  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 4, 2019

How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education

by

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has a message for policy makers: “Listen to the scientists.”

As an engineer, I was glad to hear that. But I also believe it’s also vital for scientists to be vigilant about whom they listen to.

For years, corporations funded junk science trying to undermine the climate consensus. Now, virtually all scientists agree that fossil fuels are heating the planet, so corporations are taking a new tack: peddling false solutions.

The fossil fuel industry has polluted not just our water, air, and soil, but our education system as well — especially the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields. By 2015, for the first time in history, the private sector was investing moremoney in scientific research than the federal government.

This is not a coincidence. It’s a strategy.

According to the Center for International Environmental Law, fossil fuel corporations have been collaborating with prestigious academic institutions to push research away from the root causes of climate change (like fossil fuel use) and towards fake solutions like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

CCS is a form of geoengineering that can sound ecologically friendly. It aims at developing technology that would “capture” excess carbon from the atmosphere, or from fossil fuel plants, and store it in the ground.

CCS has a big caveat: It means fossil fuel plants stay open instead of closing. And even worse, the captured carbon can then be used in dangerous drilling methods like fracking. According to researchers, CCS could increase the production of oil in the U.S. alone by an additional 923 million barrels by 2040.

In other words, CCS means more carbon emissions and more ecological destruction.

Fossil fuel companies love to fund CCS projects. Exxon Mobil alone has invested $1.25 billion in STEM programs since 2000. The company says it has collaborated with 80 universities around the world, pushing false solutions like CCS into the minds of young scientists and engineers.

Other polluting industries love the technology, too.

The New York Times reports that Lynda and Steward Resnick, the billionaire owners of the company that owns Fiji water, donated $750 million to the California Institute of Technology to further “environmental study, much of it focused on technological solutions to combat climate change” — like CCS.

The bottled water industry, of course, is a massive consumer of petrochemicals like plastic.

These initiatives seek to delude young scientists that climate change can be solved by technology alone, rather than addressing root causes — like an economic system that rewards greed and pollution.

Don’t get me wrong. We do need to find ways to capture excess carbon in the atmosphere. Personally, I support using an ancient technology developed many millennia ago: trees.

According to The International Union for Conservation of Nature, restoring 350 million hectares of forest by 2030 would “sequester up to 1.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.” If done respectfully toward indigenous communities that rely on forests, this would also benefit millions of people who rely on the biodiversity of these ecosystems.

How else can young scientists and engineers address climate change? By becoming politically active and advocating for real solutions like the Green New Deal.

New technology isn’t enough to save the planet.What’s really required is a mass movement demanding climate action rooted in equity, community, and urgency.

It’s time to stop the fossil fuel industry from polluting our planet — and our engineering schools.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Josue De Luna Navarro

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Impeachment, Brought to You by the CIA
Julie Y. Chu
Cruel Optimism and the Settler-Colonial Roots of White Grievance
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Love and Death in the Time of Moloch
Paul Street
We Meddle Too: Trump, Empire, and “The National Interest”
Andrew Levine
Impeachment, Pelosi-Style
T.J. Coles
Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics
Pete Dolack
Capitalism’s Triumph: Labor Rights Violated in Every Country on Earth
David Rosen
How the U.S. Military Undermines the American Economy
Namita Waikar
Counting Sheep as Grasslands Shrink in Gujarat
Joseph Natoli
The Battles Now
Robert Fisk
A Year After Khashoggi’s Murder, Saudi Arabia is Lurching Toward Chaos
Nyla Ali Khan
No Development Without the Politics of Mass Mobilization and Demilitarization in Kashmir
Eric Mann
Bernie: Keep Fighting On
John Kendall Hawkins
Edward Snowden, You Legend!
Ramzy Baroud
The Africa-Palestine Conference: Why South Africa Must Lead the Way
Louis Proyect
The Politics of Trolling
Kenn Orphan
The Myth of the Scandal-Free Presidency
Mark Weisbrot
Trump’s Trade War With China: Is It About to End?
Eve Ottenberg
The Lies of Capitalism
Clark T. Scott
The United States of Bribery and Sanctioning
Rajan Menon
Why Arms Races Never End: Hypersonic Weapons and National (In)security
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Phone Around
JP Sottile
Our Global Gas Chamber
Jill Richardson
Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?
Josue De Luna Navarro
How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies to Trump: Stop Killing Bull Trout
Josue De Luna Navarro
Geoengineering is a Scam
Michael Walls
My Patients Deserve Medicare for All
Jesse Jackson
The Obstructionist Senate
Olivia Snow Smith
Wall Street is Killing Local Newspapers
Jim Britell
“Zone Defense:” a New Way To Stop ATV’s in Wilderness Areas
Harvey Wasserman
4 Gorillas to Save the Earth
Seth Sandronsky
Privileging White Skin: Monetizing the Class Struggle with Chelsea Handler
Christopher Brauchli
The Art of Name-Calling
Lauren Worth
How Local Communities Can Tackle the Death Gap
Michael Barker
Greta Thunberg in Review
October 03, 2019
Joan Roelofs
Military Keynesianism Marches On
Jonathan Cook
Why Israel is Struggling to find a way out of Its Political Deadlock
Ted Rall
The New York Times Called a Famous Cartoonist an Anti-Semite. Repeatedly. They Didn’t Ask Him for Comment.
Michael Welton
Studying the ABCs of Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Detention: Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison
Don Fitz
Green Party Debates Green New Deal
Charles Davis
‘It’s Gotta Be Bernie’: Democracy, Mass Politics and Our Next Organizer-in-Chief
Howard Lisnoff
Amid all of the War and Mayhem… Sam’s Story
Thomas Knapp
Politicians: A Necessary Demystification
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail