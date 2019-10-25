  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

ONE WEEK TO DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!

We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 25, 2019

The Racial Wealth Divide Hurts the Entire Middle Class

by

Americans are more aware than ever that America has a race problem — and, more specifically, a racial wealth divide problem. As researchers from the Institute for Policy Studies and I found earlier this year, median white families are 41 times wealthier than median Black families in the United States.

As our country becomes more diverse, this shocking racial wealth divide is no longer a challenge for disenfranchised minorities alone. It’s a threat to the entire American middle class.

Let me show you how.

Since the early 1980s, median wealth among Black and Latino families has been stuck at less than $10,000, while median white wealth has grown to $140,000. Yet in spite of this growing white wealth, this huge divide means that national median wealth has actually declined.

The racial wealth divide, in short, is weakening our country as a whole.

Contributing to this divide is ongoing racial inequality in the two largest assets in most Americans’ portfolios: business ownership and homeownership.

For the last 40 years, Black and Latino homeownership rates have stayed below 50 percent, while white homeownership has remained steady at about 70 percent.

And although 13 percent of the U.S. population is Black, only 2 percent of U.S. businesses employing more than one person are Black-owned. Hispanics are 17 percent of the population but own just 6 percent of these businesses.

How do we fix this? By making smart investments.

The white middle class was built by major investments promoting education and homeownership, among other things, after World War II. But African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans were almost entirely left out of these programs. Now these groups deserve significant investments of their own.

What could that mean, exactly? This year, my colleagues and I presented several options in another report called Ten Solutions to Bridge the Racial Wealth Divide.

One of our ideas is to create Baby Bonds — that is, government-seeded investment accounts —  for every child born in this country. Senator Cory Booker offered a similar proposal in a 2018 bill called the American Opportunity Accounts Act.

We also call for significant investments in affordable housing and homeownership. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s American Housing and Economic Mobility Act and Senator Bernie Sander’s “Housing for All” plan would both be a good start.

We also believe that Congress should finally establish a commission to study reparations, and that all government agencies should improve their data collection on race and wealth.

For another thing, we could start enforcing laws already on the books.

My organization, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, advocates requiring the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau to collect and disclose better data on loans made to minority, women-owned, and small businesses. Under the Dodd-Frank Act, it’s already supposed to do that.

For centuries, America has turned its back on struggling families of color. This year, it’s time we turned our back on the racial wealth divide. We need stronger data, better monitoring, and bold policy proposals across the board.

The data is right there: By bridging the racial wealth divide, we can reduce the economic inequality that’s holding down our entire country.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dedrick Asante-Muhammad

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad is host of the Race and Wealth Podcast and Director of the Racial Wealth Divide Initiative at the Corporation for Economic Development.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 25, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The DNC Versus Democracy
Stephen Corry
A Deluge of Things: Von Humboldt, Leonardo and the Confounding of Nature
Henry Giroux
Rethinking the Looming Threat of Neoliberal Fascism
Paul Street
All That is Holy is Profaned: Beyond Ruling Class Trumpeachment
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: A Place Where Nobody Knows
Garry Leech
Old White Men Like Me Need to Shut Up and Step Aside
Forrest Hylton
Colombia Diary: Higher Ed Under Threat
Andrew Levine
Trump and the Conman Theory of History
Ramzy Baroud
She Deserves Our Support: Betty McCollum Wants US to Stop Subsidizing Torture of Palestinian Children
Ralph Nader
Excluding the Civic Community Excludes Life-Savers
Thomas Knapp
Impeachment: Trump Has Already Confessed to “High Crimes”
Joseph Natoli
The Dialogue of Divisiveness
Louis Proyect
Scorsese’s Lament
Ron Jacobs
The Essence of War
Michael Doliner
The NBA, China and Trump
Robert Fisk
Beirut is Burning: Why I Don’t Blame the Rioters
Paul Buhle
Chicago Cops: The Torture Machine, Unending
George Wuerthner
Fire and Logging Myths
Joe Emersberger
Ecuador’s President Moreno Struggles to Buy Off Fake Leftists
ANIS SHIVANI
Five Questions for Elizabeth Warren
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
The Racial Wealth Divide Hurts the Entire Middle Class
Jesse Jackson
Trump and the Politics of the 2020 Census
Jared Bernstein - Dean Baker
Blame the Economic Policies, Not the Robots
Priti Gulati Cox
Patterns of Occupied Palestine: Part 3 of Uncountable
Christopher Brauchli
Fun, Games and American Priorities
Brian Wakamo
The NBA’s China Fiasco Shows What Businesses Value
Doug Noble
A Tale of Two Phone Calls: an Impeachment Puzzle
Sarah Piepenburg
Life in America’s Child Care Deserts
Jim Britell
Prerequisite to Grassroots Campaigns Facing Impossible Odds
Kary Love
The Crucifixion of Jesus Continues in Kings Bay Plowshares Trial
Georgina Downs
NGOs are Too Weak to Halt the Catastrophic Pesticides Crisis
Martin Billheimer
Ouilpo Goes to Japan
Binoy Kampmark
Brand Trudeau Wins a Second Term
Jill Richardson
Sexual Misconduct and the Plague of “Himpathy”
Jon P. Dorschner
Military Madness Meets the Counterculture: a Personal Tale
Mel Gurtov
Will Trump Leave Quietly?
Brandy Baker
Canada’s NDP Looks Like the US’s GOP: Voter Disenfranchisement in the Parkdale-High Park Riding
Charles R. Larson
Review: Vasily Grossman’s “Stalingrad”
Elliot Sperber
The Paradox of Cleanliness 
October 24, 2019
Anthony DiMaggio
Don’t Call it Ethnic Cleansing: Erasing Turkey’s State Terrorism in Syria
A.M. Hennessey
Segregation, Wealth and Education: the Politics of Liberal San Francisco’s ‘Separate But Equal’
Howard Lisnoff
“We Came, We saw, He Died:” Once Young in a Land of Endless Wars
Michael Welton
Honneth’s Resolution: Philosophical Grounding for the Emancipation of Labour
Manuel García, Jr.
I Rebel, Therefore We Exist
Arnold R. Isaacs
The White House Targets Refugees, Green Card Applicants, and Poor Immigrants
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail