  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 4, 2019

No Development Without the Politics of Mass Mobilization and Demilitarization in Kashmir

by

Map of Jammu and Kashmir – Public Domain

Amidst that pandemonium of 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the newly freed Indian subcontinent to have its own written constitutional plan. The constitution guaranteed enfranchisement of all adult citizens, men and women, and took particular care to protect the dignity and religious freedoms of minorities. The admirable egalitarian and democratic quality of their achievement was partially a result of the political dissidence and collective consciousness that grew in retaliation to oppressive monarchical institutions, which had curbed their freedom for generations. The people of Kashmir were able to bridge religious and class divides to further the nationalist consciousness of a society in the process of self-determining.

A people newly emancipated from the clutches of an oppressive and rigorous monarchy blossomed. In that euphoric atmosphere, no force seemed powerful enough to militate against the dream of a democratic and emancipated society.

The armed conflict and counter insurgency in Kashmir changed political combinations and permutations without either disrupting political, social and gender hierarchies, or benefiting marginalized groups. The social, economic, political and psychological brunt of the armed conflict and counter insurgency has been borne by the populace of Kashmir since 1989. The uncertainty created by several decades has pervaded the social fabric in insidious ways, creating a whole generation of disaffected and disillusioned youth.

With the arbitrary revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir and its reduction to a union territory on August 5, 2019, lack of faith in the Indian polity has caused Kashmiris to cultivate an apathy to the electoral process, promised by Prime Minister Modi and his cohort. It is a given that persons best suited to carry out New Delhi’s agenda will be installed in positions of political import, regardless of public opinion.

With the detention of elected legislators, parliamentarians, and separatists, the earlier enthusiasm that accompanied electoral politics seems totally futile in the current political vacuum in the state.

Lack of accountability among the current J & K polity, Governor, and bureaucracy has caused a large number of people to toe the line by living with fundamental structural inequities and violence, instead of risking the ire of Prime Minister Modi and his totalitarian regime.

With the arbitrary arrest of grassroots workers of political organizations in the Valley, regional politics has been paralyzed and are in a moribund state. There seems to be an unbridgeable gulf between figures of authority like Home Minister Amit Shah, who claim that “the entire world had supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir,” and the people of Kashmir, who have been deployed as pawns in the devious political game being played in our neck of the woods.

The glaring lack of civil liberties and closure of educational institutions in the Valley makes demoralization pervasive and underscores the redundancy of the educated segment of the population. The incarceration of several youths in Kashmir by Indian military and paramilitary forces is cruel, and has further alienated the disillusioned populace. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has legitimized the forces of masculinist nationalism and enabled virile hatred for the “other” to irreparably mutilate the fabric of Kashmir so systematically that the process of healing seems like a far cry as of now. Political opportunists and carpetbaggers have destroyed political autonomy and, in the aftermath, created institutional paralysis.

The political apathy, military high handedness, moral turpitude, and tattering of society in Kashmir is reflected in my conversations with family and friends. Most of those conversations are about a present blemished by the torrent of right-wing populism, lack of civil rights, and the nebulousness of an unforeseeable future.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been claiming with braggadocio that Jammu and Kashmir will become the most “developed region in the country” because of the revocation of its autonomous status. But, contrary to such tall claims, there will be no sustainable development until the institutional politics of governance is merged with the politics of mass mobilization to promote demilitarization and democracy.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nyla Ali Khan

Nyla Ali Khan is the author of Fiction of Nationality in an Era of Transnationalism, Islam, Women, and Violence in Kashmir, The Life of a Kashmiri Woman, and the editor of The Parchment of Kashmir. Nyla Ali Khan has also served as an guest editor working on articles from the Jammu and Kashmir region for Oxford University Press (New York), helping to identify, commission, and review articles. She can be reached at nylakhan@aol.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Impeachment, Brought to You by the CIA
Julie Y. Chu
Cruel Optimism and the Settler-Colonial Roots of White Grievance
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Love and Death in the Time of Moloch
Paul Street
We Meddle Too: Trump, Empire, and “The National Interest”
Andrew Levine
Impeachment, Pelosi-Style
T.J. Coles
Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics
Pete Dolack
Capitalism’s Triumph: Labor Rights Violated in Every Country on Earth
David Rosen
How the U.S. Military Undermines the American Economy
Namita Waikar
Counting Sheep as Grasslands Shrink in Gujarat
Joseph Natoli
The Battles Now
Robert Fisk
A Year After Khashoggi’s Murder, Saudi Arabia is Lurching Toward Chaos
Nyla Ali Khan
No Development Without the Politics of Mass Mobilization and Demilitarization in Kashmir
Eric Mann
Bernie: Keep Fighting On
John Kendall Hawkins
Edward Snowden, You Legend!
Ramzy Baroud
The Africa-Palestine Conference: Why South Africa Must Lead the Way
Louis Proyect
The Politics of Trolling
Kenn Orphan
The Myth of the Scandal-Free Presidency
Mark Weisbrot
Trump’s Trade War With China: Is It About to End?
Eve Ottenberg
The Lies of Capitalism
Clark T. Scott
The United States of Bribery and Sanctioning
Rajan Menon
Why Arms Races Never End: Hypersonic Weapons and National (In)security
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Phone Around
JP Sottile
Our Global Gas Chamber
Jill Richardson
Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?
Josue De Luna Navarro
How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies to Trump: Stop Killing Bull Trout
Josue De Luna Navarro
Geoengineering is a Scam
Michael Walls
My Patients Deserve Medicare for All
Jesse Jackson
The Obstructionist Senate
Olivia Snow Smith
Wall Street is Killing Local Newspapers
Jim Britell
“Zone Defense:” a New Way To Stop ATV’s in Wilderness Areas
Harvey Wasserman
4 Gorillas to Save the Earth
Seth Sandronsky
Privileging White Skin: Monetizing the Class Struggle with Chelsea Handler
Christopher Brauchli
The Art of Name-Calling
Lauren Worth
How Local Communities Can Tackle the Death Gap
Michael Barker
Greta Thunberg in Review
October 03, 2019
Joan Roelofs
Military Keynesianism Marches On
Jonathan Cook
Why Israel is Struggling to find a way out of Its Political Deadlock
Ted Rall
The New York Times Called a Famous Cartoonist an Anti-Semite. Repeatedly. They Didn’t Ask Him for Comment.
Michael Welton
Studying the ABCs of Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Detention: Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison
Don Fitz
Green Party Debates Green New Deal
Charles Davis
‘It’s Gotta Be Bernie’: Democracy, Mass Politics and Our Next Organizer-in-Chief
Howard Lisnoff
Amid all of the War and Mayhem… Sam’s Story
Thomas Knapp
Politicians: A Necessary Demystification
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail