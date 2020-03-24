FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 24, 2020

The Conquerors of America

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

Patrick Weidhaas, a colleague of mine from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and also a colleague from the union group there (Society of Professional Scientists and Engineers) sent me a note saying:

You may remember Ben Santer from the Lab, one of the foremost climate scientists. He just published an article in the online Scientific American:

How COVID-19 Is like Climate Change

(Both are existential challenges—and a president who belittles and neglects science has made them both tougher to address)

García’s reactions to Santer’s article follow, as responses to some of Santer’s entirely accurate and admirable statements:

“In the Trump administration, the buck never stops at the top.”

Because Trump does not care about the masses of people anywhere. He is merely the figurehead of a plutocratic-oligarchic faction that sees themselves occupying — not representing — the people of the United States, as in a hostile takeover, as in the Israeli occupation of Palestine. It is all about them: their wealth, their take, their bigotry, their personal aggrandizement and their personal safety. All other people are merely impediments, or at best temporarily exploitable resources, like slave labor. As Don Michael Corleone said in “The Godfather,” “It’s not personal…it’s strictly business.”

As Don Trump said when he wacked the U.S. pandemic response team: “I’m a business person.”

“And a leader cares more about saving lives than winning reelection.”

Trump, and Biden, are not leaders; they are conquerors. They are on campaigns of conquest for plunder. The lives of the people conquered are not of interest, they are impediments beyond their utility for profitable exploitation. “Reelection” is entirely about maintaining the conquerors’ reign of plunder. That is it.

“And in an abundance of concern for public health, members of the Trump administration should have corrected the President’s misstatements on the seriousness of the coronavirus. Instead, they largely remained silent.”

They made sure to get accurate information for their own safety, and for their insider advantages in stock trading. Their prime directive is: “make money at the expense of everybody else.” Obfuscation and deception to the public are essential to the successes of their conspiracies of plunder. There is no limit to how many “other” people can die to achieve the conquerors’ unquenchable selfishness.

“After years of belittling and neglecting science, Donald J. Trump is suddenly discovering that science is imperative to human survival, and perhaps even to his own political survival.”

For the Conquerors Of America (currently led by Trump and Biden) science is entirely a means for finding patentable items needed and wanted by the masses, so the conquerors can own the exclusive rights to these items and then sell the use of them at “the highest prices that the market will bear.” It is about getting rich off the fears of death by the people, and getting rich off the people’s addictions to drugs and electronics of all kinds. The items the conquerors want their science minions to provide are life-saving and life-extending drugs (“your money or your life” is the supreme moneymaker); and better, faster, more powerful weapons, which can boost the conquerors’ ability to cow and kill rivals and enemies. Their purposes for science are to keep death further away from themselves, to find them novel ways of furthering personal enrichment, and to make it easier for them to rain death down on all others.

“If we truly care about the health of our communities, countries and global commons, we must find ways of powering the planet without relying on fossil fuels.”

“We” might care about that, but our overlords, the Conquerors Of America do not. The conquerors weave their imagined-eternal cocoons of invulnerability out of personal wealth vampire-drawn from the masses, and from their orgasmic fantasies of invincibility.

When all this will change, I do not know; but I fear that if that change ever does occur it will be preceded by a tsunami of blood. It may well be that Pandemic 2020, or a subsequent one, if it readjusts human orientation and behavior across our species for the better thereafter, would be a blessing in comparison to that now-gathering tsunami.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Manuel García, Jr.

Manuel Garcia, Jr, once a physicist, is now a lazy househusband who writes out his analyses of physical or societal problems or interactions. He can be reached at mangogarcia@att.net

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 24, 2020
Matt Smith
Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
The Cost of This Pandemic Must Not Bankrupt the People
John Galbraith Simmons
Death By Tweetstorm: a Win-Win for Trump
Patrick Cockburn
Austerity Has Weakened Our Ability to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic
Katie Fite
Cashing in on Degrading Public Lands: How Welfare Ranchers Reap a Beef Bonanza From Weeds They Caused
Manuel García, Jr.
The Conquerors of America
Lawrence Davidson
A Pandemic Comes to the U.S.
John W. Whitehead
How a Police State Will Deal With the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nino Pagliccia
Sanctions: Unilateral Coercive Measures for Regime Change in Venezuela
Erika Taylor
Beware Wall Street During a Pandemic
Catherine Rottenberg – Neve Gordon
The Coronavirus Conundrum and Human Rights
John Peeler
Trump and the Virus: It’s All About the Base
Kary Love
The Case for an Indictment of the US Government for Criminal Negligence for its Bungled Response to COVID-19
Basav Sen
Five Ways Using Stimulus Funds for Energy Efficiency Would Reduce Inequality and Protect the Planet
Jack Rasmus
The New Federal Reserve as Garbage Can for All Capitalist Debt
Brett Haverstick
The Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Plan Has No Accountability
Carol Polsgrove
The Folly of Denying Online Purchases to Food Stamp Recipients
Eileen Appelbaum - Roesmary Batt
COVID-19 Patients Should Not Face Surprise Medical Bills
Binoy Kampmark
The Pandemic Surveillance State
Clark T. Scott
 My Birthday Memory of Waldo Jeffers and “The Gift”
March 23, 2020
Paul Street
The Pathogenic Profits System: Beyond Begging, Praying, and Capital
Michael Hudson
A Debt Jubilee is the Only Way to Avoid a Depression
Ben Debney
The Political Uses of Pandemic
Jennifer Matsui
Joe Biden: Survival of the Unfittest
Evelyn Leopold
UN Chief Warns of Coming Recession for the Planet
Sam Pizzigati
How to Wage War, FDR-Style, on the COVID-19 Pandemic
Peter Mayo
Higher Education in the Time of COVID-19
Frank Joyce
A Modest Proposal: Instead of Saying Tribal, Let’s Say Christian
James Fortin – Jeff Mackler
COVID-19 Threatens the Lives of Billions: Statement of Socialist Action National Committee
John Grant
Memes and Viruses: Could COVID19 be a Communist Plot?
Susie Day
Fighting the Cuomo Virus to Free Imprisoned Elders
Eve Ottenberg
Journal of the Plague: Year One
Ralph Nader
For America’s Urgent Health and Safety, Trump Needs to Resign!
Mike Garrity
When is a Logging Road “Not a Road”?
Shamus Cooke
Bail Out the States Not the Banks
Julian Rose
Pandemic: The Invention of a Disease Called Fear
Maria Paez Victor
Solidarity or Disaster
Robert Koehler
Creative Empathy in a Pandemic
Kary Love
Boomer Remover
Emanuel Pastreich
The Global Media and COVID-19
Nino Pagliccia
The IMF Abandons Venezuelans to the Threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Mel Gurtov
Derelict Leadership on Health Security
Weekend Edition
March 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Virus and Capitalism
Richard Eskow
COVID in the Web Of Generations: A Faint Hello From the “Only” Ones
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Always Look on the Bright Side of Death
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail