Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
October 11, 2019

Taking Out Columbus

by

Taking Out Columbus

Everyone wants to kill Hitler
On the battlefield in Ypres
via time machine
Though, what do you think
About going back further
And taking out Captain Columbus
Instead — landing, let’s say,
On the Santa Maria —
And aiding the mutineers back then?
Maybe so much of the globe,
Today — New York Harbor, Guantanamo
Bay — would still smell like flowers

 

Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

