Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

Climate Change and Consciousness Shift

by

Climate change: It feels like the approaching End Times.

But it’s the secular version thereof, which means that humanity is responsible for both its cause and — if possible — its transcendence. All we need to do is change everything about the way the high-tech, global society functions in the next dozen years, in the process countermanding a political structure completely committed to (and profiting from) the status quo that’s creating the problem in the first place.

And modestly complicating the scenario is the fact that there’s no universal agreement on the changes that are necessary to maintain Planet Earth in a livable state, for humans and most other life forms. Are the necessary changes technical? Are they political? Are they corporate? Are the billionaires the ones responsible or are ordinary people, as they heat their houses, drive to work and stare into their cellphones, also participants in the looming crisis?

There is a climate change movement growing, led by the upcoming generation — the ones whose future may be stolen. Do I have a right to feel hope in this movement, or is hope of any sort merely a cruel illusion and the punchline of dystopian humor?

I fear these questions are the unspoken preamble contextualizing every attempt to address climate change. Certainly they are for me, in all my helpless ordinariness and non-expertise. The life I lead is woven into the problem, even if I also shake my fist at it and demand real change. But all this said, I still feel the need to set my life aside for the moment and look at the melting polar ice, the rising temperatures across the planet, the horrific fires and ongoing deforestation, the increasing intensity of tropical storms, the displacement of the planet’s poorest people, the insanity of ongoing wars and the cowardly refusal of most political leaders to address or even acknowledge any of this.

Is there some way to embrace a hope for change — for survival — that doesn’t dismiss (or worse, simplify) the difficulty we face? How can I be a participant in both the matter at hand and its transcendence? This may be a place to start:

“Our world is in crisis. Life itself is under threat. Yet every crisis contains the possibility of transformation.”

This is part of the vision of the Extinction Rebellion, which is calling for an international rebellion against climate change on Oct. 7. I repeat these words: “the possibility of transformation . . .” This is bigger than protest. This is bigger than wind farms and solar panels. This involves every last one of us, and not simply as donors making financial contributions to the cause. Transformation means a collective shift in consciousness, or what I call participatory evolution.

The vision continues:

“We hear history calling to us from the future. We catch glimpses of a new world of love, respect and regeneration, where we have restored the intricate web of all life. It’s a future that’s inside us all — located in the fierce love we carry for our children, in our urge to help a stranger in distress, in our wish to forgive, even when that seems too much to ask.

“And so we rebel for this, calling in joy, creativity and beauty. We rise in the name of truth and withdraw our consent for ecocide, oppression and patriarchy. We rise up for a world where power is shared for regeneration, repair, respect and reconciliation. We rise for love in its ultimate wisdom. Our vision stretches beyond our own lifespan, to a horizon dedicated to future generations and the restoration of our planet’s integrity.

“. . . It is a rebellion against the heartless, loveless and lifeless delusion of seeing Earth as dead matter. . . .”

These are words that make me want to kneel. They also make me want to dance, cry — and stumble, as best I can, for a way to find holistic participation in this possibility of transformation. How does consciousness shift occur? I think it occurs millions, or perhaps billions, of places at once: in large, media-saturated movements all over the planet and in quiet, personal epiphanies.

The planet is alive. Hope begins here.

Some years ago, I quoted these words of awareness of the Arhuaco people of northern Columbia: “When you go to dig your fields, or make a pot from clay, you are disturbing the balance of things. When you walk, you are moving the air, breathing it in and out. Therefore you must make payments.”

As you walk, you disturb the balance of things, so walk softly — live your life softly — with awareness and gratitude. What if this is what we were taught as we grew up? Perhaps as humanity grows up, this is what it must teach itself.

I think maybe this is what Don Fitz was getting at when he challenged “the myth of clean energy” as the path beyond climate change, making the point that it is by no means carbon neutral. All alternative energy sources, he writes, “require machinery that is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Steel, cement and plastics are central to “renewable” energy and have heavy carbon footprints. One small example: The mass of an industrial wind turbine is 90% steel.”

He concludes: “There can be good lives for all people if we abandon the goal of infinite energy growth. Our guiding principle needs to be that the only form of truly clean energy is less energy.”

Another way of saying this is there are things that matter more than infinite growth and control over the planet. One of these is awareness —not merely of the complexity of nature and the complexity of being human, but of our connection to the planet and to one another. Perhaps it takes a climate crisis to get us to understand that our home is the whole planet and we’re all in this as one.

This is the possibility of transformation. We’ll either live together or we’ll die together.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Koehler

Robert Koehler is a Chicago award-winning journalist and editor.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena
Robert Koehler
Climate Change and Consciousness Shift
Graham Peebles
Decimation of the Rainforests and the Money Men
Mel Gurtov
Listen to the Children
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten in Tunisia: the Corrupt Rule of Ben Ali
George Wuerthner
Gold Standard for the Gallatins
Diallo Brooks
A Turning Point on Racial Equality
Nadya Williams
Monsanto, Bayer and Two Wars
Linda Armitage
We Need a Homes Guarantee…Now
Will Solomon
Why Warren Can’t Win
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
Todd Miller
Trapped in an Empire of Borders
Scott Owen
No Help for the Homeless, Please!
Nelson Valdes
Cuba, OFAC, Fines and Extraterritoriality
David Schultz
The 2020 Democratic Impeachment Strategy and Why it Makes Sense Now
Jesse Jackson
Workers are Asking, Whose Side Are You On?
Leonardo Flores
Dialogue in Venezuela is a Missed Opportunity for Democrats
Eleanor Eagan
With Impeachment (Slowly) Underway, Other Oversight is Still Needed
Lawrence Wittner
The Two Internationalisms
Laura Flanders
Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight
Nick Licata
The Limits of Debating Climate Change
September 25, 2019
Roy Eidelson
Silencing Our Veterans: a Bridge Too Far
Sabri Öncü
Are We Approaching the End of Super Imperialism?
George Ochenski
The Grim Predictions for the Future Have Arrived
Victor Grossman
The Bidens, Trump, Kiev and Impeachment
Rev. William Alberts
From Extinguished to Distinguished
Saad Hafiz
The Boys in the Boots
Binoy Kampmark
Normal Intrusions: Globalising AI Surveillance
Julia Paley
The End of Asylum?
David Underhill
Reverse Pied Pipering Climacide
Jeff Cohen
Will Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?
Jeffrey Sommers
Robin Vos Punches Wisconsin Students and Teachers in the Face. Asks, how they got a Black Eye?
Elliot Sperber
Sick Cicada Ada’s Dream
September 24, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Drone Strikes on the Saudi Oil Facilities Have Changed Global Warfare
Melvin Goodman
The Central Role of the Whistleblower
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail