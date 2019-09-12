Fearless Muckraking
September 12, 2019
RIP Daniel Johnston
September 12, 2019
John Davis
The Four Storms of the Apocalypse: Katrina, Sandy, Maria and Dorian.
Charles Pierson
Yemen Continues Its Descent into Hell
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Risks Triggering an Unwinnable War to Avoid Losing Election
David Swanson
Nonviolence Denial Is As Dangerous As Climate Denial
Dave Lindorff
The US Media War Machine Kicks In Against Iran
Binoy Kampmark
Spikes of Violence: Protest in West Papua
Max Moran
Confuse, Then Blame the Public: Facebook Dodges Regulation With Wall Street’s Tactics
Jesse Jackson
NFL’s Depression-Era Ban on Black Players Lingers On in the Owners Box
William Minter
Tax Dodging 101: the Aircastle Model
Colin Todhunter
Treadmill of Magic Seeds and Broken Promises: Dismantling the Myth of Bt Cotton Success in India
David Kattenburg
BDS in Canada
September 11, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Bojo Johnson’s Magic Carpet Ride Wearing Nigel Farage’s Clothes
Ron Jacobs
Is Killing Peasants Protecting America’s Interests?
George Ochenski
The Imperative to Restore Congressional Powers
John W. Whitehead
The Bill of Rights Turns 230: What Do We Have to Show for It? Nothing Good
Susan Babbitt
Oliver Sacks, the “Neurological Philosopher”
Andrew Bacevich
Reflections on “Peace” in Afghanistan
Raouf Halaby
Tracks to Nowhere
Jonathan Power
The Need for Non-Violence in Hong Kong
Binoy Kampmark
The Courage of Saying No: Children, Rebellion and Greta Thunberg
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Power and Tragedy
Nyla Ali Khan
Revive the True Spirit of Constitutionality and Federalism in India: Article 370
L. Ali Khan
The Revival of Non-Self
Norman Solomon
Why a DNC Vice Chair Bawled Me Out
Rachel Cunliffe
Knowledge in the Blood: Stories About 9-11
Wim Laven
9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?
Cesar Chelala
A Day that Changed the World
September 10, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Mugabe’s Rule Led Many to Dismiss Nationalism, But That Opened the Door to Something Much Worse
Kenneth Good
The Brutality of Robert Mugabe and Zanu-Pf In Zimbabwe
Michael Welton
Adorno is Not a Cheery Guy
Garikai Chengu
Gaddafi vs the West: Two Revolutions on the Wrong Side of History
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Trips: Duvets, Toothbrushes and the House of Lords
Nick Turse
“The Pain Remains:” The Living Literature of War
Mohsen Abdelmoumen – Stuart Newman
Are We Headed Toward a Techno-Eugenic Future?
Yasin Khan
An Uber Driver’s Death Shows the Harms of Misclassifying Workers
Wim Laven
Cause of Termination: Gross Fraud and Malfeasant Negligence
Dave Lindorff
US Media Keep Saying Iran is ‘In Violation’ of a Nuclear Agreement the US Withdrew From
Anita Plummer
An Inspiring Climate Victory in Kenya
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Power Has No Role in Fighting the Climate Emergency
Elliot Sperber
The Last Days of Coney Island
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
