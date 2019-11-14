by

In O’odham Land

As Trump greenlights the unpopular border wall construction, waiving 41 laws to try to do the utmost damage the area, and as Israeli surveillance groups erect spy towers throughout O’odham land, people continue organizing to protect the land and their communities, and to inform the nation of what is happening in Native country on the border. Corporate media is not covering this story from a Native perspective, and neglects to inform the nation that border patrol is constantly abusing Native people on the Tohono O’odham reservation and that its agents seem to receive no training about who Tohono O’odham people are, nor about their rights.

In O’odham Land the People Stand

Forever, and always.

like cactus tall reaching

like spectrum-colored sunrises

rain in creek beds

Strong

beyond words beautiful

Rhythm of space and time

In O’odham Land the People Stand

Borders are fictions to them

They know

more of welcoming,

have long histories of compassion toward travelers,

And a border drawn in sand is just a lie imposed

and they know that with a depth of seeing

In O’odham Land the People Stand

the Depth

the Life

in this: Profound

Day after day committed

Transforming surviving into Thriving.

The past present and future are one moment

so we

create value

create benefit

give medicine

day after day committed

building for peace, battling for it

like all of us, People Who Know the Light Shine

The Sacred

To You

Thank You

Always True.