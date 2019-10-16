Wildlife Killing Contests are Unethical

by

This summer USAToday ran a feature on the trophy hunting of a giraffe and the intense backlash against the hunter responsible for it. As people become more educated and anti-sport hunting sentiment grows, there is similar support for bills against wildlife killing “contests,” as have been enacted in New Mexico, California and Vermont. We are calling on Westchester County and New York state to follow suit and pass bills A00722/S04253 to ban them in our beautiful state.

These contests fly in the face of New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s purported “sound wildlife management science,” showing it for the lie it is. Indeed, such a random, mindless slaughter of wildlife affects everything surrounding them, such as other animals, plants and trees. It directly harms the natural environment — already negatively affected due to our urban sprawl — by causing a disruption in the food chain and undoing natural predation and wildlife population growth.

Animals are sentient, intelligent beings. Killing living beings for prizes would be considered abnormal, unstable social behavior in a psychiatric nomenclature; these activities are legal due to the hunter-staffed DEC, which was created by and for hunters almost 100 years ago.