Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 13, 2019

Protect the Sacred Grizzly Bear, Follow Those Who Know Grandmother Earth

by

Led by Chief Stan Grier, the Blackfoot Confederacy of the Piikani, Blackfeet, Siksika and Blood Tribe has been at the forefront of publicly elevating the role of the Great Bear in Blackfoot culture and the bear’s role in protecting sacred lands due to its status as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Just three years ago, the Blackfoot Confederacy was joined by tribal leaders and their people from the Missouri to the Pacific at a treaty signing event in Greater Yellowstone. Hundreds of tribal members bore witness to this historic event. Only once before, when the Blackfoot Confederacy initiated the Innii Treaty to preserve and restore the buffalo, had so many united to develop a treaty with the express purpose of protecting a sacred being. “The Grizzly: A Treaty of Cooperation, Cultural Revitalization and Restoration”— now the most-signed tribal treaty in history — is testament to our unwavering commitment to defend the sacred, and to keep our ancient guardian and teacher the grizzly protected.

The tribes of the Blackfoot Confederacy are not the only people with narratives from time immemorial that honor the ancient connection between the grizzly and our people, and the blessings brought by the grizzly in sacred bundles. Tribal nations from across North America have similar traditions. The grizzly is sacred to us, an integral part of our religious and ceremonial life ways. The reverence we have for this sacred being transcends any historical grievances those from outside our cultures have ascribed to us in their books.

Cultural connection

We reaffirm this very clearly here, in the words of Chairman Davis: “The Blackfeet Nation has a covenant with the grizzly bear. We, the Blackfeet Nation, do not support the hunting of the grizzly bear because of our spiritual relationship, our religious ceremonies and our cultural connection to the grizzly bear. The border separates us from our northern brothers and sisters but only as a matter of geography. We, like our northern Blackfoot brothers and sisters, are joined together as a matter of religious, historical, ceremonial and cultural covenants with the grizzly bear.”

But now, the Blackfeet Nation with the Piikani, Blood and Siksika Nations, are once again on the frontlines of another dangerous attempt by the federal government to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species list. Under Interior Secretary Bernhardt, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now proposing to delist the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. This area is not only the heartland of the Blackfoot Confederacy, but also the heart of the grizzly bear nation. Whether you know anything about our people and culture or not, and whether you consider the grizzly to be sacred or not, if you care about Glacier National Park, you need to stand with us and the Great Bear.

We have seen the relentless efforts by this administration and some states hostile to our cultural values, to ravage our lands in taking away protections and accelerating fossil fuel extraction, that in turn is accelerating potentially irreversible damage to the earth’s climate. Yet, it is our voices — those of the original stewards of the land — that should be heard above any extractive industry corporation in listing and delisting decisions of species that have deep cultural significance to us, and which survive on our ancestral lands.

We call on the FWS to abandon this latest attempt to remove protections from the sacred grizzly — and in turn the protections on our sacred lands the grizzly roams.

We ask the government to restore management of grizzlies to tribal nations and implement the Grizzly Treaty.

Relocate, don’t hunt

Instead of trophy hunting the grizzly, relocate grizzlies from Greater Yellowstone and the NCDE to tribal nations with biologically suitable habitat in the Great Bear’s historic range and inspire cultural, economic and environmental revitalization to those tribes.
Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tim Davis – Stan Grier

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 13, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Age of Constitutional Coups
Rob Urie
Bernie Sanders and the Realignment of the American Left
Anthony DiMaggio
Teaching the “War on Terror”: Lessons for Contemporary Politics
John Feffer
Hong Kong and the Future of China
T.J. Coles
Jeremy Corbyn: Electoral “Chicken” or Political Mastermind?
Joseph Natoli
The Vox Populi
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: They Are the Walrus
Sasan Fayazmanesh
The Pirates of Gibraltar
David Rosen
The Likely End to Roe v. Wade?
Ishmael Reed
When You Mess With Creation Myths, the Knives Come Out
Paul Tritschler
What If This is as Good as It Gets?
Jonah Raskin
Uncensored Tony Serra: Consummate Criminal Defense Lawyer
Ryan Gunderson
Here’s to the Last Philosophes, the Frankfurt School
Michael T. Klare
The Pompeo Doctrine: How to Seize the Arctic’s Resources, Now Accessible Due to Climate Change (Just Don’t Mention Those Words!)
Luke O'Neil
I Would Want To Drink Their Blood: God Will Punish Them
Louis Proyect
The Intellectual Development of Karl Marx
Tom Clifford
How China Sees the World
Kelsey Hawkins-Johnson – Negin Owliaei
Who’s Burning the Amazon?
Yasin Khan
Rideshare Drivers are Employees, Not Contractors
Ralph Nader
Big Business Lies Taught a Watchful Donald Trump
Binoy Kampmark
The Sacking of John Bolton
Andrea Maki
Wild Love Preserve Founder: Our Path Forward
Jeremy Kuzmarov
The War in Eastern Ukraine May be Coming to an End But Do Any Americans Care?
Tim Davis – Stan Grier
Protect the Sacred Grizzly Bear, Follow Those Who Know Grandmother Earth
Clark T. Scott
Super-Delegated and Relegated
Jim Britell
Lessons From America’s Greatest Grassroots Campaigns 
Howie Hawkins
Workers Need More Rights and Economic Democracy
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Screams of Israa Ghrayeb Should Be Our Wake-up Call
Jill Richardson
It’s Not About Your Straws and Your Light Bulbs
George Wuerthner
Montana’s Wilderness Deficit
Colin Todhunter
Officials Ignore Pesticides and Blame Alcohol and Biscuits for Rising Rates of Disease
Volker Franke
Me First and the Loss of Compassion
Graham Peebles
The Rise and Rise of Green Politics
Adolf Alzuphar
Why is the Left Without a Single Elected Official in LA?
Kim C. Domenico
All We Are Saying, Is Give Peace A Chance (Bring It Home!)
Jennifer Matsui
The End of Aquarius and The Dawn of a Death Star: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Missy Comley Beattie
Never Forget
James Haught
Prodding ‘Nones’ to Vote
David Swanson
For the First Time in My Life I’m Against Impeaching the President
Nicky Reid
Yemen as Arabian Vietnam
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Bearing Witness at Aeon’s End: the Wound Becomes the Womb
Fred Gardner
Homage to the Tabloids
Nick Licata
Profiles in Courage: the Tories Have It, the Republicans Don’t
Mel Gurtov
Farewell, John Bolton
Yves Engler
RCMP Attempt to Silence Critics of Trudeau Foreign Policy
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail