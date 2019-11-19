by

Scrutiny – From Scruta

When the rains get too heavy

Invert your umbrella

And climb inside

And glide

Down the river

And listen and hear

The voices of cicadas

As they disappear

As soon your ears will slide

Like honey from your skulls

As well

The winds’ll be the last ones left

To decompose

And whether on the curb or in the reeds

A lost left leather glove outside’s a sign

To take the first left

And, likewise, right with right

And sometimes that’ll take you

In the moonlight from Rome

to Verona

In your portable boat,

A rowboat with a rabbit, on the Erie

Canal

Stopping to sip soup — split pea —

In Scotia, or Schenectady —

A Mohawk phrase

For “through the trees,”

the hare declares

and then

You’ll pass Ravena — Tivoli, too, till

Floating by Milton

A rainbow appears

Those rainbows are nothing

The rabbit insists

But light and mist

They don’t exist

Unless, you know, they’re witnessed

by an eye, or two

They aren’t really there

Like you

You’re also only particles

Flashing about in the light

Or isn’t that right?

As far as insects are concerned

I’ll just say this:

Be careful

when you smash the roach

Not to scatter its eggs

When the carapace cracks

They’ll skitter and scatter all over

It’s so

And who knows where they’ll hatch

You will be forgiven, though,

For thinking that

Those jaguars were bananas

Fat and yellow in the trees

With those dark spots

Or are they not?

We’ll peel them apart — subject them

To our scrutiny (from scruta, you know,

The Romans’ term for trash

For refuse — and fuse

with the great black holes

Empedocles! Oh won’t you please

Be my neighbor

In the afterlife

After the advance of strife

Sliding beneath

the George Washington bridge

The water uncurls and curls

Like serpents

of the priestesses of Crete —

The princess Ariadne

And the snake she released

Who found his way

To the rod of the god Asclepius

That’s just like us, the rabbit says

As we made our way south

To the labyrinth

The Minotaur’s on Wall Street,

Or Broadway, you know what I mean

That contemptible thing

The sovereign bull,

The law of force

I’ll kill it, of course, the rabbit said

Decapitate das Kapital

The opposite, though, of the bull

Is the serpent, the sapient snake

the Just, as opposed to the law

And Fool, the word, has the same

root

As bull

And whale as well

The root and the route,

The track and the tract

And now, do not distract me

I am hungry, too, for radishes

Chrysanthemums, the word comes from

The Greek for gold, and flower

Just as lilac’s derived from the Persian

For blue

And daisies are day’s eyes

As orchids’ll witness

What we will likely miss

I predict

Diminishing and finishing their bones

The ossifrage’ll

Fly above the boulevards

And clean out halls of hospitals

And subway cars

of skeletons

Imagine how their ranks’ll soar,

Those bone-eating birds,

With the heat

Filling the skies

Until there’s little left to eat

And then carpet the streets

With their own bones

At least until the next big rain

And the next thing we knew

We’d disembarked

Near Dewitt Clinton Park —

The governor once

Of the state of New York

Who built DeWitt’s Ditch,

The Erie Canal

Using rabbits, or robots,

You know, robotniks, workers,

Like us, he said, and bounded

Across Tenth Avenue

As light cast from the setting sun

Was splattering reflections

In the fountains

All the window-dotted palaces

Stretched out and collapsed

As though Neptune,

god of earthquakes,

Simply’d had enough as well

Of these barbarians

despoiling his seas

The god of storms, and horses,

Who has warned you all already

Of what’s coming