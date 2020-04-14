FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 14, 2020

Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?

by

Decades ago, when I began teaching international history, I used to ask students if they thought it was possible for nations to end their fighting of wars against one another. Their responses varied. But the more pessimistic conclusions were sometimes tempered by the contention that, if the world’s nations faced a common foe, such as an invasion from another planet, this would finally pull them together.

I was reminded of this on March 23, when the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, called for “an immediate global ceasefire.” The time had come, he said, to “end the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world.” A UN summary noted that the Secretary-General had “urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.”

If human beings behaved rationally, they would certainly recognize their common enemy and back this proposal. After all, why not work cooperatively to save humanity from massive global death and economic collapse rather than continue to devote $1.8 trillion a year to waging wars and engaging in vast military buildups with the goal of slaughtering one another? The U.S. government alone is currently spending a record $738 billion a year on its ever-growing military machine―considerably more than it allocates every year for health, education, and all other civilian services. How about using these enormous resources, now earmarked for war and war preparations, to meet the needs of its own people, such as coping with the coronavirus pandemic? And surely other heavily-armed governments, currently shoveling the human and economic wealth of their nations down the rathole of war, would also benefit by a reordering of their priorities.

Furthermore, with the world swept by a deadly pandemic―and maybe only the first of many in the coming decades―how are nations going to maintain the necessary armed forces to fight wars? Soldiers, like sailors, live in close proximity with one another and, as a result, their ranks are likely to be decimated by disease. As illustrated by the recent dismissal from command of a U.S. Navy captain who warned of the spread of the coronavirus on his aircraft carrier, top military officials are likely to resist recognizing the deteriorating health of their military personnel. But that willful ignorance won’t put an effective combat or military occupation force in the field. It might even lead to widespread resistance and revolts among the troops, as disease and death sweep through their cramped barracks and ships’ sleeping quarters.

Nevertheless, as history shows us, we are not living in a thoroughly rational world. Nations―and, before their existence, competing territories―have been squandering human and economic resources on war and war preparations for millennia. Even 75 years after the obliteration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs, nations continue to arm themselves with roughly 14,000 nuclear weapons, preparing for―and sometimes threatening―a nuclear war that will destroy most life on earth.

Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic might be strengthening authoritarian political tendencies that, traditionally, have gone hand-in-hand with militarism. Recognizing the fear and panic that are already gripping the general public, power-hungry government officials are using the crisis to proclaim a state of emergency and cut back political freedom. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbàn convinced parliament, controlled by his party, to cancel all elections, suspend its ability to legislate, and give him the right to rule by decree indefinitely. In the United States, Donald Trump, after initially making light of the pandemic, did a total reversal―declaring “a national emergency” and reinventing himself as a “war president.” Recently, under cover of the coronavirus crisis, Trump has escalated his military threats against other nations, ordering stepped-up action by the U.S. forces forces that risks war with Iran and, also, portends a U.S. military attack upon Venezuela.

In short, the jury is still out on whether the coronavirus pandemic will weaken or strengthen war and militarism. Much will depend on what the public of heavily-armed nations will demand. Will they press for a reorientation of their countries’ priorities from waging war to meeting human needs? Or, despite the enormous challenges posed by the disease pandemic, will they once again rally behind their flag-waving rulers―all too often unscrupulous and incompetent―and pour their blood and treasure into war?

Given the world’s long history of violent international conflict, it would be foolish to bet on humanity turning over a new leaf. But, on the other hand, there have been occasions when human beings have worked together to solve their common problems. Perhaps they will do so again.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Lawrence Wittner

Dr. Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History emeritus at SUNY/Albany and the author of Confronting the Bomb (Stanford University Press.)

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 14, 2020
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarland – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Chris Kuntz
Five Ways to Get Rid of Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
In CoronaLand
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Paul Street
Wisconsin: Electoral Politics Gone Lethal
Peter A. Coclanis
How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different
Michael Hudson, Dirk Bezemer, Steve Kern and T. Sabri Öncü
The Use and Abuse of MMT
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Plague and Civilization
Ramzy Baroud
A Palestinian Guide to Surviving a Quarantine
Karyn Strickler
Biden Must Become the Climate-Commander-in-Chief
Chris Gilbert
Infected with Passivity: Letter from Catalonia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Don’t Threaten Afghans…It Will Be Counterproductive
Ellen Birkett Lindeen
Do You Want to Wait Until One Hundred Years Later: The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same
Danny Sjursen
The Price of Power and West Point’s Class of 1986
Ronnie Cummins
Apocalypse Now: Stop the Madness
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
UN Ceasefire Defines War As a Non-Essential Activity
David Swanson
Joe Biden is Your Enemy
Ted Rall
Moratoriums Won’t Save Us from the COVID-19 Depression
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: One Year in Belmarsh
Christopher Brauchli
COVID-Masks for Halloween?
Jeff Mackler
The Demise of Bernie Sanders
Laura Flanders
Thank You, Bernie; Screw You, New York Times
Jill Richardson
Wisconsin’s Unconscionable Sham
Weekend Edition
April 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Last Refuge of a Scoundrel: Coronavirus and the British Establishment
Rob Urie
Capitalism, the State Religion
Lee Hall
Wet Markets and Wild Longings
Nancy Scheper-Hughes
Memoir: A Liberation Theology Stations of the Cross in Northeast Brazil
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Condition Our Condition Is In
Paul Street
Orange King COVID
Andrew Levine
Biden? Seriously?
Peter Harrison
The Last Humans…Or Why ‘Revolutionaries’ Should Drop their Millenarianism and Support Survival International
Helen Yaffe
Cuban Medical Science in the Service of Humanity
Ralph Nader
The Week We Should Not Forget for Our Own Sake
Ramzy Baroud
Solidarity in the Age of Coronavirus: What the Arabs Must Do
Martha Rosenberg
COVID-19 Reaches U.S. Slaughterhouses
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Banks Could Profit by Millions on Coronavirus Deaths of Employees
Laurie Dobson
Another Sanders Betrayal
Ron Jacobs
Women of Their Revolution
Pat Ryan
Democratic Money and the New Corona Virus Economy
Charles McKelvey
Cuban Development of Biomedical High Technology
T.J. Coles
Freedom from Fear: John Pilger Discusses Coronavirus Propaganda, Imperialism, and Human Rights
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail