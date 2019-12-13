FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 13, 2019

The Wind That Shook the Barley: the Politics of the IRA

by

When I lived in the Bronx in 1973 and early 1974, I used to go to a bar up Fordham Road. I was attending Fordham University at the time and it was the custodian who cleaned our dorm hallways and bathrooms who first took me there. He was IRA through and through. So was the bar. There was nothing but Irish songs on the jukebox and various revolutionary flags hung on the walls. The regulars at the bar were mostly in their thirties and forties and were mostly working-class men. IRA newspapers and pamphlets were available for purchase. Like the conversation at the bar, the tables and around the pool table, some were in English and some were in Gaelic. I was not privy to any of those conversations, but I did learn about boilermakers there. And read the newspapers.

Ten years later I was in the San Francisco Bay Area. In March of that year, Queen Elizabeth showed up in San Francisco with Nancy Reagan and a host of other out of touch ruling class types. I spent several hours in the streets protesting their visit. Most of the protesters were IRA supporters, who mingled with gay men and lesbians protesting the Reagan administration’s heartless policy regarding HIV-AIDS. The Irish-American protesters were mostly leftists, but there were many Catholics involved, too. This combination of socially conservative Catholics and gays and lesbians made for an unusual crowd. A friend of mine threw himself in front of the Queen’s motorcade protesting the British occupation of Ulster. The cars were moving at a snail’s pace on their way to a special performance of the San Francisco Opera for the queen. He was taken away and was released after the Queen was back at her temporary residence.

Being raised as a Catholic in the United States, the story of the Irish was always present. Usually, the version I was told by different priests and Irish Catholic friends of my parents involved St. Patrick, snakes, clover, the Kennedy family and Oliver Cromwell. As I became more politically aware, I found out about the Easter Rebellion and the Irish Republican Army. My interaction with IRA supporters increased when I lived in western Germany and attended meetings organized by new leftists, democratic socialists and communists. Still, my understanding of the political and tactical debates inside the organization was limited.

A new book, titled One Man’s Terrorist: A Political History of the IRA, does a fine job at remedying this ignorance. Written by the Deputy Editor of the New Left Review Daniel Finn, this text provides a concise yet detailed discussion of the modern Irish Republican movement. Beginning with a brief summary of the movement for Irish independence up to the 1960s, Finn highlights the dominant arguments in the organization over that time. As he does throughout the text, he neatly weaves the history of the movement’s political and military wings into a broader history of the Irish people. Although he opens the book with a brief description of a failed IRA operation in 1956 and then the aforementioned summary, the bulk of the narrative is about the history of the Irish Republican movement from the mid-1960s up to the second decade of the twenty-first century.

The text is a clearly written discussion of the political debates within the organization during this period. Personalities are obviously involved, especially in relation to their particular political positions in the ongoing debates that take place in any revolutionary group. Discussions of the military actions undertaken by the IRA as a unified organization and after its various splits are presented only in their political context. In other words, their effect positive or negative on the political struggle and as part of that struggle is the context in which Finn discusses them. The same is true regarding personalities in the movement’s leadership.

As the title implies, organizations like the IRA are historically subject to slander and misrepresentation because of their military actions against the state and its representatives. In the case of the IRA, not only was the state they were up against on of the world’s one-time great colonial powers, the nature of some of their attacks opened them to charges of murder and terrorism. It can therefore be quite a challenge to frame the organization in purely political terms. When one adds the fact of the role the media has played in casting the IRA as a greater killer than the British Empire, Finn’s job in this text is remarkable. Considering the text’s brevity, the author’s intent does not seem to be one of chronicling every political and military decision of the IRA, but to provide a concise, understandable, and radical discussion of the Irish freedom struggle through a leftist and radical lens. In my estimation, he succeeds in that endeavor.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ron Jacobs

Ron Jacobs is the author of Daydream Sunset: Sixties Counterculture in the Seventies published by CounterPunch Books. His latest offering is a pamphlet titled Capitalism: Is the Problem.  He lives in Vermont. He can be reached at: ronj1955@gmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
December 13, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
The  FBI: Another Worry in the National Security State
Rob Urie
Establishment Politics are for the Rich
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: That’s Neoliberalism for You
Paul Street
Midnight Ramble: A Fascist Rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania
Joan Roelofs
The Science of Lethality
Joyce Nelson
Buttigieg and McKinsey
Joseph Natoli
Equally Determined: To Impeach/To Support
Charles Pierson
The National Defense Authorization Act Perpetuates the Destruction of Yemen
REZA FIYOUZAT
An Outrageous Proposal: Peace Boats to Iran
Andrew Levine
A Plague on Both Their Houses, Plus a Dozen Poxes on Trump’s
David Rosen
Mortality Rising: Trump and the Death of the “American Dream”
Lee Hall
Donald Trump Jr., Mongolian Sheep Killer
Dave Lindorff
The Perils of Embedded Journalism: ‘Afghan Papers’ Wouldn’t Be Needed If We Had a Real Independent News Media
Brian Cloughley
Human Rights and Humbug in Washington
Stephen Leas
Hungry for a Livable Planet: Why I Occupied Pelosi’s Office for 13 Days
Saad Hafiz
Pakistan Must Face Its Past
Lawrence Davidson
Deteriorating Climates: Home and Abroad
Cal Winslow
The End of the Era: Nineteen Nineteen
Louis Proyect
If Time Magazine Celebrates Greta Thunberg, Why Should We?
Thomas Drake
Kafka Down Under: the Threat to Whistleblowers and Press Freedom in Australia
Thomas Knapp
JEDI Mind Tricks: Amazon Versus the Pentagon and Trump
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s War on the Poor
Michael Welton
Seeing the World Without Shadows: the Enlightenment Dream
Ron Jacobs
The Wind That Shook the Barley: the Politics of the IRA
Rivera Sun
Beyond Changing Light Bulbs: 21 Ways You Can Stop the Climate Crisis
Binoy Kampmark
The Bloomberg Factor: Authoritarianism, Money and US Presidential Politics
Nick Pemberton
Ideology Shall Have No Resurrection
Rev. Susan K. Williams Smith
What Trump and the GOP Learned From Obama
Ramzy Baroud
‘Elected by Donors’: the University of Cape Town Fails Palestine, Embraces Israel
Cesar Chelala
Unsuccessful U.S. Policy on Cuba Should End
Harry Blain
The Conservatism of Impeachment
Jill Richardson
Standardized Tests are Biased and Unhelpful
Norman Solomon
Will the Democratic Presidential Nomination Be Bought?
Howard Lisnoff
The One Thing That US Leaders Seem to Do Well is Lie
Jeff Cohen
Warren vs. Buttigieg Clash Offers Contrast with Sanders’ Consistency
Mel Gurtov
The Afghanistan Pentagon Papers
Gaither Stewart
Landslide … to Totalitarianism
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How Blaming Nader in 2000 Paved the Way for Today’s Neo-Fascism
Steve Early
In Re-Run Election: LA Times Journalist Wins Presidency of NewsGuild 
David Swanson
If You’re Not Busy Plotting Nonviolent Revolution for Peace and Climate, You’re Busy Dying
Nicky Reid
Sorry Lefties, Your Impeachment is Bullshit
John Kendall Hawkins
The Terror Report You Weren’t Meant to See
Susan Block
Krampus Trumpus Rumpus
Martin Billheimer
Knight Crawlers
Elliot Sperber
Dollar Store 
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail