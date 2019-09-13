Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
September 13, 2019

Never Forget

by

Never forget. Never forget. Never forget.

Never forget that the U.S. government was warned that Osama bin Laden was determined to strike within the United States.

Never forget that the hijackers who used airplanes as weapons on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, not from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Never forget that George W. Bush spoke to a joint session of Congress and to the American people, saying, “Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists,” before launching a war that would become never-ending.

Never forget that George W. Bush called the 9/11 terrorists enemies of freedom.

Never forget that George W. Bush used the 9/11 tragedy as a military recruitment tool.

Never forget that George W. Bush used coercion to build a coalition to oust Saddam Hussein, the leader of a country that had no connection to 9/11.

Never forget that George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” accomplished a mission—to destabilize the Middle East.

Never forget that George W. Bush and his administration and subsequent presidents and their administrations used fear to manipulate the psyches of the American people.

Never forget that thousands of U.S. troops and troops from countries coerced to join a U.S.-led catastrophe have been killed.

Never forget that thousands of U.S. troops and troops from countries coerced to join a U.S.-led catastrophe have suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Never forget the civilian slaughter in the countries invaded by the U.S.-led catastrophe.

Never forget the DNA-altering chemicals used in weaponry unleashed on the people of the countries attacked by the U.S.-led catastrophe.

Never forget that George W. Bush and subsequent presidents used the events of 9/11 to justify the mass surveillance of our lives.

Never forget that the U.S. government uses the threat of terrorism to increase military spending that now costs $3800 per capita yearly.

Never forget that never forget is branded, seared into our flesh, is, in fact, a brand.

Never forget is unforgettable because on September 11, every year after the events of September 11, 2001, never forget is repeated as families and politicians commemorate the dead—the dead killed in the collapse of the Twin Towers, the dead at the Pentagon, and the dead in that Pennsylvania Field.

But never on this unforgettable day do imperialists speak to the carnage in those countries that God told George W. Bush to invade.

Never forget that 9/11 changed everything, transforming the majority into a frightened and obedient population.

Never forget.

We couldn’t never forget if we tried.

Missy Comley Beattie

Missy Beattie has written for National Public Radio and Nashville Life Magazine. She was an instructor of memoirs writing at Johns Hopkins’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in BaltimoreEmail: missybeat@gmail.com

