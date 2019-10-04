  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 4, 2019

Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics

by

Photograph Source: MIKI Yoshihito – CC BY 2.0

Every big personality or corporation uses algorithmic robots (“bots”) to boost themselves and their products. Until recently, US President Donald Trump had a Twitter following of around 59 million. But nearly half of those “followers” were fake, spam, and/or dormant accounts. Twitter’s purge of “Trump supporters” was actually a purge of fake accounts. (The real story is that the President used his position to try to influence the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, by holding a private meeting in the Oval Office. That’s the “free market.”) But it’s not just politicians.

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT

It is fitting that an entertainment industry that makes its money by selling fantasy is itself built on fantasy. According to the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, 48% of Ellen DeGeneres’s Instagram and Twitter followers are fake. The percentage of Kourtney Kardashian’s, Taylor Swift’s, and Ariana Grande’s was 46 each, with Deepika Padukone and Miley Cyrus at 45%, and so on. It has been calculated that, with sponsored advertising micro-targeting her 7.5 million real followers, a single tweet from Kim Kardashian, for instance, could “earn” the star up to $10,000. Companies like ineedmorefollowers.com specialize in boosting user profiles, and thus money, by creating fake accounts and followers. In totalitarian China, conformity is guaranteed, in part, by a planned all-pervasive surveillance culture that not only issues social credits for “good” behavior, but allows others to see those credits (peer pressure). In the corporate totalitarian free West, apps like Klout pressured social media users to conform to certain trends in order to boost their social media “influence.”

GETTING POLITICAL

But fake accounts can have political consequences. In 2014, researchers published the findings of a massive experiment involving more than half a million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent. The aim was to evaluate “emotional contagion.” “In total, over 3 million posts were analyzed, containing over 122 million words, 4 million of which were positive (3.6%) and 1.8 million negative (1.6%).” The level of contagion was statistically small: d=0.001. That tiny percentage has the potential to translate into thousands of extra votes if used during political campaigns. In the UK, the Vote Leave mastermind, Dominic Cummings, acknowledged that when it came to Britain’s membership of the European Union, a third of the population wanted to leave, a third wanted to stay, and a third didn’t care; the usual story in politics. Using the kind of tactics employed by the Facebook-using researchers, Cummings targeted a fifth of the latter third in the hope of swaying them to vote leave in the referendum. Companies like SCL (Cambridge Analytica’s parent), working on behalf of ultra-“free market” financial managers, used psychological warfare tactics on Facebook to target pro-Brexit propaganda at many, gullible working-class users swayed by slogans like “sovereignty” and “take back control.”

In October 2018, Facebook removed 43 accounts and 68 pages linked to the Brazilian marketing company, Raposo Fernandes Associados, which was reportedly retained by far-right politicians to sway the general election in their favor. Keeping the former President and popular leftist, Lula da Silva, locked up was a less subtle method of throwing the election.

Thanks to America’s uses of Israel as a hi-tech investment hub under the cover of annual “aid,” the Israeli state is now a world leader in militarized innovation. It is not surprising that it pursues its Zionist project (by now the total annexation and destruction of the erstwhile Palestinian state), in small part by hiring armies of social media manipulators. Act.IL is one such operation. Its operators–funded to the tune of $1.1m–search the internet for pro-Palestinian activists and use their public information to build profiles which can then be used to ruin their reputations at college or work; for example, by plastering their social media accounts with accusations that they are anti-Semites. Of particular interest to them is Boycott Divestment (sometimes Disinvestment) and Sanctions (BDS), an international grassroots movement designed to isolate Israel financially and make it comply with international law. But Act.IL or similar also appear to use bots to spread disinformation. Journalist Asa Winstanley covers the influence of the Israeli lobby. Anti-BDS Twitter user “Daniel Elek” replied to a tweet to Winstanley about Act.IL, writing: “It is a legit company. There i says it fix’s polls (sic).” Umm.

DOWN THE AMAZON

Bots appear to be actively reviewing books sold through Amazon, too. Sellers depend on positive customer reviews in order to successfully hawk their products. But reviewer trolls periodically pop up and ruin sellers’ chances by trashing their products with one-star reviews. When it comes to books (i.e., sources of information, i.e., potential tools of resistance), Amazon lets people review books without even purchasing them. Amazon even allows purchased items to be trolled with one-word reviews. Until recently, companies would hire positive review trolls, but Amazon found them out. This led to a June 2018 purge of reviews, including real ones; Amazon blamed “technical issues.” Earlier this year, a spokesperson told Forbes: “We use a combination of teams of investigators and automated technology to prevent and detect inauthentic reviews at scale, and to take action against the bad actors behind the abuse. We estimate more than 90% of inauthentic reviews are computer generated, and we use machine learning technology to analyze all incoming and existing reviews 24/7 and block or remove inauthentic reviews.”

But bots are targeting lefty books, too. Recently my Britain’s Secret Wars was given one star along with this bizarre review, entitled “Kinda stupid”:

“I thought this book would be about unicorns at a tea party but instead it is grim and about the war. My daughter, aged just 5, was really exicted to get the book, and when I got it out it looked fine. It was called ‘Unicorns and tea’ with a cover showing a unicorn at a tea party with some teddies. It was perfect. So, at bedtime, I started reading it. What the… I thought as I realized this was the opposite of what I truly expected. My child was crying and I looked at my corner, and peeled off the fake news, discovering what really was the book.

But, me being me, I didn’t want it to go to waste. Yes my poor child cried the night, and wet the bed because she had nightmares, but the bext day I begin to read it in my head. It was terrible. Couldn’t say it was terrible, so I said it was outrageous. Husband read it. Didn’t like it. Wasn’t his ‘cup of tea’. It certainly wasnt mine!!

All I want to say is,

I want a refund. (Sic)”

The “reviewer,” listed as Amazon Customer, tends to review children’s books, giving them either very high or very low scores. One can only assume that it is a bot employed by a publisher programmed to undermine a rival. (It appears to have reviewed my book by mistake.) Conclusive proof of it being a bot comes from another of its “reviews” (of a book entitled, Shine: Stepping into the Role You Were Made For, by Allison Allen). The review is entitled, “dfygdsf.” The entire “review” is as follows: “gftrhvdf hfgfc v urtf ftrxrse ijj drgg ugcvv? “6” “”‘ @:7’ ‘7 –887 :7’7, ,+… ,;……, ;…-, ,, ?;,, ;:4) /965( @ ·>[]^§.” These bots ain’t so clever, after all.

CONCLUSION

In the pursuit of profit, corporations appear to be using bots to undermine competitors on Amazon, as they do on Twitter and Facebook. But this could have detrimental effects on progressive authors and filmmakers who, in the absence of major corporate backing, need the support of reviewers–at least on Amazon–in order to boost their marketability. Without it, the sales of their books and films suffer and their message goes unheard. The use of bots is another example of how corporate greed has knock-on political consequences.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:T.J. Coles

Dr. T. J. Coles is director of the Plymouth Institute for Peace Research and the author of several books, including Voices for Peace (with Noam Chomsky and others) and the forthcoming Fire and Fury: How the US Isolates North Korea, Encircles China and Risks Nuclear War in Asia (both Clairview Books).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Impeachment, Brought to You by the CIA
Julie Y. Chu
Cruel Optimism and the Settler-Colonial Roots of White Grievance
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Love and Death in the Time of Moloch
Paul Street
We Meddle Too: Trump, Empire, and “The National Interest”
Andrew Levine
Impeachment, Pelosi-Style
T.J. Coles
Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics
Pete Dolack
Capitalism’s Triumph: Labor Rights Violated in Every Country on Earth
David Rosen
How the U.S. Military Undermines the American Economy
Namita Waikar
Counting Sheep as Grasslands Shrink in Gujarat
Joseph Natoli
The Battles Now
Robert Fisk
A Year After Khashoggi’s Murder, Saudi Arabia is Lurching Toward Chaos
Nyla Ali Khan
No Development Without the Politics of Mass Mobilization and Demilitarization in Kashmir
Eric Mann
Bernie: Keep Fighting On
John Kendall Hawkins
Edward Snowden, You Legend!
Ramzy Baroud
The Africa-Palestine Conference: Why South Africa Must Lead the Way
Louis Proyect
The Politics of Trolling
Kenn Orphan
The Myth of the Scandal-Free Presidency
Mark Weisbrot
Trump’s Trade War With China: Is It About to End?
Eve Ottenberg
The Lies of Capitalism
Clark T. Scott
The United States of Bribery and Sanctioning
Rajan Menon
Why Arms Races Never End: Hypersonic Weapons and National (In)security
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Phone Around
JP Sottile
Our Global Gas Chamber
Jill Richardson
Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?
Josue De Luna Navarro
How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies to Trump: Stop Killing Bull Trout
Josue De Luna Navarro
Geoengineering is a Scam
Michael Walls
My Patients Deserve Medicare for All
Jesse Jackson
The Obstructionist Senate
Olivia Snow Smith
Wall Street is Killing Local Newspapers
Jim Britell
“Zone Defense:” a New Way To Stop ATV’s in Wilderness Areas
Harvey Wasserman
4 Gorillas to Save the Earth
Seth Sandronsky
Privileging White Skin: Monetizing the Class Struggle with Chelsea Handler
Christopher Brauchli
The Art of Name-Calling
Lauren Worth
How Local Communities Can Tackle the Death Gap
Michael Barker
Greta Thunberg in Review
October 03, 2019
Joan Roelofs
Military Keynesianism Marches On
Jonathan Cook
Why Israel is Struggling to find a way out of Its Political Deadlock
Ted Rall
The New York Times Called a Famous Cartoonist an Anti-Semite. Repeatedly. They Didn’t Ask Him for Comment.
Michael Welton
Studying the ABCs of Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Detention: Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison
Don Fitz
Green Party Debates Green New Deal
Charles Davis
‘It’s Gotta Be Bernie’: Democracy, Mass Politics and Our Next Organizer-in-Chief
Howard Lisnoff
Amid all of the War and Mayhem… Sam’s Story
Thomas Knapp
Politicians: A Necessary Demystification
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail