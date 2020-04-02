by

Plague Days

The graves were six feet deep

To halt the spread of plague

And keep six feet away

From everyone you meet

On the street —

And when you go out

Or up to the roof

Ask: should we build some chicken

Coops

With hens we could cop

From the live poultry shop

Just down the block

So we can have eggs

As the hospital ship

With the thousand beds bobs

In the Hudson

And the ambulances‘ sirens

Wail outside all night

The janitor declares

As he stares at the moon

That as more people come down sick

We may run out of things to eat

By the middle of June —

Aside from the mulberries, fat on the trees,

If we don’t plant potatoes, beans,

And other things, like leafy greens,

In the cracks of the sidewalks

Soon