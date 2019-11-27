Home
November 27, 2019
GRATEFUL SHRED – “Brokedown Palace”
November 27, 2019
Olivia Arigho-Stiles
Bolivian Police Gas Funeral March in Latest Crack-Down
Kenneth Surin
Labor’s UK General Election Manifesto
Jonathan Cook
Is Netanyahu Ready to Inflame War to Escape His Legal Troubles?
Dean Baker
Should We Have Billionaires?
Jim Kavanagh
Defeat or Impeach? The (Il)Logic of Impeachment
Steve Early
UAW Chief Forced Out: AFGE President Should Be Next Union Leader To Quit
Robert Fisk
How Belfast Prepared Me for the Middle East
Robert Hunziker
China’s Renewed Coal Boom
Howard Lisnoff
The High Crimes of Selling Churros and Loosies in NYC
Alison Bodine
Chile Despertó! Chile Has Woken Up! The Rising Fight Against Neo-Liberalism in Chile
Andrea Mazzarino
Bearing Witness to the Costs of War
Binoy Kampmark
Popes Against Nuclear Weapons
Norman Solomon
When Progressives in Congress Let Us Down, We Should Push Back
Andrew Wood
Impeachment’s Authoritarian End
November 26, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
A Tale of Two Princes
Lawrence Davidson
Waging War Against the Rule of Law
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change is a War Crime
Colin Todhunter
Hunger Games: Food Abundance and Twisted Truths
John Feffer
Don’t Just Focus on Trump’s Crimes at Home
Katie Fite
A Cattle Industry and Local Control Power Grab: Inside the Malheur Owyhee Public Lands Bill
James Handley
Betrayed by Joe Biden: a Personal History
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Ukraine-Gate Provides Another Opportunity to Demonize Russia
Yoav Litvin
No ‘Revolution’ Without Palestine: a Letter to Bernie Sanders
Hamid Yazdan Panah
A Simple Truth About the Protests in Iran
Thomas Knapp
Thankful in 2019
November 25, 2019
John Pilger
The Lies About Assange Must Stop Now
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Lies and Broken Promises
Matthew Stevenson
An Impeachment Hearings Libretto
Matthew Hoh
Repeal the Nearly Two-Decade-Old War Authorizations
Rick Baum
Most People Pay a Higher Wealth Tax Than the Wealthy
Nick Licata
The Battle for Seattle: A City Council Member Recalls the Protest That Rocked the World
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s China Wars
Ralph Nader
Beware of the Medicare Disadvantage Corporate Trap – Wake Up AARP
Dave Lindorff
Sanctimonious US Senators Condemn Hong Kong Police Ignoring Far More Brutal US Cops
Mark Harris
No Billionaires, No Fascists, No Warmongers To the Socialist Future
Dan Bacher
California to Sue Over Trump Water Plan
Rivera Sun
It’s Time. End the Draft, Once and For All
CounterPunch News Service
An Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Bolivia From Canadian Writers and Scholars
Weekend Edition
November 22, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
Silencing the Beast of Bolivian Populism
Paul Street
Washington’s Consensus on Neofascist Coups in Latin America
Jefferson Morley
JFK: What the CIA Hides
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: High Nunes on Capitol Hill
Sam Husseini
Can the Religious Left Take Down Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Calling Cards of a Rightwing Coup
Shamus Cooke
What Bolivia Needs From Bernie
