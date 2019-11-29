FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 29, 2019

Trump Sentences Future War Criminals to Death

by

On November 15, US president Donald Trump pardoned two US Army officers accused of war crimes (one convicted, the other awaiting trial).

Trump also re-promoted US Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher from Petty Officer First Class to Chief Petty Officer. Gallagher was convicted of a minor war crime (posing for a photo with a corpse) after he was accused of murdering the victim, but acquitted when a fellow sailor swung a deal for immunity, then reversed his testimony and claimed responsibility for the murder.

When he learned that the Navy intended to remove Gallagher from duty as a SEAL, Trump intervened again, by tweet —  “The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin” — and had Richard Spencer fired as Secretary of the Navy for not treating the tweet as an order.

There are plenty of reasons to criticize Trump’s actions, but I only have room in this column for one of those reasons:

He has effectively sentenced future US soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines to battlefield execution.

Gallagher’s crimes were reported by his SEAL comrades.

He was investigated and charged with those crimes by the Navy itself, which has morale and publicity incentives to only go after “the worst of the worst” for actions on the battlefield.

He was tried and convicted by a jury of his military peers in a process that actually offers more protections for defendants than the civilian justice system (for example, an enlisted defendant can demand that at least one third of the jury be enlisted personnel rather than officers).

When Trump short-circuited that process — first with the pardon, then with the re-promotion, and finally with the demand that Gallagher be allowed to return to his former unit — he very loudly sent a message to every member of the US armed forces:

“When you have a bad actor in your midst, take care of the problem yourselves. If you go through the proper channels, that bad actor will get off with little or no punishment and be sent right back to your ranks.”

Above and beyond the damage done to their direct victims, war criminals endanger their fellow troops. They make enemies out of people who might otherwise remain neutral or even friendly. They motivate those enemies to fight harder and to seek harsh vengeance.

If the military justice system doesn’t charge, try, and punish people whose crimes endanger their comrades because the president panders for votes from “support the troops” types, the (unsupported) troops will deal with such matters on the spot.

We who are veterans can attest to “blanket parties” for serial screw-ups,  “dry showers” with scrub brushes for guys who don’t maintain  personal hygiene in close living quarters, and other “light” punishments for minor offenses.

For endangering the lives of comrades, military vigilantism extends all the way to summary execution. In Vietnam, it was referred to as “fragging.”

Trump isn’t sparing future Eddie Gallaghers their punishments. He’s just robbing them of their rightful day in court.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
November 29, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Carl Boggs
The Grand Illusion
Vicente Navarro
What is Happening in Spain?
Jeffrey St. Clair
“It Was Twenty Years Ago Today:” Seattle Diary
Paul Street
Why the UkraineGate Hearings Didn’t Move the Dial
Sameer Dossani
Seattle +20: What the Global Justice Movement Got Right
Jennifer Matsui
The Impunity Doctrine: The Meek Shall be Buried Beneath the Earth
Jonathan Cook
Britain’s Chief Rabbi is Helping to Stoke antisemitism
Jeff Mackler and Lazaro Monteverde
Bolivia: Anatomy of a Coup
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Next Move: The Real Danger in US Decision to Normalize Illegal Jewish Settlements
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Seattle WTO Uprising & the Indymedia Movement, Twenty Years Later
Peter Knutson
Gas Mask in a Shopping Bag: Looking Back at WTO Seattle
Andrew Levine
Thanksgiving 2019: Where Are We Now?
Ellen Taylor
Evo Morales and the Rights of Mother Earth
Natalie Dowzicky
When Trump Became Messiah to the American Right
Manuel García, Jr.
What Should You Do About Climate Change?
Thomas Knapp
Trump Sentences Future War Criminals to Death
Julian Vigo
Privacy and Big Tech’s Surveillance of Our Lives and Bodies
Jonah Raskin
Street Fighting Man: The Night New York City Cops Beat Me Bloody
Michael Barker
Why Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is Wrong About Labor Anti-Semitism
Jenny Ricks
As Global Inequality Rises, So Are the Movements Fighting It
Walter Clemens
Destruction by Egotism
Tom Engelhardt
The Age of Trump, the End of What?
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Balkans: Banja Luka
Shraddha Agarwal
Gleaning the Dumps of Deonar: “I Was Born in Garbage, I Will Die in Garbage”
Louis Proyect
Scorsese’s Irishman, Dobbs’ Hoffa
Jesse Jackson
If Democrats Don’t go Bold With Social Reform Right Now, Then When?
Paul Bentley
Return of the Mao Suit
Eve Ottenberg
The Torture Called Solitary
Sarah Anderson
Some CEOs Earn 1,000 Times More Than Their Workers. Here’s How We Stop That
Harvey Wasserman
Ohio’s Pro-Nuke Assault Threatens American Democracy with Violence & More
Ron Ridenour
Mr. Johnson, Tear Down This Wall!
Arshad Khan
From Standard Oil to Google and Amazon
Ralph Nader
Impeaching Trump for Deliberately Abetting the Climate Crisis Security Perils
Chris Wright
The Life and Times of Jimmy Hoffa
Ted Rall
If There’s a Warrant for Your Arrest, the Government Should Have to Tell You
Cesar Chelala
Nancy Pelosi’s Daring Diagnosis
Binoy Kampmark
Sacha Baron Cohen Comes out Swinging
Stop Imperialism in Latin America
Statement Condemning US Removal of Democratically-Elected Evo Morales
Adolf Alzuphar
Haiti on my Mind
Ron Jacobs
Just Part of Doing Business
David Yearsley
Pilgrim Songs
November 28, 2019
Vijay Prashad
How to Commit War Crimes and Get Away With It
Alexander Cockburn
A Humboldt Thanksgiving
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A Nation Run by Billionaires and Lobbyists
Sam Husseini
How a Would-be Thanksgiving Argument Can Spawn a Revolution
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail