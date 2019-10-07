Support Our Annual Fund Drive!
October 7, 2019
Chariots of War
Chariots of War
Chariots of war
Were known in Ancient Rome
As cars
And ducks’re called duck
Because they duck
And honcks are so-called for their call
As foxes — who’ll stalk
In stalks of phlox, in flux,
And flax and scratch their backs
And sit and crack
Their nuts and snack
Owe their name to their thick tails
And caterpillars they’ve got jaws
but butterflies do not —
They lost those
In the course of metamorphosis —
Sure, they can fly
But there’s always a tradeoff
They’re restricted to a liquid diet
Poking their proboscises in oranges
And yellows, reds —
How else can they stay so trim?
Flashing here and there
As rare as gems