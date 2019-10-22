by

Humane War

Dreamt last night of humane war,

The jets sprayed heavy sedatives

Across the megalopolis

Before commencing bombardment.

I inhaled just enough of the stuff

To slow me down, to keep me from

The shelter, in the cellar, but

An insufficient dose to put me under. So

What else could I do?

I lay there, watching,

And thought, for some reason,

About the fourth grade

About the word mensch — how it’s used

To refer to a person of honor —

Which gives to the term

Übermensch, by the way,

An altogether different feel —

And I laughed as the buildings

began to rock

And the glandular stench of fear

from the cats

Grew thick as I coughed

and thought of Gershom Green

How can we, he used to say,

make peace with these machines