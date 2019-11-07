Fearless Muckraking
November 7, 2019
More articles by:
CP Editor
November 07, 2019
Sam Pizzigati
Inequality and the Iron Law of Decaying Public Services
Thomas Knapp
Mexico: One Failed US War Doesn’t Justify Another
Kenn Orphan
The Language of Erasure
Paul Cochrane
How Unofficial Capital Controls Stopped a Run on the Banks in Lebanon
Michael Welton
The Rediscovery of Civil Society: Perils and Potentials
Kevin Proescholdt
Protecting the North Cascades: Looking for an Alternative that is Good for Grizzlies and Good for Wilderness
Dave Lindorff
Fighting Words for Young Workers From a Radical Elder
Dean Baker
Warren’s Excellent Opening Gambit on Medicare-for-All
John Stanton
America’s Education System: Teaching the Price of Everything and the Value of Nothing
Cesar Chelala
Why is Latin America Burning?
Mike Garrity
The Nature Conservancy and BLM Collaborate to DeFacto Privatize and Destroy Our Public Land
Tom Engelhardt
Living a Mixed Metaphor: Down the Rabbit Hole With Donald Trump
November 06, 2019
Marshall Auerback
America Will Keep Losing Its Middle Class as Long as ‘Free Markets’ Dominate the Economic Debate
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson Opts For His Santa Claus Election
George Ochenski
The Never-Ending Curse of Coal
Saad Hafiz
The Forever Wars
Don Fitz
Dams and the Green New Deal: Why the Silence?
Binoy Kampmark
The Hillary Clinton Resentment Machine
Gary Leupp
Which Is Worse? Trying to Get Ukraine into NATO, or Trying to Use Ukraine to Reelect Trump?
Brenée Goforth
Stop Mass (Police) Shootings, Relax Qualified Immunity
Aimee Cree Dunn
An Open Letter to Climate Activists in the Northwoods…and Beyond
Ted Rall
Far Left? Not in This Democratic Party
Susie Day
Breaking! Kings Bay Plowshares 7 Story is Highly Unprofessional!
Nicky Reid
Quid Pro Blowback: Did Erdogan Trade Baghdadi For Rojava?
Eric Draitser
Seeds
November 05, 2019
Stephen Cooper
Sick and Shrouded in Secrecy: Alabama’s Contract to Gas Humans to Death
Howard Lisnoff
Wealth and All That Glitters
Patrick Cockburn
Great Britain is Reaching for Nationalism Over Economic Sense
Dean Baker
Mark Zuckerberg is a Rich Jerk
Thomas Knapp
Messaging as Manslaughter
Robert Fisk
The New Revolutionaries of the Middle East Share the Same Flaw
Kani Xulam
Why Did Trump Sell Out Kurds?
Ajamu Baraka
History Demands: Turn Imperialist Wars into Wars Against Imperialism
Seiji Yamada – Arcelita Imasa
Stop the Attacks on Health Workers in the Philippines
Binoy Kampmark
Crushing Anti-Mining Protest in Australia
CounterPunch News Service
Logging Work Continues to be Disrupted on Rainbow Ridge with Aerial Road Blockade
November 04, 2019
Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond
Horses and Humans: On and Off the Track
John Feffer
The Islamic State and Trump’s Delusion
Daniel Warner
Syria Talks: Is Jaw Jaw Better Than War War?
Ron Jacobs
The Boos at the Ballgame Were Just the Beginning, Mr. Trump
Nino Pagliccia
Latin America: Is Canada Trying to Create Another “Illegitimate” Government?
John W. Whitehead
They Live, We Sleep
Jerry Lembcke - Tom Wilber
Dateline Hoa Lo Prison, Hanoi: The Moratorium Days Against the War, 1969
Ralph Nader
Axe the Max: Buffeting Boeing CEO’s Rope-a-Dope in Congress
Wim Laven
Should You be Afraid of the Fascists in Your Community?
