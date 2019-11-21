Health Care and “Head Taxes”: an Unhealthy Combination

The divide in the health care policy debate couldn’t be any clearer. On one side: the Medicare for All proponents. On the other: the Obamacare with a Public Option proponents

Americans see the divide. But are we seeing the fundamental issues at play here? I don’t think so. We’ve been largely ignoring the huge historic contrast that separates these two rival approaches.

Let’s start with a point that economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, two of the world’s top inequality experts, have begun making of late: What we shell out for health care amounts to a tax just like any other. Most Americans pay roughly the same amount of this health care “tax.” If you make $60,000 a year, you’ll pay the same premiums on a standard health insurance policy as someone who makes $6,000,000 a year.

Note that not all Americans face this health care tax. Poorer Americans who qualify for Medicaid don’t pay the full premium “tax,” and rich American families might pay more than middle-class families for health care, but only if they choose to add extras services into their insurance. The reality we all face: For the same coverage, all Americans other than the poor currently pay the same price.

The Obamacare with a Public Option plans maintain this structure. In tax parlance, this is akin to a “head tax,” a system under which all taxpayers pay the same dollar amount of tax, regardless of their means. Whether you rate as Joe Six-Pack or a corporate titan, you bear the same head tax burden.

I first learned about head tax systems years ago as a young tax lawyer. A crazy shareholder of one of my law firm’s corporate clients was challenging the constitutionality of the corporate income tax. I had the task of researching the legislative history of the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, the amendment that blesses the idea of an income tax.