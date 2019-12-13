Dollar Store
There’s a dollar store on Broadway
Near the Marcy stop
They sell mylar balloons —
All sorts of cartoon characters
Emblazon these:
The sentient cheese
The mice of the moon
The helium tank
Its nozzle like a rocket
Stands at attention, in the corner,
Waiting to release
At times the guy in charge
Fills one up a bit too hard
And the pop’s a shock
the shop — even those outside
on the sidewalk stop
For a moment and hope
It’s finally begun
And they won’t have to pay
their bills
Or ever go to work again