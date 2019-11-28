FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 28, 2019

How a Would-be Thanksgiving Argument Can Spawn a Revolution

by

Photograph Source: Ryan Vaarsi – CC BY 2.0

It’s become something of a cliché: Many people dread Thanksgiving in part because they have to break bread with friends — and especially relatives — who they adamantly disagree with politically.

One is pro-immigration, the other wants to build a bigger wall, etc.

But what if this apparently annoying encounter was actually a blessing?

I don’t identify as either a Democrat or a Republican, but I recognize that there are millions of people who identify as “Democrats” for some good reason and there are lots of people who identify as “Republican” for good reason.

Thing is, those “good reasons” mostly have to do with how bad the other party is.

And a further rub is that many rank and file Democratic voters and Republican voters agree on certain core issues: They are sick of Wall Street and big business domination. They are skeptical of perpetual wars, etc. This is in spite of the fact that the establishment of both the Democratic and Republican parties are deeply tied to Wall Street and back perpetual wars, occational rhetoric to the contrary.

Indeed, when a somewhat popular figure comes before the base — whether it’s Democratic Obama or Republican Trump — they take the guise of being critical of Wall Street and of war.

But that’s not how they govern.

They back Wall Street.

They back wars, occasionally what speaking against them.

And they get away with it.

Why?

Because if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.

Rather than the bases being divided by the establishment of the parties, seemingly hypnotized by the venom spewed by Fox and MSNBC against the other, they need to have honest, and even loving, dialogue to break out of their partisan boxes.

They key may be to engage and turn the discussion in way that what could be an annoyance is blissful food for the soul.

Manna from heaven, even.

That’s what the VotePact strategy is about.

Instead of a disenchanted Democrat and disenchanted Republican (relatives, coworkers, partners, lovers, friends) cancelling out each other — one self-loathingly voting for Biden and the other for Trump at year from now, they could both vote for candidates they deeply believe in.

Imagine if instead of “Trump sucks and everyone who likes him sucks” it’s “Hey, I understand, you think Biden is corrupt. I prefer her to Trump, but I actually agree that he’s corrupt. So, instead of you voting Trump and me voting Biden — let’s both vote for other candidates.” That could be Greens, Libertarians, etc.

Of course, part of the victory of the establishment is that voting for independent or third party candidates seems unthinkable to many right now. That’s because it’s a hate-fueled system.

The establishment wants you to hate and be driven by it.

It doesn’t want you to see that while you are arguing about immigration for example, keeping you in your partisan boxes, the Democratic and Republican party “leaderships” are actually work together on the causes of desperate immigration: Interventions and wars in Latin America and the Mideast, drug polices and trade policies that all fuel desperate migration.

Of course we’re now in primary season. But we need to be thinking along these lines and get other people to be doing so because it frames the debate now.

Consider that Carlos Rojas recently confronted former Vice President Joe Biden about the Obama administration’s record on immigration.

How did Biden respond?

“Well, you should vote for Trump,” Biden said. “You should vote for Trump.”

That’s the mindset of the Democratic — and Republican — establishment: I don’t have to deliver for you. Because the other guys are worse. You’re my prisoner.

But you can break out of the and others can too. As hokey as it sounds, through dialogue and love. That person who annoys you across the Thanksgiving day table can be your salvation. You can both stop being a pawn of the DNC or RNC.

If this isn’t challenged now, then less stablishment candidates like Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard (who merit criticism, but are clearly distinct from Biden and other candidates) will be further marginalized.

We need to be talking about a radical center emerging now. And doing so can help those more anti-establishment candidates.

Thus, the Sanders campaign is wrong when it says there’s “No Middle Ground.”

There should be no middle ground for the establishments.

But there should be a radical middle ground.

A common ground.

Where principled progressives and conscious conservatives can break out of the establishment that has at its heart being an Empire, fueling wars, oppression, exploitation in every community and on a global scale.

It would be most fitting that the turning away from Empire would take a step forward on Thanksgiving Day tables considering the original mythology that spawned the U.S. as Empire centuries ago.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sam Husseini

Sam Husseini is founder of the website VotePact.org

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
November 28, 2019
Vijay Prashad
How to Commit War Crimes and Get Away With It
Alexander Cockburn
A Humboldt Thanksgiving
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A Nation Run by Billionaires and Lobbyists
Sam Husseini
How a Would-be Thanksgiving Argument Can Spawn a Revolution
Sarah Gillespie
Sarah Gillespie on “The Ballad of Standing Rock”
Jonah Raskin
Rabbi Michael Lerner: The Pied Piper of Love
Tweeti Blancett
Why We Mu Permanently Safeguard Chaco Canyon
Elliot Murphy
Labour’s New Internationalism: Chagos and Western Sahara
Guillaume Long
How the OAS, and the Media’s Lack of Scrutiny, Caused a Violent Coup in Bolivia
John Feffer
Will Impeachment Affect Trump’s Re-Election Chances?
George Wuerthner
A Collective Ignorance of Ecosystems
Ron Jacobs
Just Part of Doing Business
Nicky Reid
Thanksgiving Should Be America’s Day of the Dead
Celina Stien-della Croce
Prompted by Local Activists, Congressman McGovern Condemns the Coup in Bolivia
Dean Baker
China Has Hugely Outgrown the US Under Trump
George Ochenski
Thankful for Montana and Much More
Wim Laven
A Meaningful Thanksgiving
November 27, 2019
Olivia Arigho-Stiles
Bolivian Police Gas Funeral March in Latest Crack-Down
Kenneth Surin
Labor’s UK General Election Manifesto
Jonathan Cook
Is Netanyahu Ready to Inflame War to Escape His Legal Troubles?
Dean Baker
Should We Have Billionaires?
Jim Kavanagh
Defeat or Impeach? The (Il)Logic of Impeachment
Steve Early
UAW Chief Forced Out: AFGE President Should Be Next Union Leader To Quit
Robert Fisk
How Belfast Prepared Me for the Middle East
Robert Hunziker
China’s Renewed Coal Boom
Howard Lisnoff
The High Crimes of Selling Churros and Loosies in NYC
Alison Bodine
Chile Despertó! Chile Has Woken Up! The Rising Fight Against Neo-Liberalism in Chile
Andrea Mazzarino
Bearing Witness to the Costs of War
Binoy Kampmark
Popes Against Nuclear Weapons
Norman Solomon
When Progressives in Congress Let Us Down, We Should Push Back
Andrew Wood
Impeachment’s Authoritarian End
November 26, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
A Tale of Two Princes
Lawrence Davidson
Waging War Against the Rule of Law
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change is a War Crime
Colin Todhunter
Hunger Games: Food Abundance and Twisted Truths  
John Feffer
Don’t Just Focus on Trump’s Crimes at Home
Katie Fite
A Cattle Industry and Local Control Power Grab: Inside the Malheur Owyhee Public Lands Bill
James Handley
Betrayed by Joe Biden: a Personal History
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Ukraine-Gate Provides Another Opportunity to Demonize Russia
Yoav Litvin
No ‘Revolution’ Without Palestine: a Letter to Bernie Sanders
Hamid Yazdan Panah
A Simple Truth About the Protests in Iran
Thomas Knapp
Thankful in 2019
November 25, 2019
John Pilger
The Lies About Assange Must Stop Now
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Lies and Broken Promises
Matthew Stevenson
An Impeachment Hearings Libretto
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail