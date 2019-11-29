Statement Condemning US Removal of Democratically-Elected Evo Morales

Following months of destabilization, on November 10, 2019, the legitimate, constitutional, democratically-elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, was driven at gunpoint out of office and the country by the US and its allies, among them Bolivian fascists and several members of the Organization of American States (OAS), including Canada. This latest aggression follows centuries of colonial, imperialist, and neo-colonial conquest and plunder of the Indigenous-majority population of Bolivia.
We the undersigned, in horror and rage, state as fact that this coup d’état was concocted in the White House of Donald J. Trump and is the handiwork of the CIA and its fascist and racist clients and proxies.
This regime change is in flagrant violation of Bolivian law, US law, and international law, flouting ratified conventions and treaties respecting the right to national sovereignty and forbidding aggression as well as national laws prohibiting theft, extortion, assault, torture, kidnapping, and murder.
Against the shamefully equivocating and deviously complicit statements of pseudo-lefts whose open letters have been published in the past few days, we state as fact that Evo Morales is the President of Bolivia and that his current term ends in January on the day that the fourth presidential term to which he has been lawfully elected by a landslide begins. We reject the presumptuous attempts by North American liberal academics to grant amnesty to the murderers of other people’s children and to legitimize and reward the junta and its sponsors in Washington. We are disgusted by the pressure and blackmail these parties deploy to attempt to force the elected government of Bolivia to negotiate with these fascist assassins and terrorists. They belong in prison, not government.
We demand the immediate restoration of the President, his administration, and the whole elected government of the Movement for Socialism–Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS). We demand the arrest and prosecution of the protagonists of the coup and the violent crimes that constituted and followed it. We insist that it is the minimal duty of the US Congress to conduct an investigation to expose and gather evidence against US government officials and other citizens and residents of the US involved.
We denounce the perpetrators of this coup and the bloodbath that has followed, including Donald J. Trump and Jeanine Áñez Chávez, as criminals, and their apologists, a list of many of whose names can be found in the signatories columns of those two letters (here and here), as their accessories.
We offer all our solidarity and admiration to the courageously resisting working class of Bolivia.
Viva MAS. Viva Evo Morales. Down with Empire and its henchmen and shills.
We Demand:
— That Evo Morales, the legitimate and democratically-elected President of Bolivia, be restored immediately;
— That officials of the junta purporting to be the de facto government of Bolivia, including and especially Jeanine Áñez Chávez, must be prosecuted and punished for the killings, assaults, and other crimes committed by them directly and under their authority;
— That all political prisoners, including MAS officials and cadre, must be released immediately;
— That no attempt to indict or prosecute Evo Morales will be or can be tolerated;
— That all officials at the state and local level dismissed by the Áñez junta must immediately be restored to office;
— That the results of the Oct 20 elections be acknowledged as valid, free, and democratic by the US government and the UNSC; no additional elections are necessary and none must be tolerated;
— That the involvement of the US government and its agencies in initiating and steering the coup must be investigated by Congress and appropriate indictments issued;
— That any diplomatic, financial, or legislative actions carried out by or under the junta are null and void.
Signatories:
You can add your signature here.
Declaración condenando la expulsión del Presidente democráticamente elegido Evo Morales
Después de meses de desestabilización, el 10 de noviembre 2019, el Presidente legítimo, constitucional y democráticamente elegido de Bolivia, Evo Morales, estuvo expulsado del puesto y del país a punta de rifle por los EEUU y sus aliados, entre ellos fascistas bolivianos y varios miembros de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), incluyendo Canadá. Esta última agresión sigue detrás de siglos de conquista y saqueo colonial, imperial y neo-colonial de la población principalmente indígena de Bolivia.
Nosotros los firmantes, con ira y horror, declaramos como hecho establecido que este golpe de estado fue elaborado por la Casa Blanca de Donald J. Trump y es la obra de la CIA y sus clientes y diputados fascistas y racistas.
Este cambio de régimen sucede en violación directa de la ley boliviana, la ley estadounidense y la ley internacional. Incumple convenciones ratificadas, tratados afirmando el derecho de soberanía nacional y prohibiendo agresión, y leyes contra el robo, la extorsión, el asalto, la tortura, el secuestro y el asesinato.
En contra de las declaraciones vergonzosas, equívocas, cómplices y taimadas de aquellos pseudo-izquierdistas que en los días recientes han publicado cartas abiertas, declaramos como hecho establecido que Evo Morales es el Presidente de Bolivia y que su mandato presente termina en enero de 2020, el mismo día en qué comienza el cuarto mandato presidencial a qué ha estado elegido legalmente por una victoria aplastante. Rechazamos los intentos presuntuosos de académicos liberales norteamericanos de brindar amnistía a los asesinos de los hijos de otras personas y de legitimar y recompensar a la junta y a sus financieros en Washington. Somos indignados por la presión y el chantaje de estos actores que intentan exigir al gobierno elegido de Bolivia a negociar con estos asesinos fascistas y terroristas. Deben estar en prisión, no en poder.
Demandamos la restauración inmediata del Presidente, su administración, y todo el gobierno elegido del Movimiento al Socialismo-Instrumento Político por la Soberanía de los Pueblos (MAS). Demandamos la detención y enjuiciamiento de los protagonistas del golpe y de la violencia que lo constituyó y lo siguió. Insistimos que es el deber mínimo del Congreso de los EEUU conducir una investigación para desenmascarar y coleccionar evidencia contra todos los oficiales, ciudadanos y residentes estadounidenses que son involucrados.
Denunciamos como criminales los perpetradores de este golpe y de la matanza que lo ha seguido, incluso Donald J. Trump y Jeanine Áñez Chávez. Denunciamos como cómplices sus apologistas, muchos de cuyos nombres se encuentran entre las firmas debajo de esas dos cartas.
Brindamos toda nuestra solidaridad y admiración a la valiente clase obrera de Bolivia.
Viva MAS. Viva Evo Morales. Abajo el Imperio y todos sus lacayos.
Demandamos:
— Que Evo Morales, el Presidente legítimo y democráticamente elegido de Bolivia, sea restaurado en seguida;
— Que los oficiales de la junta que pretende ser el gobierno de facto de Bolivia, incluyendo y especialmente Jeanine Áñez Chávez, sean enjuiciados y castigados por los asesinatos, asaltos, y otros crímenes cometidos por ellos directamente o bajo su autoridad;
— Que todos los presos políticos, incluyendo oficiales de MAS, sean liberados en seguida;
— Que ningún intento a procesar o enjuiciar a Evo Morales sea hecho;
— Que todos los oficiales a nivel estatal y local expulsados por la junta de Áñez sean restaurados en seguida;
— Que los resultados de las elecciones del 20 de octubre sean reconocidos por los EEUU y el Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas como válidos, libres, y democráticos; ningunas elecciones adicionales son necesarias, y ninguna puede ser tolerada;
— Que la participación del gobierno estadounidense y sus agencias en la iniciación y el curso del golpe sea investigado por el Congreso y los cargos apropiados sean servidos;
— Que todas las acciones diplomáticas, financieras o legislativas emprendidas por la junta son nulas y inválidas.