FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 3, 2020

Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors

by
CRISPR Enzyme on DNA

CRISPR Enzyme on DNA (Photo: MIT News).

The standard gene-editing tool, CRISPR-Cas9, frequently produces a type of DNA mutation that ordinary genetic analysis misses, claims new research published in the journal Science Advances. In describing these findings the researchers called such oversights “serious pitfalls” of gene editing (Skryabin et al., 2020). In all, the new results suggest that gene-editing is more error-prone than thought and, further, that identifying and discarding defective and unwanted outcomes is not as easy as generally supposed.

Derived originally from the bacterium streptococcus pyogenes, CRISPR-Cas9 is a DNA cutting and targeting system. CRISPR stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and refers to the RNA molecule that is the targeting component of the system. This CRISPR RNA is sometimes also referred to as the guide RNA. The Cas9 component is a nuclease, that is, an enzyme that cuts DNA. Thus, in the editing process, the Cas9 enzyme is guided to the intended cut site by the CRISPR RNA. The whole assembly is often just called CRISPR.

Other gene-editing methods exist (e.g. Zn Finger, TALENs). However, because of the flexibility of its RNA targeting mechanism, CRISPR in particular has been the subject of enormous excitement in the biotech and agricultural research sectors.

CRISPR has mostly been used to create genetic mutations or to insert foreign DNA at desired locations in a genome. Nevertheless, other applications, like gene drives, have also been mooted. Despite the excitement, as Friends of the Earth has summarised, just a tiny handful of commercial gene-edited products can be found on the market.

For many uses, however, gene-editing with CRISPR is insufficiently precise and a great deal of research is currently oriented towards fixing this defect.

Much of CRISPR’s lack of precision derives from the fact that, though it is called ‘editing’, CRISPR and related techniques are cutting enzymes only. They have no DNA repair function. This means that when repairs are made to the DNA at the cut site (and the cut must be repaired for the cell to survive) they are largely out of the control of the experimenter. Ten independent editing events will therefore give ten different mutations at the same location in the genome.

Thus, at a very basic level, each mutation created at the target site is likely to be unique. Even to the extent, as we reported, that DNA from other species may end up being unexpectedly incorporated into the edited genome.

To add to this uncertainty, different genome locations, different cell types, different species, and different versions of CRISPR, can all influence the kinds of genetic alteration found at the target site.

In some applications–primarily basic research–lack of precision of this kind is not necessarily a major problem. In crop breeding, for example, cells or organisms containing undesirable alterations or off-target mutations can, in theory, be detected and discarded.

But in many applications, primarily in medicine and commercial products, only more-or-less-complete precision is acceptable, for reasons of safety. Inaccurate editing of human cells in an early gene therapy trial once resulted in 2 of 11 treated children developing leukaemia due to off-target effects and led to the trial being shut down.

The question of whether researchers and/or developers of edited organisms could or would adequately detect and discard undesirable mutations is a live concern. Recombinetics is a commercial company that, in 2016, created a hornless cow it claimed was the intended result of a precise gene edit. But FDA researchers who examined the company’s own DNA sequence data were subsequently able to show that both of the independently edited calves contained, at the site of the edit, entire antibiotic resistance genes (Norris et al., 2020).

By the time FDA was able to show this, however, offspring of the calves where already incorporated into a Brazilian breeding program. This breeding program has now been abandoned.

The new PNAS research, published on Feb 12th, directly addresses whether CRISPR researchers can, in fact, detect aberrant edits.

The German and Chinese researchers edited mouse oocytes (i.e. embryos) with the added step (compared to simple cutting) of adding a stretch of DNA (the donor DNA) which they hoped would become integrated at the cut site.

What they unexpectedly found, however, is that, at a high proportion of target sites, complex insertions of the desired DNA occurred. Rather than simply integrating single copies of the donor DNA into the cut site, DNA integrations were commonly head-to-tail arrangements of multiple copies. As the paper states:

“Overall, we conclude that the repetitive head-to-tail integration of the donor DNA template is a common by-product of the CRISPR-Cas9-mediated HDR-based genome editing process, regardless of the donor DNA template size, sequence composition, or strandedness of the template (dsDNA or ssDNA).” [editor’s note: ds=double stranded; ss=single stranded]

By ‘common’ the researchers meant that, in one experiment, among 34 edited mice, six contained head-to-tail insertions. In other experiments 30 of 49 mice contained head-to-tail insertions.

In other words, complex and aberrant DNA insertions were common findings. Importantly, they occurred in multiple experiments, meaning this seems to be true regardless of what DNA was inserted or which stretch of the genome it was inserted into. This in itself is a very significant finding.

Even more notable, however, was that these complex genetic rearrangements were rarely detected by standard analytical methods. The authors called this finding “disturbing”.

They wrote:

“conventionally applied PCR analysis, in most cases, failed to identify these multiple integration events, which led to a high rate of falsely claimed precisely edited alleles.”

Undetected, such aberrant events “would undermine the validity of studies” according to the authors.

In experimental settings this is undoubtedly true. But for the general public a more important implication exists. With companies and biohackers hoping to bring genome-edited products rapidly (and without regulatory scrutiny) to the market, this research represents a significant cautionary tale; especially since the authors speculate that their results probably apply equally to other editing methods, such as TALENs and Zn Finger nucleases.

References

Boris V. Skryabin, Delf-Magnus Kummerfeld, Leonid Gubar, Birte Seeger, Helena Kaiser et al. (2020) Pervasive head-to-tail insertions of DNA templates mask desired CRISPR-Cas9–mediated genome editing events. Science Advances 6 eaax2941 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax2941

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Latham

Jonathan Latham edits Independent Science News.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 03, 2020
John Davis
Bernie and the Biotariat
Patrick Cockburn
The Real Modi: Do the Killings of Muslim’s Represent India’s Kristallnacht?
Peter Harrison
What Might Happen If We Thought of Other Animals as People?
Paul Street
Primary Notes from a Shit-Hole Superpower: Crashing the Party from the Top Down
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Economics of Democratic Socialism
John Talberth
To Save Our Climate We Need Taller Trees Not Taller Wooden Buildings
Jennifer Matsui
Masterfully Baiting the Reds for a Dick’s Re-Election
Ralph Nader
American Fuhrer—Corrupt Rampage Against Americans
Dean Baker
Do Stockholders Look Forward to a Decade of Very Low Returns?
John Feffer
Making America Unsafe Again
Joyce Nelson
Bloomberg & Occupy Wall Street
Chuck Collins
Why the US Would be Better Off With Fewer Billionaires
Sam Husseini
If Sanders is Robbed of the Nomination, It’s Time for the VotePact Strategy 
George Wuerthner
Water is a Privilege Not a Right: Bleeding the Deschutes River
Jonathan Latham
Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors
George Ochenski
COVID-19 Upends Political Landscape and Global Economy
March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
Steven Krichbaum
Noah, New and Improved: the Endangered Species Act Under Trump
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Agriculture and the Gates Foundation
Binoy Kampmark
The Viral Blame Game: Xenophobia, Attribution and Coronavirus
Alison Bodine
Indigenous Rights Are Human Rights! RCMP Out of Wet’suwet’en!
Sam Stearns
Environmental Collusion is Corruption
Jack Rasmus
South Carolina Primary: What Does It Mean?
Shawn Fremstad
The Poverty Line is Too Damn Low
Kim C. Domenico
A Bourgeois Hero Would Be Something To See!
Mel Gurtov
Embarrassing Moments from Trump’s Visit to India
L. Ali Khan
Fighting Modi with a Poem
Weekend Edition
February 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Bernie Sanders and the Socialism Question
Vijay Prashad
Witnessing the Hell a Migrant Can Face
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Knives Out
Andrew Levine
Bloomberg: What Is He Good For?
T.J. Coles
The Space Force Becomes a Weapons System, Arms Companies Profit
Henry Giroux
Cult-Like Ignorance is Death: Trump and the Coronavirus
Paul Street
The So-Called Party of the People: From Nevada to South Carolina
Matthew Stevenson
Carolina and Super Tuesday on My Mind
Robert Hunziker
Forever-Chemicals Tap Water
Pete Dolack
No Thinking Please, We’re Red-Baiting
Nick Pemberton
If Bernie Sanders Is Unelectable, Then What The Hell Are The Rest Of You?
Jacob Hornberger
Immunity for Killings by Immigration Police
John Curiel – Jack R. Williams
Analysis of the 2019 Bolivia Election: No Evidence of Irregular Trends or Fraud
Ramzy Baroud
Israel at the Cusp of a Bleak Era
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail