Keats’ Cats



All cats are saints,

Except Keats’ cats

Keats’ cats nap on Keats’ coats,

Laid atop Keats’ cot —

The cot Keats keeps by the oven

Why not?

It’s warm there, in Keats’ kitchen —

And the sounds from the street

Are kept at a distance — at night

The moon and Keats’ cats rise

And take Keats’ kites

and fly outside

Above all the bodegas

And their flowers

And into the windows

Of towering towers

To burgle the gold of the bourgeoisie

Who’ve fled the city, to self-quarantine

In luxury, in bunkers

The cats uncover their stashes

And caches of cash and snacks

And drugs and stuff

To stuff in their sacks

Keats’ cats who

Nimbly slip through the window

And then on Keats’ bright kites alight

Back into the locked down night