The Pope is Wrong on Argentina

When Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the new Pope after the resignation of his German predecessor, a wave of euphoria shook Argentina. He was not only the first Latin American Pope but also a beloved member of the Argentine Catholic Church. Bergoglio was well-known and respected because of his work as cardinal. At present, however, his indirect participation in Argentina’s politics has tarnished his image to some extent.

Bergoglio had a difficult relationship with former Argentine presidents Néstor Kirchner and his wife, Cristina. In one of his homilies, he questioned “the exhibitionism and the strident announcements of the rulers,” in a message that indirectly pointed at Néstor. Later, he was frequently at odds with Cristina Kirchner, who succeeded her husband after his death.

Bergoglio’s and Cristina’s relationship continued to deteriorate when Bergoglio supported the country’s farmers, who opposed a government levy against their exports.

The confrontation between Bergoglio and Cristina Kirchner reached its climax in 2010 with a same-sex marriage bill. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to allow same-sex marriage, a decision which the Catholic Church strongly opposed.

Government criticism was swift after his appointment to the Papacy in March 2013, going so far as disseminating stories about his alleged collaboration with the military junta that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. Government opponents, on the other hand, joyously celebrated his appointment, not only because an Argentine had been elected Pope but also because he was seen as a powerful government antagonist in a country where Catholicism is the predominant religion.

Expectations notwithstanding, after his appointment, Pope Francis sent conciliatory messages to the Kirchner government. He also received Cristina and many public officials to the Vatican, even those who had made provocative speeches against him or who were accused of corruption. All this, while the Pope didn’t hide his displeasure with the election of Mauricio Macri as President in 2015. Without a doubt, Pontifical support would have been greatly helpful to Argentina’s new government.

Although many Argentines expected the Pope to visit his home country, he let it be known through his representatives that a trip would divide the country rather than promote peace. He has yet to travel to Argentina. Instead, he has been to every country bordering Argentina, Uruguay excepted. Pope John Paul II had visited Poland less than a year after he became pontiff, and Pope Benedict XVI went to his native Germany in his first foreign trip in 2005.

His popularity has plummeted. Many deem his attitude toward Argentina incomprehensible. President Macri had to deal with all the problems left by the Kirchners, among them a ravaged economy and a corrupt judiciary. Despite persistent economic problems, Macri has been able to integrate Argentina into the international context better than his predecessors.

Although the Pope shouldn’t be engaged in national politics, memories of the enthusiasm over John Paul II’s visit to Poland linger on, especially because it helped bring the country back to democracy. Can we expect something similar from Pope Francis? Clearly not. His refusal to visit his homeland, probably fearing it could be interpreted as support to Macri’s government, has produced the contrary effect. In reality, it has contributed to widening the split in Argentine society.