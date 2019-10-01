  • Monthly
Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
October 1, 2019

Sublation of Banks

by

If I were the mayor
I’d be the best mayor
My moon bridges over the wild East River
Dear reader, do you understand
Just how lovely those would be
And fun to traverse, and healthy
And my plans for the bridges existing already
Salutary gardens hanging
No cars ranging and banging
But fountains and flowers
And up on the towers: plazas
From which we can watch the clouds blush
And bleed beneath their skins
Like fruit kicked
Across the stained ground
Uptown, midtown, downtown
The gardens, orchards
In burnt out or otherwise abandoned
Branches of Dime Savings, and Chase
Yes, you will see, among other things,
The sublation of food banks

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

