Dollar Store

There’s a dollar store on Broadway

Near the Marcy stop

They sell mylar balloons —

All sorts of cartoon characters

Emblazon these:

The sentient cheese

The mice of the moon

The helium tank

Its nozzle like a rocket

Stands at attention, in the corner,

Waiting to release

At times the guy in charge

Fills one up a bit too hard

And the pop’s a shock

the shop — even those outside

on the sidewalk stop

For a moment and hope

It’s finally begun

And they won’t have to pay

their bills

Or ever go to work again