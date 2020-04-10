Sanders’ Departure

by

With the departure of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from the Democratic nominating contest, the hapless U.S. voters are facing a most unfortunate choice. They can A) vote for an elderly, uninspiring, middle-of-the-road white male Zionist; B) re-elect the most unstable, erratic and dangerous president every to occupy the White House, or C) select a third-party candidate that has no possible chance of winning.

Let us look at two things: 1) how the U.S. got into this mess in the first place, and 2) the pros and cons of voting for a third-party candidate.

As the years have progressed, any traces of decency, integrity, honesty, courage of convictions and similar traits have all disappeared, trampled to the dust in the mad stampede to grab the corporate dollars that the U.S. political system makes mandatory for election to any role in Congress, or for the presidency. And, call this writer cynical, but he firmly believes that huge campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Apartheid Israel Political Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the weapons industry come with strings firmly attached. If not, why would Congress have passed legislation the prevents anyone from suing a gun company if they are injured by a faulty gun? If my cell phone explodes, I can sue the manufacturer. If I cut my foot off mowing my lawn because the blade guard fell off, my lawyer will be very busy. If a child is injured because he pulled the eye off his teddy bear and swallowed it, the teddy-bear manufacturer will find itself in court.

Additionally, the U.S. bombs all sorts of countries when they violate a single United Nations resolution, yet it gives billions of dollars to Israel despite its constant violations of U.N resolutions.

And the millions of dollars that the weapons manufacturers donate to political campaigns assure that they will have all the benefits in tax breaks and other perquisites that they demand.

And what of third-parties? Is this writer the only one who longs to see Gloria La Riva or Howie Hawkins, or any other reasonable third-party candidate participate in debates with the ‘major’ candidates? This will not happen, because the Democratic and Republican Parties have decreed that no one can participate unless he or she has at least 20% of the support of the voting public. Of course, if one of these other candidates were allowed to participate, he or she would certainly have that much support and more by the time the debate ended. And this, of course, the Dems and the GOP cannot countenance.

For longer than he cares to admit, this writer considered voting for the lesser of two evils to be the only way to go. Was not Obama better than Mitt Romney and John McCain? Al Gore and John Kerry than Bush? Clinton than George Bush and Robert Dole? We could go on, but you get the idea.

However, he has since repented, recognizing that the lesser of two evils is still evil, and his vote to put evil in power has no redeeming qualities; it simply can’t be defended. So in 2016, seeing evil on both sides (certainly that isn’t too harsh a description of either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton), he cast his ballot for Gloria La Riva of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). It probably wasn’t counted, since it was an absentee ballot (he fled the U.S. after the 2004 election of George W. Bush), and those are only counted if the vote is extremely close in the state in which they are cast. Florida wasn’t on that list. But at least it wasn’t a vote for evil, but for progress.

This year, while Sanders was hardly flawless (a topic for a different essay), he was on the right side of student loan relief, corporate taxes and Palestine (the last a make or break issue for this writer). So his supporters, who will hardly flock to the bland, corporate-owned Biden, will look to Ms. La Riva, or Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins. Both come with impressive credentials, and neither has a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming president.

So there we have it. The Republicans and the Democrats have disenfranchised any third-party candidate, as they themselves look for some substantive areas in which to differentiate each other. Israel? Biden has publicly said that he loves the racist Israeli Prime Murderer, Benjamin Netanyahu. War? It is the rare member of either party who has seen a war proposal that he or she hasn’t embraced with the passion of a devoted lover. Corporate influence of elections? This writer just wishes that, like Nascar vehicles, the candidate would simply wear decals of their corporate sponsors on their clothing. That way, at least, the voters could see who the officials will actually represent once in office.

And now even Bernie Sanders has gone down to defeat to, of all people, Joe Biden. Sanders speaks with passion, and Biden can barely speak. It was a strange juxtaposition during Biden’s two terms as vice-president, considering the oratory skills of President Barack Obama, and Biden’s near-constant tendency to trip over his own words. Debates between him and Trump should provide fodder for comedians for years to come.

Unfortunately, many people in the U.S. and around the world will not be laughing. One can only wonder if there is enough sanity surrounding Trump to prevent him from igniting a nuclear holocaust, should he wind up with four more years in the White House. Sadly, one doubts it. And a Biden presidency will hardly usher in any significant changes. Domestically, student debt will increase; laws written by corporate and special-interest lobbyists will continue to be introduced, voted on and become law; Black lives will not matter.

Internationally, Palestinian suffering will continue to be financed by U.S. tax dollars, and the U.S. will continue to basically ignore the suffering of the Kashmiri and Rohingya people, and all three are situations that the U.S. government could alleviate if it had the will to do so. Saudi Arabia will continue to cause untold suffering in Yemen with U.S.-made bombs and U.S. approval. Sanctions intending to cause suffering and overthrow governments will not end.

Seven months before the next presidential election, things are looking grim; coronavirus may be turn out to be the least of the very serious problems facing the U.S.