Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 12, 2019

Spikes of Violence: Protest in West Papua

by

Photograph Source: Government of Sarmi Regency – Public Domain

Like Timor-Leste, West Papua, commonly subsuming both Papua and West Papua, remains a separate ethnic entity, acknowledged as such by previous colonial powers. Its Dutch colonial masters, in preparing to leave the region in the 1950s, left the ground fertile for a declaration of independence in 1961. Such a move did not sit well with the Indonesian desire to claim control over all Dutch Asia Pacific colonies on departure. There were resources to be had, economic gains to be made. The military duly moved in.

The New York Agreement between Indonesia and the Netherlands, brokered in 1962 with the assistance of the United States, saw West Papua fall under United Nations control for the duration of one year. Once passing into Indonesian control, Jakarta would govern the territory “consistent with the rights and freedoms guaranteed to the inhabitants under the terms of the present agreement.” Education would be a priority; illiteracy would be targeted, and efforts made “to accelerate participation of the people in local government through periodic elections.”

One article stood out: “Indonesia will make arrangements, with the assistance and participation of the United Nation Representative and his staff, to give the people of the territory the opportunity to exercise freedom of choice.” In 1969, a ballot was conducted in line with the provision, though hardly in any true, representative sense. In the rich traditions of doctored representation and selective enfranchisement, 1,026 individuals were selected by Indonesian authorities to participate. Indonesia’s military kept an intimidating watch: the vote could not be left to chance. The result for Indonesian control was unanimous; the UN signed off.

Unlike Timor-Leste, the historically Melanesian territories of Papua and West Papua remains under thumb and screw, an entity that continues to exist under periodic acts of violence and habitual repression from the Indonesian central authorities. A policy of transmigration has been practiced, a point argued by scholars to be tantamount to genocide. This has entailed moving residents from Java and Sulawesi to West Papua, assisted by Jakarta’s hearty sponsorship.

The Indonesian argument here has been ethnic and political: to confect a national identity through assimilation. Under President Joko Widodo (“Jokowi”)), one keen to push the idea of “Indonesia Maju” (“Advanced Indonesia”), renewed stress is being placed on infrastructure investment, economic growth and natural resources, of which Papua features heavily.

The indigenous populace has had to, in turn, surrender land to those transmigrants and appropriating authorities. “The rights of traditional law communities,” notes Clause 17 of Indonesia’s Basic Forestry Act of 1967, “may not be allowed to stand in the way of transmigration sites.”

Appropriations of land, the relocation of residents, and the odd massacre by Indonesian security forces, tend to fly low on the international radar of human rights abuses. West Papua lacks the cinematic appeal or political heft that would encourage around the clock coverage from media networks. Bureaucratic plodders in the various foreign ministries of the world prefer to render such matters benign and of little interest. Geopolitics and natural resources tend to do most of the talking.

In late 2015, for instance, Scott Busby, US deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, and James Carouso, acting deputy assistant secretary for Maritime and Mainland Southeast Asian affairs, ducked and evaded anything too compromising in their testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy. The consequences of demographic policies directed by Jakarta were assiduously ignored. Massacres and institutional accountability in the territory were bypassed, as were Indonesian efforts to prevent scrutiny on the part of human rights monitors, the UN Special rapporteur and journalists.

This year, more instances of violence have managed to leach out and gurgle in media circles. It took a few ugly incidents in the Javanese city of Surabaya to engender a new wave of protests which have had a rattling effect on the security forces. Last month, pro-Indonesian nationalist groups, with reported encouragement from security forces, taunted Papuan students with an array of crude insults in East Java. (“Dogs”, “monkeys” and “pigs” were part of the bitter mix.) The fuse was lit, notably as arrests were made of the Papuans themselves. “Papuans are not monkeys”, proclaimed banners being held at a rally in Central Jakarta on August 22.

Government buildings have been torched in Jayapura. Additional forces have been deployed, and internet access cut. There are claims that white phosphorous has been used on civilians; prisons are being filled. There have even been protests in Indonesia’s capital, with the banned Morning Star flag being flown defiantly in front of the state palace. (Doing so is no mild matter: activist Filep Karma spent over a decade of his life in prison for doing so.)

The struggle for independence, at least in the international eye, has been left to such figures as Benny Wenda, who lobbies governments and groups to back the “Free Papua” campaign. He is particularly keen to take the matter of the Free Choice vote of 1969, that nasty instrument that formalised Indonesian control, to the United Nations General Assembly. Last month, he had to settle for taking the matter to the Pacific Islands Forum as a representative of Vanuatu’s delegation. In January, he gifted the UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet a petition with 1.8 million signatures seeking a new referendum for the territory.

The response from an Indonesian government spokesman was emphatic, curt, and conventional. “Developments in Papua and West Papua province are purely Indonesia’s internal affairs. No other country, organisation or individual has the right to interfere in them. We firmly oppose the intervention of Indonesia’s internal affairs in whatever form.”

The hope for Jokowi and the Indonesian authorities will be simple: ride out the storm, conduct a low-level suppression of protests, and place any talks of secession on the backburner. In this, they can count on regional, if hypocritical support. In the words of a spokesman for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, “Australia recognises Indonesia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Papua provinces. Our position is clearly defined by the Lombok Treaty between Indonesia and Australia.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 12, 2019
Binoy Kampmark
Spikes of Violence: Protest in West Papua
Max Moran
Confuse, Then Blame the Public: Facebook Dodges Regulation With Wall Street’s Tactics
Jesse Jackson
NFL’s Depression-Era Ban on Black Players Lingers On in the Owners Box
William Minter
Tax Dodging 101: the Aircastle Model
Colin Todhunter
Treadmill of Magic Seeds and Broken Promises: Dismantling the Myth of Bt Cotton Success in India
David Kattenburg
BDS in Canada
September 11, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Bojo Johnson’s Magic Carpet Ride Wearing Nigel Farage’s Clothes
Ron Jacobs
Is Killing Peasants Protecting America’s Interests?
George Ochenski
The Imperative to Restore Congressional Powers
John W. Whitehead
The Bill of Rights Turns 230: What Do We Have to Show for It? Nothing Good
Susan Babbitt
Oliver Sacks, the “Neurological Philosopher”
Andrew Bacevich
Reflections on “Peace” in Afghanistan
Raouf Halaby
Tracks to Nowhere
Jonathan Power
The Need for Non-Violence in Hong Kong
Binoy Kampmark
The Courage of Saying No: Children, Rebellion and Greta Thunberg
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Power and Tragedy
Nyla Ali Khan
Revive the True Spirit of Constitutionality and Federalism in India: Article 370
L. Ali Khan
The Revival of Non-Self
Norman Solomon
Why a DNC Vice Chair Bawled Me Out
Rachel Cunliffe
Knowledge in the Blood: Stories About 9-11
Wim Laven
9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?
Cesar Chelala
A Day that Changed the World
September 10, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Mugabe’s Rule Led Many to Dismiss Nationalism, But That Opened the Door to Something Much Worse
Kenneth Good
The Brutality of Robert Mugabe and Zanu-Pf In Zimbabwe
Michael Welton
Adorno is Not a Cheery Guy
Garikai Chengu
Gaddafi vs the West: Two Revolutions on the Wrong Side of History
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Trips: Duvets, Toothbrushes and the House of Lords
Nick Turse
“The Pain Remains:” The Living Literature of War
Mohsen Abdelmoumen – Stuart Newman
Are We Headed Toward a Techno-Eugenic Future?
Yasin Khan
An Uber Driver’s Death Shows the Harms of Misclassifying Workers
Wim Laven
Cause of Termination: Gross Fraud and Malfeasant Negligence
Dave Lindorff
US Media Keep Saying Iran is ‘In Violation’ of a Nuclear Agreement the US Withdrew From
Anita Plummer
An Inspiring Climate Victory in Kenya
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Power Has No Role in Fighting the Climate Emergency
Elliot Sperber
The Last Days of Coney Island
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
John W. Whitehead
America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11
Richard C. Gross
There is But One Race: Human
Brian Horejsi
Sometimes There Are Bears Living There
Binoy Kampmark
Robert Mugabe’s Legacy: Revolution, Amity and Decline
Elizabeth Keyes
Somewhere Beyond Corporate Media Yemenis Die
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail