FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 10, 2020

Women of Their Revolution

by

After an uprising by the female staff, the February 6, 1970 issue of the New York underground newspaper Rat was completely written by women. The lead article was titled “Goodbye to All That” and harshly attacked individuals, groups and movements in the burgeoning counterculture and New Left. Some of its fiercest criticism was leveled at the women of the Weather Underground Organization WUO). The author of the article, Robin Morgan, equated the women of the WUO with Charlie Manson’s “slaves” and dismissed their identification with what she termed Weather’s macho violence. Other radical feminist groups echoed Morgan’s criticism, although some, like Boston’s Bread and Roses Collective, expressed support for certain elements of the WUO’s politics.

This understanding of Weather as being insufficiently feminist has remained in the decades since its existence. No chronicler of the group or the period it existed has challenged this supposition in any deep and meaningful way. That is, until now. A recently published book by Mona Rocha titled The Weatherwomen: Militant Feminists of the Weather Underground rejects the argument that the women of the WUO were merely a ladies’ auxiliary to the organization. In making her argument she turns the conventional understanding of feminist history—an understanding that places the feminist movement into three “waves”—sideways. For those unfamiliar with these classifications, a quick summary might be helpful. Most feminist historians place the first wave as being the period in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries where the focus was on women’s right to suffrage. The second wave dates from the late 1950s through most of the 1970s, with the peak being in the early and mid-1970s. This wave focused on obtaining equal rights for women: in the workplace, in the home, in education and in the broader political and economic society. The third wave, according to these historians, is the one we are in now. This wave is virtually synonymous with what is called intersectionality. Essentially, this means that all aspects of oppression—race, class, gender identity, age, etc.—must be considered and included in any struggle for greater freedom and justice.

In her text, Rocha discusses the words and actions of the women in the WUO, arguing that the feminism of Weather was ahead of its time. In other words, much of their feminist understanding was a precursor to the third wave in that it was informed by and insisted on the inclusion of the issues faced by women of color, lesbians, and those in what were known in the 1970s as third world nations. According to Rocha, this position is apparent in their early identification with the women of Vietnam’s National Liberation Front. It was further elucidated when they wrote in 1969 “Our liberation as individuals and as women (comes) when it is understood as part of a political process—part of the formation of an armed white fighting force.” In other words, merely gaining individual rights in a capitalist and imperialist society was not only selfish; it was not true liberation.

This argument overturns the understanding of feminism currently understood in academia and other arenas where such things are discussed. Rocha argues that not only did the Weatherwomen’s take on feminism see much of second wave feminism as self-indulgent; they also often saw it as racist and ultimately supportive of the very system that Weather (and many others at the time) hoped to overthrow. To put it succinctly and plainly, merely fighting for women’s right to become part of the system of oppression was not (and is not) liberation; instead, it is closer to surrender. Although the author makes it clear that the second wave of feminism was not purely a liberal phenomenon, the fact that most second wave groups saw men as the ultimate enemy and not US imperialism caused their politics to turn inward. On the other hand, the WUO’s consistent left anti-imperialism enabled the Weatherwomen to see beyond their own oppression as women and embrace a feminism that went beyond their own situations.

The Weatherwomen: Militant Feminists of the Weather Underground is more than just a discussion of theory and the Weather Underground Organization. Well-researched and persuasive, it is also a history of the period that describes the role of other militant groups of the period—from the Black Panthers to the Young Lords to the revolutionary feminist organization Cell 16. Although other histories have done this too, Rocha’s focus is through a contemporary feminist and leftist lens. Consequently, the writings and actions described and analyzed are primarily those concerning women. I can honestly say that, as the author of an earlier history of the Weather Underground and the reader of most if not all of the rest of them, this is not just a refreshing take on that history, but an important and potentially debate-changing work. The Weather Underground existed in a time when the need to end US imperialism was not only quite obvious, but was understood by millions in the United States. Its praxis and politics were the result of a constant debate in the organization about external events and internal relations. The history of the group proves their mistakes did as much to seal their fate as did the overall police state repression against the US Left. Nonetheless, the lessons to be learned today are not all negative. Indeed, The Weatherwomen: Militant Feminists of the Weather Underground and its particular take on that history is quite instructive for those willing to consider it. In terms of its meaning to the contemporary Left, Rocha’s text reinserts the leftism back into feminism (and vice versa) as much as any current discussion on the subject.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ron Jacobs

Ron Jacobs is the author of Daydream Sunset: Sixties Counterculture in the Seventies published by CounterPunch Books. His latest offering is a pamphlet titled Capitalism: Is the Problem.  He lives in Vermont. He can be reached at: ronj1955@gmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Last Refuge of the Dammed: Coronavirus and the British Establishment
Nancy Scheper-Hughes
Memoir: A Liberation Theology Stations of the Cross in Northeast Brazil
Lee Hall
Wet Markets and Wild Longings
Rob Urie
Capitalism, the State Religion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Condition Our Condition Is In
Paul Street
Orange King COVID
Andrew Levine
Biden? Seriously?
Peter Harrison
The Last Humans…Or Why ‘Revolutionaries’ Should Drop their Millenarianism and Support Survival International
Helen Yaffe
Cuban Medical Science in the Service of Humanity
Ramzy Baroud
Solidarity in the Age of Coronavirus: What the Arabs Must Do
Martha Rosenberg
COVID-19 Reaches U.S. Slaughterhouses
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Banks Could Profit by Millions on Coronavirus Deaths of Employees
Laurie Dobson
Another Sanders Betrayal
Ron Jacobs
Women of Their Revolution
Pat Ryan
Democratic Money and the New Corona Virus Economy
Charles McKelvey
Cuban Development of Biomedical High Technology
T.J. Coles
Freedom from Fear: John Pilger Discusses Coronavirus Propaganda, Imperialism, and Human Rights
Joseph Natoli
The Pataphysics of Pandemic
Wim Laven
COVID-19 is Manufactured Chaos
Lois Gibbs
The EPA Just Gave Polluters a License to Kill
Adam Parsons
Will Covid-19 Spur a Peoples’ Bailout for the World’s Poorest?
Thomas S. Harrington
The American Funhouse 
Marshall Auerback
Last Chance to Save the Euro?
Missy Comley Beattie
Is. This. It?
Robert Fantina
Sanders’ Departure
Julian Vigo
Disaster Capitalism and COVID-19: Flattening the Curve in Italy
Ted Rall
Progressives Have To Choose Whether or Not to Support Joe Biden
Lawrence Davidson
A Zionist Attack on Free Speech
Quincy Saul
April Theses with 2020 Vision
Paul Tritschler
When Harry Met Stalin
Priti David
Locking Down Craft: Handmade, Hung Out to Dry in India
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Postcard From Eastern Oregon: When Planting Food is Illegal
Lawrence Wittner
The Coronavirus Pandemic, Like Other Global Catastrophes, Reveals the Limitations of Nationalism
Louis Proyect
The SWP and Social Distancing: a Study in Abnormal Political Psychology
Gaither Stewart
Walter Benjamin, the Jewish Question and Theses on the Philosophy of History
Daniel Warner
Homage to a 21st Century Luddite
Raouf Halaby
A Lethal Virus Called Israeli Occupation: Another Somber Easter in Occupied Palestine
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing In Coronaville Volume 3: Forced Social Media Distancing
Allan Stellar
Symbols of Hate on the Road (and at Press Briefings)
Richard Hardigan
Coronavirus Hits Greek Refugee Camps; Thousands at Risk
Jill Richardson
Wisconsin’s Unconscionable Sham
Susan Block
“Normal” Insanity and Unpaid Hookers
Seth Sandronsky
COVID-19 and Standardized Tests 
Michael Welton
The Delicious Language of Hilary Mantel
April 09, 2020
John Davis
Freedom Virus
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail