December 4, 2019
Fred Hampton on Racism and Capitalism
More articles by:
CP Editor
December 04, 2019
Jefferson Morley
RIP Fred Hampton: a Black Visionary Assassinated by the FBI
Vijay Prashad
Wealthy Countries’ Approach to Climate Change Condemns Hundreds of Millions of People to Suffer
Kenneth Surin
The Tory Election “Campaign” to Date
Maria Paez Victor
Indians Shall Not Govern
Peter Lackowski
Bolivia’s Five Hundred-Year Rebellion
Dave Lindorff
Billionaire Entitlement Run Amok: the Case of Michael Bloomberg
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Is Corbyn for Christmas Just Another Stove Pipe-Dream?
Howard Lisnoff
Elizabeth Warren: Savior of a Fallen System?
Robert Fisk
The Remembrance Poppy is Becoming a Weapon Against Immigrants to Canada
Dean Baker
NAFTA was About Redistributing Wealth Upwards
Richard Greeman
French Unions and Yellow Vests Converge, Launch General Strike
Binoy Kampmark
Legitimised Surveillance: Kim Dotcom’s Case Against GCSB
Walter Clemens
Goodbye Law and Morality, Welcome Pretend Tough!
Sam Pizzigati
Football Without Billionaires? Why Not?
Anthony Giattino
Royal Forests of America
December 03, 2019
Richard Lachmann
Can the US Get Out of Its Endless Wars?
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Unfinished ‘Coup’
David Rosen
The Dialectics of Postmodern Sexual Identity
Robert Fisk
Reporting Syria: I Talked to Everyone, Except Assad
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Resignation of Iraq’s Prime Minister May Not Stop the Mass Uprising on the Horizon
Norman Solomon
For Corporate Media, It’s ‘Anybody But Sanders or Warren’
Bob Scofield
Uruguay Turns to the Right
Joe Emersberger
Talking About Ecuador’s Political Prisoners: an Interview With Marcela Aguiñaga
Medea Benjamin
Trump Was Right: NATO Should Be Obsolete
Nyla Ali Khan
Lesson in Diplomacy for India’s Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty
William Gudal
The Bubble Machine
Gaither Stewart
Dirty Hands
Peter Certo
End the Wars, Win the Antiwar Vote
Binoy Kampmark
The Liveris Formula: Dow’s Inclusive Capitalism
Dan Bacher
California Freezes New Fracking Permits – But All Oil Drilling Permits Still Outpace 2018
Kay Sather
Can’t Get No Satisfaction?
December 02, 2019
Rob Urie
Ukraine, the New Cold War and the Politics of Impeachment
John Pilger
Visiting Assange, Britain’s Political Prisoner
Thomas P. Healy
Environmental Protection Politics: an Interview with William Ruckelshaus on the Difficulty of Making Public Policy Changes
T.J. Coles
UK Election: How Propaganda Props Up Britain’s “Particularly Extreme Form of Capitalism”
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
What Seattle Has Wrought
Thomas Knapp
Non-Intervention: an Imperfect Solution to a Terrible Problem
Nino Pagliccia
Bolivia: the Danger of Neoliberalism With Fascist Characteristics
Sam Pizzigati
What Would It Cost to Buy the 2020 Election?
Tracey L. Rogers
Can Plantations be Redeemed?
Karl Grossman
U.S. Plan on Killing Birds in New York
William A. Cohn
The House is Not a Home: a Common Sense Proposition
Weekend Edition
November 29, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Carl Boggs
The Grand Illusion
Vicente Navarro
What is Happening in Spain?
Jeffrey St. Clair
“It Was Twenty Years Ago Today:” Seattle Diary
