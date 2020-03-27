FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 27, 2020

What 9/11 Can Teach Us About Responding to COVID-19

by

On the morning of September 11, 2001, my colleagues and I handed out water on Lower Broadway. We were lawyers who served some of the poorest communities in New York, but quenching the thirst of stunned victims proved to be the best thing we could do at the time.

In the ensuing months, we learned a lot about emergency response and the ways a city’s civic infrastructure should respond to a crisis. We used our legal expertise to assist thousands of New Yorkers get back on their feet.

In the process, we learned lessons about what the community’s needs were and how to pull different sectors together to meet them. These lessons could not be more important as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads.

First, a lot of people will need help — a lot of it.

Aside from a looming public health crisis, the toll on the economy will be devastating.  People will lose their jobs, get their hours slashed, and businesses will close their doors forever. This will have ripple effects throughout the economy.

People who never imagined they would file for unemployment or other benefits will find themselves forced to navigate an alien bureaucracy. Existing systems will be pushed to the breaking point, and will not be adequate to address the need. We will need to find new resources and new means and avenues of support.x

Second, we must be generous. Benefits and assistance must be easy to access and navigate, and existing programs — not just unemployment — will need to be expanded.

In the wake of 9/11, millions of generous Americans supported the September 11th Fund, which was administered by the New York Community Trust and the United Way of New York City. Not only did that fund assist families who had lost loved ones, but also individuals who were left in economic ruin that day.

A similar philanthropic effort, coordinated by charities across the country, will be needed in the current pandemic, and we should get a fundraising initiative underway immediately. Prominent philanthropies like the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations could provide critical infrastructure support to local foundations that are closer to the need.

Third, nonprofits are going to get hammered, twice. They are going to face increased need for their services, while losing support from donors precisely when those services are needed most.  Across the country, nonprofits are already having to cancel and postpone fundraising events.

Emergency relief for frontline non-profit organizations responding to community needs must begin to flow immediately, before it is too late. Anyone making regular gifts to nonprofits should continue for as long as possible. And any philanthropic effort to support the direct victims of the virus should also provide financial support to the non-profits that will serve them.

Finally, we need to cooperate across sectors. One of the most important successes of the 9/11 response was that the government, non-profit, philanthropic, and private sectors all worked together.

Survivors were able to go to centers to meet with a wide range of service providers from public and nonprofit entities. Volunteers from private sector businesses provided critical assistance as well, and foundations supported such efforts. This kind of cooperation will again be critical, though such “centers” will have to be virtual.

The full impacts of the pandemic can’t be known yet — but we’ve been here before in some ways.

How Americans came together after 9/11, with the generous support of each other and concerned citizens around the world, can help chart a course forward through these unsteady and terrifying times.

Ray Brescia is a professor of law at Albany Law School who worked at the Urban Justice Center in New York City on September 11, 2001.

This op-ed was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and distributed by OtherWords.org.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ray Brescia

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Ray Brescia
What 9/11 Can Teach Us About Responding to COVID-19
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Covid-19 Opportunity
John Kendall Hawkins
An Age of Intoxication: Pick Your Poison
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Propaganda Virus: Is Anyone Immune?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 1: Dispatches From a Terrified Heartland
Nolan Higdon – Mickey Huff
Don’t Just Blame Trump for the COVID-19 Crisis: the U.S. Has Been Becoming a Failed State for Some Time
Mira Oklobdzija
The King’s Speech: Soothing Royal Rhetoric on COVID-19
Susan Block
Coronavirus Spring
David Yearsley
Lutz Alone
Joseph Natoli
Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine
March 26, 2020
Conn Hallinan
How Austerity and Anti-Immigrant Politics Left Italy Exposed
Jonathan Cook
Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Climbing the Deadly Curves of COVID-19 and Capitalism
Ramzy Baroud
Technology of Death: The Not-So-Shocking Report on Israeli Weapons Exports
Nyla Ali Khan
A Humanist Response, as a Self-Conscious Philosophy, to Pandemics
Dave Lindorff
A Triage Crisis is Coming, and It’s Personal
David Mattson
Traveling Fast and Silent: Mountain Biking With Grizzly Bears
Robin Carver
In a Pandemic, Workers Need Sick Leave…Now
Vijay Prashad – Subin Dennis
An Often Overlooked Region of India is a Beacon to the World for Taking on the Coronavirus
Nancy Mancias
Black Rock Profits in a Time of Crisis
Greta Zarro
Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation
Tom Engelhardt
A Planet of Missing Beauties: In Memoriam
Harry Targ
Radical Individualism and Profit vs. Human Solidarity:The United States And Cuba
Peter Crowley
The Shit Has Hit the Fan: Shut the Country Down to Save Lives
Scott Owen
When Words Become Music Again
Binoy Kampmark
Business as Usual: Coronavirus, Iran and US Sanctions
Wim Laven
The Truth on COVID-19 is Ugly and the Lies are Deadly
George Ochenski
Truth or Consequences
Nick Licata
Trump’s State of Denial, Not the Deep State, Kept Us Unprepared for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ted Rall
What the Government Must Do Now About Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
Do the Deuteronomy 
March 25, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The Coronavirus and the Urgent Need to Redefine National Security 
Michael Hudson
A Brady Bond Solution for America’s Unpayable Corporate Debt
Jack Rasmus
US Senate’s Final Stimulus Bill: Why It Won’t Be Enough
Kent Paterson
Mexico and the Pandemic
Joshua Sperber
Coronavirus and the Rise and Fall of Humanism
Marshall Auerback
Germany Signals a Historic Shift From Austerity That Could Upend the Economy of Europe
Kenneth Surin
Boris Now Has to Play at Being Serious
Kenn Orphan
The Message of COVID-19
John O'Kane
Joe Biden’s Opinion-Shaping Machine And Race
Walden Bello
COVID-19 and the Death of Connectivity
John K. White
Are We Our Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keepers?
Mark Ashwill
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Do as the Vietnamese Do
Manuel García, Jr.
Looking Past the Pandemic
Michael Barker
Boris Johnson Must Learn Lessons From Italy: People Before Profit!
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail