Is the Creator Interfering in the 2020 Elections?

The creator, noted grantor of our rights to be free from government abuse in the Declaration of Independence, appears to be interfering in the 2020 election! What?!? Where can your author get that idea?

Well, here is the thesis. It appears the Creator created humans with free will and the capacity for reason. This gave us a choice: be smart or not. Up to you, don’t blame anyone else.

Over many generations of humans, smart did not make much progress. But finally, with the “Age of Reason” a few hundred years ago, humans learned: science seems to work, maybe we should try it.

The real scientific revolution began after WWI when most of humanity learned—science having discovered anti-biotics could cure many infections that used to kill more people in war than the combat did. In fact, WWII was the first war where more people died from combat than infection or disease!

Wow! From this, many humans decided, post WWII, to become scientists or doctors and use their reason to save lives instead of taking them! This revolutionized human existence. From a race of killers emerged a competing vision of humanity: a race of healers using reason and science to improve humanities’ chance of survival.

Of course, not everyone got on board. Science is hard. You have to work at it. You have to hurt your head studying math, learning to use technology, long hours in the laboratory accompanied by low pay compared to many other professions. For many, it was simply too much work, so they coasted on the backs of those willing to do the work.

In the seven decades since WWII, a strange thing happened. Though benefitted by the advance of modern medicine and science, many humans began to take it for granted. Then the next generation assumed it would always be there. The next generation turned from science and reason to the easier path of faith or superstition. Today many are anti-science, a “lifestyle” choice made possible because it is backstopped by science. If your prayers and hopes don’t cure you, you can always go the hospital. In this vein, it has been reported that the number of Americans (formerly the most rational and scientific peoples of the world) who believe the world is flat is rising!

COVID-19 enters stage left, just as anti-science seems to have spread like, well, COVID-19, among the electorate and is most pronounced among America’s “leaders” or politicians. Public health and science budgets have been slashed while making more nuclear weapons got a $1Trillion boost! (At least they see science benefits in the killing business.) And so, a dumbed-down population, armed with declining public health infrastructure faces a highly contagious viral assault.

Here is where the Creator can be seen interfering in the 2020 election. The most recent mortality figures (March 3, 2020) show that: “the most significant risk factor for dying from COVID-19 is age. According to China CDC, people above the age of 80 have a 14.8 percent chance of dying from the disease; people in their 70s, 8 percent; people in their 60s, 3.6 percent; and people in their 50s, 1.3 percent. Once below this age range, the risk of dying drops to between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.“ So the kids are all right! That’s the good news!

The bad news, or maybe good news, depending on your take, is that per the US government: “The average age of Members of the House at the beginning of the 115th Congress was 57.8 years; of Senators, 61.8 years, among the oldest in U.S. history.” Mr. Trump is 73, Joe Biden 77; Bernie Sanders 76. Now the joint Northwestern/Princeton Political Science study of the US Congress tells us the longer one is in office, the more corrupt they become. As for Trump and corruption, his record speaks for itself. Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders also have records of voting for wars they let others go fight and were in Congress and other public offices during decades of public health budget reductions.

You think the Russians are meddling in the 2020 elections? Me, I think the Creator is. Turn your back on the Creators ancient wisdom: “Do not kill, love your enemy.” Reject the Creator’s gift of reason and capacity for science? Whittle down your “choices” in elections to the corrupt and the war mongers? Maybe, just maybe, even the Creator gets fed up. Enter COVID-19?