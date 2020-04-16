FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 16, 2020

It’s Time for the Forest Service to Curtail Idaho’s Wolf Slaughter in Wilderness Areas

by

Gray Wolf. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

It’s time for the U.S. Forest Service to put a stop to the state of Idaho’s relentless quest to kill as many wolves as it can on our public lands in Idaho, including in wildernesses.

Since being stripped of Endangered Species Act protections and having their “management” turned over to the states, thousands of gray wolves have been needlessly killed on public lands and wilderness areas across Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. But Idaho’s Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is carrying out its war on wolves to a grotesque extreme.

Witness IDFG’s recent boasting — in a news release, no less — that using low-flying aerial gunships it chased down 17 wolves and executed them in the Lolo-Clearwater country adjacent to the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

But that’s only the latest in a long string of such actions taken by the state. And here’s the thing: on national forests — federal lands that belong to all of us — IDFG can’t do this on its own, it needs “partners.” In this case, Idaho’s extermination efforts are being aided or abetted by the Forest Service (FS). Consider this.

In 2013, IDFG hired a professional trapper to wipe out as many wolves as possible in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness (RONRW). Incredibly, the FS regional forester in Ogden, Utah, went along with this plan, giving the trapper use of a Forest Service cabin for his base. Wilderness Watch and other conservation groups filed a lawsuit and, as a result, Idaho pulled the trapper from the wilderness before the courts could rule, but not before he killed nearly a dozen wolves.

But that isn’t the end of the story. IDFG has a plan to eliminate 60% of wolves in the heart of the RONRW, and it devised an unlawful helicopter-assisted elk-collaring project to initiate it. The plan was simple, though not straightforward. Use helicopters to capture and collar elk, document that wolves killed some elk, then use that info to justify killing wolves. The Forest Service should have said “no,” but instead the regional forester in Ogden again played lackey to IDFG and authorized their plan.

Thanks to another lawsuit by Wilderness Watch and our allies, a federal judge saw what the Forest Service apparently couldn’t — that the project violated the Wilderness Act. But before IDFG could be stopped in court, it had collared the elk plus four wolves it wasn’t authorized to target.

Then there’s the case of aerial gunning mentioned above. It’s the eighth time in the last nine years that IDFG’s helicopter-riding gunners have attempted to wipe out wolves in a large part of the Clearwater National Forest. The FS regional forester in Missoula could intervene, but like her predecessors she just turns a blind eye to the plight of the wolves and the wild ecosystems where they live.

Still not satisfied in its blood lust, Idaho in 2020 has lengthened all of its wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Wildernesses and other national forest lands, and it increased wolf-killing quotas to an obscene 30 wolves per hunter and trapper yearly. Again, Forest Service officials sit idly by, despite having the responsibility to protect the wilderness character of the region’s wildernesses and despite having the authority to intervene.

Why does Idaho have such a maniacal obsession with killing wolves? Because wolves have the audacity to eat elk that IDFG believes exist only for elk hunters. Never mind the ecological and moral bankruptcy of that mindset, it’s not likely to change without intervention.

Let’s be crystal clear: By not standing up to IDFG, the Forest Service is complicit in the ongoing slaughter of wolves within federal Wildernesses and national forests across the state.

The Forest Service has the authority to stop IDFG’s attempts to exterminate wolves on our national forests, and it’s long past time it did.

George Nickas is the executive director of Wilderness Watch, a national conservation organization based in Missoula.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Nickas

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 16, 2020
George Nickas
It’s Time for the Forest Service to Curtail Idaho’s Wolf Slaughter in Wilderness Areas
George Ochenski
The Imperative for Post-Pandemic Changes
Thomas S. Harrington
Technocrats  and Authoritarianism
David Swanson
Now That Charlottesville Can Remove Monuments, Should It?
Tom Engelhardt
History is More or Less Bunk: Coronavirus as Peacemaker?
Bob Lord – Chuck Collins
Taxes Paid By Billionaires Decreased 79 Percent Since 1980, as Percentage of Their Wealth
Jonathan Matthews
COVID-19: a Wake-Up Call for Biosafety
Anne Millbrooke
Just Say No to eBikes on Public Lands
Elliot Sperber
Plague on Broadway 
April 15, 2020
Mark Blyth - Jeffrey Sommers
COVID-19 and the Return of a Dangerous Idea, Austerity
Vijay Prashad, Du Xiaojun – Weiyan Zhu
How China Broke the Chain of Infection
John Horning
Saving Smokey Bear
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Julie Wark
Ninety-Six Words
Robert Hunziker
Abrupt Ecosystem Collapse
Kenn Orphan
Portent of Pandemic
Dean Baker
The Post-Pandemic Economy
Evaggelos Vallianatos
American Politics Without Sanders
Ira Deulgaonkar
Lockdown Burden on Little Shoulders in Latur
Rajan Menon
The American World That Covid-19 Reveals
Jacob Hornberger
Those Dasteredly Russians!
John Kendall Hawkins
Woody’s Wicked Levity and Wicked-er Gravity
Ariel Dorfman
I Warned About Trump’s Attacks on Science, But Didn’t Predict the Horror That Lay Ahead
Raouf Halaby
King Lear and Donald Trump: Two Peas in a Pod
Harry Blain
Why Did Our Permanent Emergency Government Fail to Face the Emergency?
Lawrence Reichard
Letter From America: COVID-19 Strikes Home
April 14, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
A Pandemic May be Reported Like a War, But They’re Very Different
Macdonald Stainsby
Why is Canada Refusing Cuban Doctors?
Nick Pemberton
Bernie’s Missed Opportunity
Subin Dennis
Why It’s Going to be Much Harder for Neoliberals to Prevent Government Spending
Michael Welton
Apocalypse Around Every Corner
Alexander Main
COVID-19 in Brazil: Favela Residents and Indigenous Communities Among Those Most at Risk
Ed Corcoran
Re-Engaging Russia
Sam Pizzigati
If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19 and Amerindians
Judith Deutsch
Guilt and Impunity: Gaza and COVID-19
Howard Lisnoff
So Long, Bernie
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Chris Kuntz
Five Ways to Get Rid of Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
In CoronaLand
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail