FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 13, 2020

How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different

by

Photograph Source: Steven Pisano – CC BY 2.0

Although I personally agree with the “shelter in place” policy currently in effect in North Carolina and other states, and am more or less reconciled to “the way we live now”—to borrow from Trollope—a bit more context on the crisis provoked by the novel corona virus COVID-19 might at once provide some useful information to the public and allow the recalcitrant better to understand what all the fuss is about.

Such context, alas, is necessary even today. Why? In part because, in their fevered efforts to get the new virus under control, “experts”—including both government officials and medical professionals– have sometimes skipped over helpful “framing” facts. More to the point, just as law enforcement and traffic-safety experts often find it useful to scare people into driving more safely over long holiday weekends by telling us how many people die in vehicle accidents during such weekends without telling how many die on typical three-day weekends, some of the reports on infections and deaths associated with COVID-19 fail to compare such figures in meaningful ways to infections and fatalities occurring annually in the U.S. due to “normal” influenza. Such information, I believe, would prove helpful to individuals—especially individuals suspicious of expertise, government, etc.– in assessing personal risk in these troubled times.

According to the invaluable database assembled and maintained by the Coronavirus Resource Center at the Johns Hopkins University, as of 8:46 pm EDT on Thursday April 9 the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since the pandemic reached our country earlier this year numbered 461,437. Of this figure, 16,478 or 3.6 percent of those infected have died. By way of contrast, the CDC’s official report for the 2018-2019 influenza season in the U.S. estimates that 35.5 million people in the U.S. got sick with influenza, with 16.5 million of them going to see a health provider because of their illness. Just under 500,000 people in the U.S. (490,600) were hospitalized because of influenza, and 34,200 people died from “influenza-influenced illnesses.” That’s a lot of deaths—and the 2018-2019 flu season was much less severe than 2017-2018, when about 61,000 are estimated to have died—but a little simple division reveals that the percentage of those dying from “normal” seasonal influenza in 2018-2019 was less than 0.001. That is to say, the fatality levels for COVID-19 are several levels of magnitude greater than for seasonal flu: currently 3.6 percent versus 0.001 percent. Put another way, in the U.S. 36 of every 1000 people infected with COVID-19 are dying, while fewer than one in a thousand of the people infected with seasonal influenza in 2018-2019 died. To be sure, it is likely that many more people have been infected by COVID-19 than current estimates suggest, but under any plausible scenario the fatality rate for COVID-19 is much, much higher than for seasonal influenza. All the more reason to keep the infection from spreading even more widely, don’t you think?

To square the circle, a few words are in order regarding traffic fatalities over holiday weekends versus non-holiday weekends. A recent study conducted by the National Safety Council examined traffic fatalities in the U.S. over three-day Memorial Day weekends versus equivalent three-day periods in in the month of May over the period between 1995 and 2017. The researchers looked particularly closely at the average number of traffic fatalities during the last six years of the longer period and found that during that sub-period traffic deaths over three-day Memorial Day weekends averaged 358 deaths as opposed to 336 during equivalent three-day periods earlier in May. The average for Memorial Day weekends is, thus, a bit higher—about 6.3 percent higher—than the average for “normal” weekends. The researchers point out, however, that the difference between the two averages is not “statistically significant” (to use stats lingo, at the .05 level). Complicating things further, there is some evidence, but not systematic evidence, that people may drive more on holiday weekends than they do on “normal weekends. If they drive more than 6.3 percent more than usual, the roads might actually be safer in a relative sense on holiday weekends (at least Memorial Day weekends) than on normal weekends!

As the above data suggest, then, numbers don’t always speak for themselves, much less clarify things completely. But sometimes they seem to—as in the case with the novel corona virus COVID-19. Take heed.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Peter A. Coclanis

Peter A. Coclanis is Albert R. Newsome Distinguished Professor of History and the Director of the Global Research Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Paul Street
Wisconsin: Electoral Politics Gone Lethal
Peter A. Coclanis
How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different
Michael Hudson, Dirk Bezemer, Steve Kern and T. Sabri Öncü
The Use and Abuse of MMT
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Plague and Civilization
Ramzy Baroud
A Palestinian Guide to Surviving a Quarantine
Karyn Strickler
Biden Must Become the Climate-Commander-in-Chief
Chris Gilbert
Infected with Passivity: Letter from Catalonia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Don’t Threaten Afghans…It Will Be Counterproductive
Ellen Birkett Lindeen
Do You Want to Wait Until One Hundred Years Later: The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same
Danny Sjursen
The Price of Power and West Point’s Class of 1986
Ronnie Cummins
Apocalypse Now: Stop the Madness
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
UN Ceasefire Defines War As a Non-Essential Activity
David Swanson
Joe Biden is Your Enemy
Ted Rall
Moratoriums Won’t Save Us from the COVID-19 Depression
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: One Year in Belmarsh
Christopher Brauchli
COVID-Masks for Halloween?
Jeff Mackler
The Demise of Bernie Sanders
Laura Flanders
Thank You, Bernie; Screw You, New York Times
Jill Richardson
Wisconsin’s Unconscionable Sham
Weekend Edition
April 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Last Refuge of a Scoundrel: Coronavirus and the British Establishment
Rob Urie
Capitalism, the State Religion
Lee Hall
Wet Markets and Wild Longings
Nancy Scheper-Hughes
Memoir: A Liberation Theology Stations of the Cross in Northeast Brazil
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Condition Our Condition Is In
Paul Street
Orange King COVID
Andrew Levine
Biden? Seriously?
Peter Harrison
The Last Humans…Or Why ‘Revolutionaries’ Should Drop their Millenarianism and Support Survival International
Helen Yaffe
Cuban Medical Science in the Service of Humanity
Ralph Nader
The Week We Should Not Forget for Our Own Sake
Ramzy Baroud
Solidarity in the Age of Coronavirus: What the Arabs Must Do
Martha Rosenberg
COVID-19 Reaches U.S. Slaughterhouses
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Banks Could Profit by Millions on Coronavirus Deaths of Employees
Laurie Dobson
Another Sanders Betrayal
Ron Jacobs
Women of Their Revolution
Pat Ryan
Democratic Money and the New Corona Virus Economy
Charles McKelvey
Cuban Development of Biomedical High Technology
T.J. Coles
Freedom from Fear: John Pilger Discusses Coronavirus Propaganda, Imperialism, and Human Rights
Joseph Natoli
The Pataphysics of Pandemic
Wim Laven
COVID-19 is Manufactured Chaos
Lois Gibbs
The EPA Just Gave Polluters a License to Kill
Adam Parsons
Will COVID-19 Spur a Peoples’ Bailout for the World’s Poorest?
Thomas S. Harrington
The American Funhouse 
Marshall Auerback
Last Chance to Save the Euro?
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail