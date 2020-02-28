Bloomberg Bucks

by

We’ve all seen them. They are on television, on Instagram and every other social media platform. Like the flu virus, they have infected every facet of the public square. Every day, another infected person acknowledges that they are leaning towards voting for Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire whose love of money seems to be superseded only by his desire for power. His viral advertisements are infecting people’s ability to think and further destroying the joke of an electoral system to many US voters hold onto despite its acknowledged crookedness; despite the fact of its being rigged against most of us. Did Obama (who sold out to that establishment many moons ago) actually give his permission for Mike (as he calls himself now) to use his image and words in those television ads? At this point, it doesn’t matter. They’ve been seen by millions and paid for with Bloomberg’s millions.

Some liberals and progressives are lining up behind Bloomberg. They point to all the money he has donated to certain progressive organizations the past few years as if it’s proof he changed his stripes from the reactionary racist he was his entire public life beforehand. They fail to mention his 2016 support for the right-wing campaign of Senator Toomey when they point to Bloomberg’s recent donations. More importantly, Bloomberg’s donations to progressive causes are actually bribes to buy the silence of these groups. Stories abound of everything from homeless shelters to Al Sharpton’s organization dropping their criticisms of Bloomberg after a check from him arrived.

In a more equitable society, billionaires would not exist and homeless shelters would not either. In fact, it is the existence of the billionaire class that ensures the phenomenon of homelessness. Furthermore, when billionaires also hold direct political power like Bloomberg in New York and Trump in DC, they can (and do) institute policies that help their class get even wealthier. So, when Bloomberg throws money at those affected negatively by his policies and the hoarding of wealth by his class, he is like the fireman who sets fires so he can be a hero and extinguish them.

DON’T FALL FOR HIS BULLSHIT.