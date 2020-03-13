Home
March 13, 2020
Mapache – Read Between The Lines
Weekend Edition
March 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
H. Bruce Franklin
What Is Covid-19 Trying to Teach Us?
Craig Collins
Four Reasons Civilization Won’t Decline: It Will Collapse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Going Viral
Kathleen Wallace
COVID-19 Side Effects: Reality and Clarity
Bruce E. Levine
Who Could Have Gotten Deserters from Trump’s Three Armies . . . and from Mine?
Paul Street
Dear Berners: Dementia Joe is How Much “Your” Party HATES You
Michèle Brand
Class Conflict is Stronger than Clan Conflict
Marshall Auerback
Coronavirus Reveals the Cracks in Globalization
Andrew Levine
Biden’s Victory: A Blessing in Disguise?
Joseph Natoli
A Machine to Beat President Trump
Clark T. Scott
“Now, Voyager” in Reverse
Matthew Stevenson
Can Biden Beat Trump?
Charles Komanoff
Bill de Blasio, Climate Troll
Judith Deutsch
Climate Victims Violent? Klare’s Paean to the American Military
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Discovers “Geriatric ADHD”
Ramzy Baroud
Abuse, Oppression and Murder: The PA Does Israel’s Dirty Work in the West Bank
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Saudi’s Brave Women Pull Back the Curtain on Crown Prince MBS
Mitchell Zimmerman
Who’s Ready to Die for Trump’s Ego?
Ron Jacobs
Marching with the Maoists
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s DOA TV Address and an Alternative Fiscal Stimulus Program
Nomi Prins
The Fed, the Virus, and Inequality
Myles Hoenig
Five Types of Zionissts
Rick Baum
Krugman Disses Sanders and Embraces Biden While Distorting the Obama Record
Ted Rall
Bernie’s Mistakes
Nick Pemberton
Warren Isn’t A Snake, She’s Just Misreading Hegel
Missy Comley Beattie
Please, Jill Biden, Please
Nicky Reid
You Don’t Need Putin to Undermine American Democracy
Seth Sandronsky
Fighting Insecure Housing: Q&A with Dominique Walker
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
We Need More Lunatics
Brian Horejsi
We Need Environmental Lawyers and Law
George Burchett
Boomerang of Peace
Alice Slater
The Virus of Nuclear Proliferation
Christopher Ketcham
The Beagle in Me, the Child in Snoopy
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus Offerings and Job Losses
Nilofar Suhrawardy
“Two Sides” of Trump’s India Visit!
Ellen Brown
The Fed’s Baffling Response to the Coronavirus Explained
Robert Koehler
War, Profit and the Coronavirus
Zoltan Grossman
Washing our Hands of Trump and Powerlessness
Mark Dickman
Malm’s “Fossil Capital”
Peter Crowley
The Democratic Establishment’s Drive to Derail Sanders Will Backfire Again
Michael Welton
The Photographs of Thomas Moore and Quench
John Kendall Hawkins
The Incident on King Street Remembered a Quarter of a Millennium Later
Thomas Knapp
Paul Krugman, COVID-19, and Broken Windows
Louis Proyect
The 2020 Socially Relevant Film Festival
David Yearsley
Mountains of Sound: the Music of McCoy Tyner
