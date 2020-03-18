The Supreme Court is Set to Strike a Major Blow Against Social and Environmental Protections

In recent years, the Supreme Court has issued ruling after ruling awarding more power to large corporations. Most notably, the 2010 Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates to an unprecedented deluge of corporate cash in our elections.

Now, however, the court’s right-wing majority appears prepared to offer an even bigger boon: A virtual blanket ban on a huge swath of regulations protecting the health and safety of Americans.

Amid the hurricane-like news cycles of the 2020 presidential race, it’s an under-reported issue that could have tremendous implications regardless of who wins the next election.

The basic issue is whether Congress can delegate to federal departments and agencies the authority to write regulations. For instance, the 1970s-era Clean Air and Clean Water Acts authorize the EPA to update its regulation of polluting industries to account for practices and technologies that may not have existed back then. As a result, we have cleaner air and water today.

Countless other laws take the same approach, from the Affordable Care Act of the Obama era on back to the banking regulations passed as a result of the Great Depression.

But for years, conservative legal scholars have been urging the Supreme Court to roll back these regulations by endorsing a reading of the Constitution that would prevent such delegation. If they succeed, Justice Elena Kagan warns, the conservative majority will essentially rule that “most of [the] government is unconstitutional.”

A recent case, Gundy v. U.S., did not yet overturn those precedents. But it strongly suggests that five justices stand prepared to do so.

In that ruling, conservative justices Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas went on record insisting that delegation violates their view of the separation of powers. Another justice, Samuel Alito, wrote a separate opinion indicating that “if a majority of this Court were willing to reconsider the approach,” he “would support that effort.”

Now, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh seated, they may have it. The fifth conservative, who wasn’t yet seated during the Gundy case, wrote last year in support of the view that would forbid Congress from allowing agencies “to exercise regulatory authority over a major policy question of great economic and political importance.”