by

Sublation of Banks

If I were the mayor

I’d be the best mayor

My moon bridges over the wild East River

Dear reader, do you understand

Just how lovely those would be

And fun to traverse, and healthy

And my plans for the bridges existing already

Salutary gardens hanging

No cars ranging and banging

But fountains and flowers

And up on the towers: plazas

From which we can watch the clouds blush

And bleed beneath their skins

Like fruit kicked

Across the stained ground

Uptown, midtown, downtown

The gardens, orchards

In burnt out or otherwise abandoned

Branches of Dime Savings, and Chase

Yes, you will see, among other things,

The sublation of food banks