Chariots of war

Were known in Ancient Rome

As cars

And ducks’re called duck

Because they duck

And honcks are so-called for their call

As foxes — who’ll stalk

In stalks of phlox, in flux,

And flax and scratch their backs

And sit and crack

Their nuts and snack

Owe their name to their thick tails

And caterpillars they’ve got jaws

but butterflies do not —

They lost those

In the course of metamorphosis —

Sure, they can fly

But there’s always a tradeoff

They’re restricted to a liquid diet

Poking their proboscises in oranges

And yellows, reds —

How else can they stay so trim?

Flashing here and there

As rare as gems