trail,” Journal of Forestry, 33/2 (1935): 98–104.

Courtney L. Larson, Sarah E. Reed, Adina M. Merenlender, and Kevin R. Crooks, “Effects of Recreation on Animals Revealed as Widespread through a Global Systematic Review,” PLOS ONE (December 08, 2016), 21p, doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0167529.

Catherine Marina Pickering, Wendy Hill, David Newsome, and Yu-Fai Leung, “Comparing Hiking, Mountain Biking and Horse Riding Impacts on Vegetation and Soils in Australia and the United States,” Journal of Environmental Management, 92 (2010), 551562.

Kenneth V. Rosenberg, Adriaan M. Dokter, Peter J. Blancher, John R. Sauer, Adam C. Smith, Paul A. Smith, Jessica C. Stanton, Arvind Panjabi, Laura Helft, Michael Parr, Peter P. Marra, “Decline of the North American Avifauna”, Science,

(September 19, 2019). 120–124, doi:10.1126/science.aaw1313.

Michael J. Vandeman, “The Impacts of Mountain Biking on Wildlife and People: A Review of the Literature,” Culture Change (July 03, 2004), http://culturechange.org/mountain_biking_impacts.htm

George Wuerthner, Thrillcraft: The Environmental Consequences of Motorized Recreation. Sausalito, CA: Foundation for Deep Ecology, 2007.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Anne Millbrooke

Anne Millbrooke is past president of the Sacajewea Audubon Society in Bozeman, and she is a board member of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 16, 2020
Anne Millbrooke
Just Say No to eBikes on Public Lands
Elliot Sperber
Plague on Broadway 
April 15, 2020
Mark Blyth - Jeffrey Sommers
COVID-19 and the Return of a Dangerous Idea, Austerity
Vijay Prashad, Du Xiaojun – Weiyan Zhu
How China Broke the Chain of Infection
John Horning
Saving Smokey Bear
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Julie Wark
Ninety-Six Words
Robert Hunziker
Abrupt Ecosystem Collapse
Kenn Orphan
Portent of Pandemic
Dean Baker
The Post-Pandemic Economy
Evaggelos Vallianatos
American Politics Without Sanders
Ira Deulgaonkar
Lockdown Burden on Little Shoulders in Latur
Rajan Menon
The American World That Covid-19 Reveals
Jacob Hornberger
Those Dasteredly Russians!
John Kendall Hawkins
Woody’s Wicked Levity and Wicked-er Gravity
Ariel Dorfman
I Warned About Trump’s Attacks on Science, But Didn’t Predict the Horror That Lay Ahead
Raouf Halaby
King Lear and Donald Trump: Two Peas in a Pod
Harry Blain
Why Did Our Permanent Emergency Government Fail to Face the Emergency?
Lawrence Reichard
Letter From America: COVID-19 Strikes Home
April 14, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
A Pandemic May be Reported Like a War, But They’re Very Different
Macdonald Stainsby
Why is Canada Refusing Cuban Doctors?
Nick Pemberton
Bernie’s Missed Opportunity
Subin Dennis
Why It’s Going to be Much Harder for Neoliberals to Prevent Government Spending
Michael Welton
Apocalypse Around Every Corner
Alexander Main
COVID-19 in Brazil: Favela Residents and Indigenous Communities Among Those Most at Risk
Ed Corcoran
Re-Engaging Russia
Sam Pizzigati
If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19 and Amerindians
Judith Deutsch
Guilt and Impunity: Gaza and COVID-19
Howard Lisnoff
So Long, Bernie
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Chris Kuntz
Five Ways to Get Rid of Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
In CoronaLand
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Paul Street
Wisconsin: Electoral Politics Gone Lethal
Peter A. Coclanis
How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different
Michael Hudson, Dirk Bezemer, Steve Kern and T. Sabri Öncü
The Use and Abuse of MMT
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Plague and Civilization
Ramzy Baroud
A Palestinian Guide to Surviving a Quarantine
Karyn Strickler
Biden Must Become the Climate-Commander-in-Chief
Chris Gilbert
Infected with Passivity: Letter from Catalonia
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail