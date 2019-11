by

Seeds

for Niko

It’s the smell we remember –

Fire embraces earth, slicing

through a million mistakes,

each a new normal

to be accepted as true,

immutable as stolen land.

There are bones to be discovered,

stories told:

monsters are as real

as those who serve them

We see darkness

but don’t describe it,

leaving it to children

to find a way out.

In the flames

we see ourselves –

no reflections,

only time to move

from child

to father

to old man

standing in a pile

of ashes.