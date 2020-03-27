FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 27, 2020

The Pope is Wrong on Argentina

by

When Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the new Pope after the resignation of his German predecessor, a wave of euphoria shook Argentina. He was not only the first Latin American Pope but also a beloved member of the Argentine Catholic Church. Bergoglio was well-known and respected because of his work as cardinal. At present, however, his indirect participation in Argentina’s politics has tarnished his image to some extent.

Bergoglio had a difficult relationship with former Argentine presidents Néstor Kirchner and his wife, Cristina. In one of his homilies, he questioned “the exhibitionism and the strident announcements of the rulers,” in a message that indirectly pointed at Néstor. Later, he was frequently at odds with Cristina Kirchner, who succeeded her husband after his death.

Bergoglio’s and Cristina’s relationship continued to deteriorate when Bergoglio supported the country’s farmers, who opposed a government levy against their exports.

The confrontation between Bergoglio and Cristina Kirchner reached its climax in 2010 with a same-sex marriage bill. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to allow same-sex marriage, a decision which the Catholic Church strongly opposed.

Government criticism was swift after his appointment to the Papacy in March 2013, going so far as disseminating stories about his alleged collaboration with the military junta that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. Government opponents, on the other hand, joyously celebrated his appointment, not only because an Argentine had been elected Pope but also because he was seen as a powerful government antagonist in a country where Catholicism is the predominant religion.

Expectations notwithstanding, after his appointment, Pope Francis sent conciliatory messages to the Kirchner government. He also received Cristina and many public officials to the Vatican, even those who had made provocative speeches against him or who were accused of corruption. All this, while the Pope didn’t hide his displeasure with the election of Mauricio Macri as President in 2015. Without a doubt, Pontifical support would have been greatly helpful to Argentina’s new government.

Although many Argentines expected the Pope to visit his home country, he let it be known through his representatives that a trip would divide the country rather than promote peace. He has yet to travel to Argentina. Instead, he has been to every country bordering Argentina, Uruguay excepted. Pope John Paul II had visited Poland less than a year after he became pontiff, and Pope Benedict XVI went to his native Germany in his first foreign trip in 2005.

His popularity has plummeted. Many deem his attitude toward Argentina incomprehensible. President Macri had to deal with all the problems left by the Kirchners, among them a ravaged economy and a corrupt judiciary. Despite persistent economic problems, Macri has been able to integrate Argentina into the international context better than his predecessors.

Although the Pope shouldn’t be engaged in national politics, memories of the enthusiasm over John Paul II’s visit to Poland linger on, especially because it helped bring the country back to democracy. Can we expect something similar from Pope Francis? Clearly not. His refusal to visit his homeland, probably fearing it could be interpreted as support to Macri’s government, has produced the contrary effect. In reality, it has contributed to widening the split in Argentine society.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:César Chelala - Alberto Luis Zuppi

César Chelala is a co-winner of an Overseas Press Club of America award and two national journalism awards from Argentina. Alberto Zuppi is an international attorney and a former Argentine Secretary of Justice.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Richard Eskow
Seven Rules for the Boeing Bailout
Jonathan Carp
Coronavirus and the Collapse of Our Imaginations
Andrew Bacevich
The Coronavirus and the Real Threats to American Safety and Freedom
Peter Cohen
COVID-19, the Exponential Function and Human the Survival
James Preston Allen
Alexander Cockburn meets Charles Bukowski at a Sushi Bar in San Pedro
César Chelala - Alberto Luis Zuppi
The Pope is Wrong on Argentina
Jérôme Duval
The Only Oxygen Cylinder Factory in Europe is Shut down and Macron Refuses to Nationalize It
Neve Gordon
Gaza Has Been Under Siege for Years. Covid-19 Could Be Catastrophic
Alvaro Huerta
To Survive the Coronavirus, Americans Should Learn From Mexicans
Prabir Purkayastha
Why the Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Fundamental Challenges to All Societies
Raouf Halaby
Fireside Chatterer Andrew Cuomo for President
Thomas Drake
The Sobering Realities of the American Dystopia
Negin Owliaei
Wash Your Hands…If You Have Water
Felice Pace
A New Threat to California’s Rivers:  Will the Rush to Develop Our Newest Water Source Destroy More Streams?
Ray Brescia
What 9/11 Can Teach Us About Responding to COVID-19
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Covid-19 Opportunity
John Kendall Hawkins
An Age of Intoxication: Pick Your Poison
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Propaganda Virus: Is Anyone Immune?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 1: Dispatches From a Terrified Heartland
Nolan Higdon – Mickey Huff
Don’t Just Blame Trump for the COVID-19 Crisis: the U.S. Has Been Becoming a Failed State for Some Time
Mira Oklobdzija
The King’s Speech: Soothing Royal Rhetoric on COVID-19
Susan Block
Coronavirus Spring
David Yearsley
Lutz Alone
Joseph Natoli
Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine
March 26, 2020
Conn Hallinan
How Austerity and Anti-Immigrant Politics Left Italy Exposed
Jonathan Cook
Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Climbing the Deadly Curves of COVID-19 and Capitalism
Ramzy Baroud
Technology of Death: The Not-So-Shocking Report on Israeli Weapons Exports
Nyla Ali Khan
A Humanist Response, as a Self-Conscious Philosophy, to Pandemics
Dave Lindorff
A Triage Crisis is Coming, and It’s Personal
David Mattson
Traveling Fast and Silent: Mountain Biking With Grizzly Bears
Robin Carver
In a Pandemic, Workers Need Sick Leave…Now
Vijay Prashad – Subin Dennis
An Often Overlooked Region of India is a Beacon to the World for Taking on the Coronavirus
Nancy Mancias
Black Rock Profits in a Time of Crisis
Greta Zarro
Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation
Tom Engelhardt
A Planet of Missing Beauties: In Memoriam
Harry Targ
Radical Individualism and Profit vs. Human Solidarity:The United States And Cuba
Peter Crowley
The Shit Has Hit the Fan: Shut the Country Down to Save Lives
Scott Owen
When Words Become Music Again
Binoy Kampmark
Business as Usual: Coronavirus, Iran and US Sanctions
Wim Laven
The Truth on COVID-19 is Ugly and the Lies are Deadly
George Ochenski
Truth or Consequences
Nick Licata
Trump’s State of Denial, Not the Deep State, Kept Us Unprepared for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ted Rall
What the Government Must Do Now About Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
Do the Deuteronomy 
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail