Sick Cicada Ada’s Dream

Sick Cicada Ada said

I had a weird one once again

We visited a gallery

Where hotdog carts were serving

Severed pricks of billionaires

Slipped in hotdog buns and slapped

With mustard, kraut, or relish for a buck, but

Those there thought that was too much

They didn’t sell a thing

And ended up tossing them all

From the window, into the Hudson

Which was flooding from Hurricane Zeke

Lower Manhattan was lost to the harbor

The turnpike in Jersey was all underwater

Along with the chemical factories

And concomitant concerns

As thirty million refugees marched

North to the rust belt and west

Filling once-abandoned towns

And, what’s more, every zoo around

Was flooded, too, allowing the tigers

And kangaroos and seals to swim

To relative freedom as further south

It flooded the White House — which,

Aside from the garbage-thick river,

was empty

Its occupants were missing

There was speculation as to where

They’d flown, but little was known

Some had even conjectured that

A hotdog or two from the show

had been sliced off from those billionaires

That’s some dream,

Said Rick the Cricket

Sick Cicada Ada agreed,

Perhaps it’s even prophecy