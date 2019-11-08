FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 8, 2019

The Epstein Story Continues to Unravel

by

Every generation is distinguished by a troubling incident, one that transcends its historical context.  John Brown’s raid against the federal armory at Harpers Ferry instigated the Civil War, defining an era; a century later, Pres. Truman’s decision (following Pres. Roosevelt’s lead) to drop atomic bombs on two residential Japanese cities culminated in U.S. control over much of the post-WW-II world, thus defining a very different era.

Two relatively recent events illustrate how this tendency has played out over the last half-century.  The first involves the assassination of Pres. John F. Kennedy in 1963; the second, the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.  For this generation, it might turn out to be the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

JFK was assassinated in November ’63 and since then there have been innumerable news reports, popular articles, scholarly studies and even a Congressional committee speculating as to who killed Kennedy.  The long-held official theory assumed that a single communist-sympathizer, Lee Harvey Oswald, assassinated Kennedy.  In 1976, the House Select Committee on Assassinations was established to investigate the killings of Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.  It reported: “The committee believes, on the basis of the evidence available to it, that President John F. Kennedy was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy. The committee is unable to identify the other gunman or the extent of the conspiracy.”  The killer – killers – of the popular president remains unaddressed.

Similarly, there is a growing chorus of skeptics who see the collapse of 7 World Trade Center as separate and different from the 9/11 attacks on the WTC.  WTC-7 was a 47-story skyscraper located on Vesey Street, north of the WTC center.  More disturbing, WTC-7 was not hit by a plane like the rest of the complex but was bombed!  The bombing let to WTC-7 being destroyed from a fire that burned for 7 hours — until the building collapsed at 5:20 p.m. The unanswered question remains: why did WTC-7 collapse?

A similar “troubling incident” seems to be developing around Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019, at New York’s Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC), a federal prison for individuals held for pending cases before the Southern District of New York.  He was a notorious sexual predator, a convicted pedophile, who not only systematically exploiting under-age-of-consent girls but – due to his enormous wealth – socialized with the powerful and influential, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Allen Dershowitz and the Prince of Wales. More than 80 girls and young women have come forward to attest to his – and many of his associates – particular sexual predilection.

Epstein’s wealth and influence led to one of the many recent travesties of justice, his trial, conviction and slap-on-the-risk sentence for engaging in commercial sex with underage girl in Florida.  The federal prosecutor in the case, Alexander Acosta,was honored for his miscarriage of justice by being appointed by Pres. Trump – a notorious sexual predator – to Sec. of Labor for his handling of Epstein’s case.

Two recent developments in the ongoing unraveling of the Epstein case raise questions not only about his death but about corporate media coverage of celebrity sex abusers.

Amy Robach, a co-anchor of ABC News’ 20/20, recently revealed in a leaked video released by the right-wing group, Project Veritas, that the network killed her story about Epstein.  In the video, she states:  “I’ve had this story for three years. I’ve had this interview with [Epstein accuser] Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all I was told, ‘Who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'”  Going further, she details how Roberts claimed in a 2015 court filing that Epstein trafficked her, at 17 years of age, to Prince Andrew.  “Then the [British] palace found out we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us in a million different ways,” Robach stated.  And the story was killed.

Corporate media jumps when those in power shout.  A similar situation to Robach’s revelations involves Ronan Farrow who formally worked at NBC News.  He resigned in protest when NBC News executives killed his 2017 investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuses.  He details his experiences in a New Yorker story and in his recently published book, Catch and Kill.

Robach’s revelations came out at the same time that doubts about Epstein’s alleged suicide have be seriously challenged.  Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, questioned the legitimacy of federal authorities’ claim that he committed suicide and retained Dr. Michael Baden, a leading forensic pathologist, to assess Epstein’s autopsy results. Baden reported that Epstein had three fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx.  “Those fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden noted.  In addition, he reported that there were hemorrhages in Epstein’s eyes that are also more common in strangulation than in hangings. “Hanging does not cause these broken bones, and homicide does. Usually two bones, even three, is a huge amount of pressure [that] was applied,” he said on Fox & Friends.

Baden’s report comes after the failure of the MCC to safeguard Epstein following an alleged suicide attempt on July 23rd.  Questions have been raised as to why he was removed from suicide watch on July 29th and returned to the MCC’s special housing unit. Under operational rules, Epstein was supposed to be assigned a cell mate and monitored by prison guards every 30 minutes, but this was not done.

Further revelations about Epstein’s life and death are likely to squeak out.  News reports note that hundreds of third parties are involved in a civil case relating to Epstein and the Justice Dept is conducting an investigation into his death to emerge.  Still more worrisome is reports concerning Epstein’s involvement with Mossad, the Israel spy agency, and other secret agencies.

Whether these developments will reveal the whole story about Epstein is open to question. More than likely, his case will be another troubling incident, one that transcends its historical context, like JFK’s assassination or the collapse of WTC-7.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Rosen

David Rosen is the author of Sex, Sin & Subversion:  The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal (Skyhorse, 2015).  He can be reached at drosennyc@verizon.net; check out www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
November 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Real Constitutional Crisis: The Constitution
Sarah Shenker
My Friend Was Murdered for Trying to Save the Amazon
Rob Urie
Left is the New Right, or Why Marx Matters
Andrew Levine
What Rises to the Level of Impeachability?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Enter Sondland
Matthew Hoh
And the Armies That Remained Suffer’d: Veterans, Moral Injury and Suicide
Kirkpatrick Sale
2020: The Incipient Bet
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Growing Ecological Civilization in China
Conn Hallinan
Middle East: a Complex Re-alignment
Robert Hunziker
Ignoring Climate Catastrophes
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Repatriate the Children of the Jihad
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Neoliberalism’s Children Rise Up to Demand Justice in Chile and the World
John McMurtry
From Canada’s Election to Public Action: Beyond the Moral Tumor of Alberta Tar-Sands
Pete Dolack
Pacifica’s WBAI Back on the Air But Fight for Non-Corporate Radio Continues
Steven Krichbaum
Eating the Amazon
Louis Proyect
A Socialist Party in Our Time?
Norman Solomon
The Crass Warfare of Billionaires Against Sanders and Warren
Ramzy Baroud
Microsoft Should Not Fund Israeli Spying on Palestinians
Ben Terrall
Nelson Algren and the Pathologies of Life in the USA
John Kendall Hawkins
Flying Leaps, 30 Years Later
Roger Harris
Sierra Club Takes a Commendable Turn on Population, Climate Change, and Inequality
Martha Rosenberg
A New Disease Big Meat Doesn’t Want You to Know About
Dan Bacher
Illegal Loggers Murder Indigenous Forest Guardian in Brazilian Amazon
Christopher Brauchli
The Contemptible Secretary DeVos
Ralph Nader
America’s Streets and Squares Are Waiting: Massive Rallies Work!
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
New Mexico Postcard: The Call of the Sandhill Cranes
Ted Rall
Progressives Care More About Taking the Democratic Party Than Getting Rid of Trump
Philip Doe
Just Another Whitewash: the Federal Investigation of the Firestone Fracking Fire in Colorado 
Dean Baker
The Problems with the “Swiss Model”
Jesse Jackson
A Long Overdue Debate on Medicare-for-All
Brett Wilkins
30 Years Ago, American Nun Dianna Ortiz Was Kidnapped and Tortured in Guatemala, She’s Still Waiting for Truth & Justice
Mel Gurtov
From President to Autocrat
Keith Combs
One Way to Honor Vets? Protect the Postal Service
Danny Sjursen
Watching My Students Turn Into Soldiers of Empire
Theo Wuest
If Money is Tight, Climate Change is Your Issue
Jim Hightower
The Feds are Paying Big Oil to Pollute
David Rosen
The Epstein Story Continues to Unravel
Robert Koehler
A Tight Grip on Our Nuclear Toys
Binoy Kampmark
Curfew Panda
J.P. Linstroth
The Politics of Denial, The Brazilian President, and The Fate of Amazonia
Arshad Khan
Schweitzer’s “Reverence for Life” in the Age of Trump and Modi
George Wuerthner
Remove the Cows Not the Conifers
Haitian Studies Association
Statement of Solidarity with the People of Haiti
Robert P. Alvarez
Republicans, Not Russians, Threaten Our Elections
David Yearsley
On Coffee, Cantatas, and Unwed Daughters Crossing the Threshold
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail