Taking Out Columbus
Everyone wants to kill Hitler
On the battlefield in Ypres
via time machine
Though, what do you think
About going back further
And taking out Captain Columbus
Instead — landing, let’s say,
On the Santa Maria —
And aiding the mutineers back then?
Maybe so much of the globe,
Today — New York Harbor, Guantanamo
Bay — would still smell like flowers