  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 4, 2019

A Year After Khashoggi’s Murder, Saudi Arabia is Lurching Toward Chaos

by

Photograph Source: Alfagih at Arabic Wikipedia – Transferred from ar.wikipedia to Commons – GFDL

The Saudis are taking a pasting. Video pictures from the Houthis of Saudi soldiers and their allies killed or surrendering inside the Saudi border town of Najran represent a devastating blow to a kingdom which is constantly threatening war against Iran.

If it can’t protect its own armed forces inside Saudi territory, what is the point of wasting time menacing Iran with military action over the massive destruction of the oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais almost two weeks ago?

This is the same Saudi Arabia which kidnapped Lebanon’s prime minister Saad Hariri, bombed thousands of civilians in Yemen and tried to wipe out Qatar’s independence. Not to mention the little matter of chopping up Jamal Khashoggi almost one year ago in the country’s Istanbul consulate and then secretly burying bits of his body, for which Mohamed bin Salman – perhaps the worst crown prince in Saudi history – now takes national (but not personal) responsibility.

The news that King Salman’s personal bodyguard has now been murdered in Jeddah – by a “friend”, we are told – only adds a hysterical note to the chaos within the country.

Are the Americans now going to be asked to act as mercenaries for this bizarre kingdom?

Clearly Saudi Arabia’s own armed forces, clotted with jet fighters, missiles, American – and British – assistants, are as hopeless as they always were. Remember how they couldn’t defend themselves from Saddam after his invasion of Kuwait in 1990, which brought a pageant of international armies to “protect” them?

The Iranians may have concluded that Donald Trump – in the immortal words of American columnist Nicholas Kristof – is “the mother of all bunny rabbits”, but it seems pretty clear that Trump’s decision to tear up US commitments under the Iranian nuclear deal is a colossal disaster.

He’s now supposed to defend a vicious monarchy that threatens war against Iran for its (Houthi?) attacks on Saudi’s major oil installations – but with what? Does he bomb Iran and then ask it not to shoot back? At American ships? At US troops in Saudi Arabia?

In fact, this whole wretched saga is beginning to look less like “War in the Middle East” and more like “Carry On Up the Gulf”. We are supposed to take Iran seriously. But can this be done when it’s principal opponent – a kingdom which spoke of “cutting off the head of the snake” (Iran) – behaves like a buffoon?

It may be too soon to say that this is the ultimate crisis in US-Saudi relations; we know how Saudi money can quieten the entire world’s morality over the dissection of poor Jamal. Since our very own Downing Street buffoon takes the Saudi side, there’s no point in waiting for comment from the UK.

But pretty soon, the Americans or the EU are going to have to do what Eisenhower did when he sent Dulles off to admonish Eden during the 1956 Suez War and say: “Whoa Boy!”

Meanwhile stand by for the next episode in the “Carry On” saga. Another Saudi roar of defiance at the Islamic Republic? Another oil tanker snaffled off to Bandar Abbas? More drones – coming 30 at a time – deep inside Saudi territory? Or just more bombed wedding parties or prisoners’ bodies in the dust of Yemen?

I’d bank on the latter. It will be another attempt to destroy one of the poorest countries in the world by one of the world’s richest.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Fisk

Robert Fisk writes for the Independent, where this column originally appeared. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Impeachment, Brought to You by the CIA
Julie Y. Chu
Cruel Optimism and the Settler-Colonial Roots of White Grievance
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Love and Death in the Time of Moloch
Paul Street
We Meddle Too: Trump, Empire, and “The National Interest”
Andrew Levine
Impeachment, Pelosi-Style
T.J. Coles
Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics
Pete Dolack
Capitalism’s Triumph: Labor Rights Violated in Every Country on Earth
David Rosen
How the U.S. Military Undermines the American Economy
Namita Waikar
Counting Sheep as Grasslands Shrink in Gujarat
Joseph Natoli
The Battles Now
Robert Fisk
A Year After Khashoggi’s Murder, Saudi Arabia is Lurching Toward Chaos
Nyla Ali Khan
No Development Without the Politics of Mass Mobilization and Demilitarization in Kashmir
Eric Mann
Bernie: Keep Fighting On
John Kendall Hawkins
Edward Snowden, You Legend!
Ramzy Baroud
The Africa-Palestine Conference: Why South Africa Must Lead the Way
Louis Proyect
The Politics of Trolling
Kenn Orphan
The Myth of the Scandal-Free Presidency
Mark Weisbrot
Trump’s Trade War With China: Is It About to End?
Eve Ottenberg
The Lies of Capitalism
Clark T. Scott
The United States of Bribery and Sanctioning
Rajan Menon
Why Arms Races Never End: Hypersonic Weapons and National (In)security
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Phone Around
JP Sottile
Our Global Gas Chamber
Jill Richardson
Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?
Josue De Luna Navarro
How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies to Trump: Stop Killing Bull Trout
Josue De Luna Navarro
Geoengineering is a Scam
Michael Walls
My Patients Deserve Medicare for All
Jesse Jackson
The Obstructionist Senate
Olivia Snow Smith
Wall Street is Killing Local Newspapers
Jim Britell
“Zone Defense:” a New Way To Stop ATV’s in Wilderness Areas
Harvey Wasserman
4 Gorillas to Save the Earth
Seth Sandronsky
Privileging White Skin: Monetizing the Class Struggle with Chelsea Handler
Christopher Brauchli
The Art of Name-Calling
Lauren Worth
How Local Communities Can Tackle the Death Gap
Michael Barker
Greta Thunberg in Review
October 03, 2019
Joan Roelofs
Military Keynesianism Marches On
Jonathan Cook
Why Israel is Struggling to find a way out of Its Political Deadlock
Ted Rall
The New York Times Called a Famous Cartoonist an Anti-Semite. Repeatedly. They Didn’t Ask Him for Comment.
Michael Welton
Studying the ABCs of Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Detention: Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison
Don Fitz
Green Party Debates Green New Deal
Charles Davis
‘It’s Gotta Be Bernie’: Democracy, Mass Politics and Our Next Organizer-in-Chief
Howard Lisnoff
Amid all of the War and Mayhem… Sam’s Story
Thomas Knapp
Politicians: A Necessary Demystification
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail