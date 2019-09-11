Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 11, 2019

The Imperative to Restore Congressional Powers

by

Photograph Source: Jeremy Buckingham – CC BY 2.0

You have to give President Trump credit for one thing — he has so abused executive authority that even the most conservative members of Congress are now clamoring to restore our vital constitutionally-established checks and balances.

It would hard to find a more conservative member of Congress than Utah’s Republican Sen. Mike Lee. This is the guy who convinced Trump to slash the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument so oil, gas, coal, off-road “wreckreationists” and fossil hunters could ravage the canyons and their fragile ruins of the ancient Anasazi cliff-dwellers.

He’s also the guy leading the charge on trashing the Endangered Species Act and opening more federal lands to resource extraction while supporting even more deregulation of extractive industries.

In other words, Lee should be a hand-in-glove fit for the president’s unconscionable desecration of what’s left of the nation’s natural legacy to boost the wobbly economy and Trump’s dimming re-election chances. But apparently even Lee can only countenance so much abuse, so many misuses of presidential power and, in the end, the radical shifting of billions of already appropriated dollars to build Trump’s wall to circumvent the approval which Congress remains unwilling to provide.

As Lee bluntly put it: “If Congress is troubled by recent emergency declarations made pursuant to the National Emergencies Act, they only have themselves to blame. Congress gave these legislative powers away in 1976 and it is far past time that we as an institution took them back. If we don’t want our president acting like a king we need to start taking back the legislative powers that allow him to do so. The Article One Act will go a long way to restoring the balance of powers in our republic.” According to Lee’s press release, “the bill would automatically end all future emergency declarations made pursuant to the NEA after 30 days unless Congress voted affirmatively to extend the emergency.”

Trump’s abuses of the National Emergencies Act — such as moving troops to the border that would otherwise violate the Posse Comitatus Act prohibiting the use federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies — have opened the eyes of those who previously couldn’t imagine such lawlessness and authoritarianism in an American president. No doubt Lee was provided additional impetus when Trump ripped off more than $100 million in already appropriated funds for military bases in Lee’s home state of Utah.

Trump brought this retaliation against executive abuse on himself and fully deserves the congressional blowback. But it’s also fair to say Congress had best decide whether it wants to continue its budget-busting military spending spree if those dollars wind up going elsewhere based on presidential whim with little regard for the Constitution or law. It’s one thing that senators and representatives regularly line up at the military feeding trough — it’s another to have their pork pulled away by an out-of-control president.

Regardless of what happens with Lee’s bill, the imperative to restore constitutional checks and balances could not be more evident. Currently Lee has 14 co-sponsors in the Senate and they’re all Republicans. Given the total lack of regard Trump has shown Congress, the Constitution and the law, it’s long past time for Democrats and Republicans to stand up together and fight back against this blatant abuse of executive power.

Our founding fathers fought the Revolutionary War to free the “colonies” from the heavy hand of King George and the perils of monarchies. It is imperative that we don’t cede that hard-won victory for democracy to the crazed authoritarian now living in the White House.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 11, 2019
Ron Jacobs
Is Killing Peasants Protecting America’s Interests?
George Ochenski
The Imperative to Restore Congressional Powers
John W. Whitehead
The Bill of Rights Turns 230: What Do We Have to Show for It? Nothing Good
Susan Babbitt
Oliver Sacks, the “Neurological Philosopher”
Andrew Bacevich
Reflections on “Peace” in Afghanistan
Raouf Halaby
Tracks to Nowhere
Jonathan Power
The Need for Non-Violence in Hong Kong
Binoy Kampmark
The Courage of Saying No: Children, Rebellion and Greta Thunberg
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Power and Tragedy
Nyla Ali Khan
Revive the True Spirit of Constitutionality and Federalism in India: Article 370
L. Ali Khan
The Revival of Non-Self
Norman Solomon
Why a DNC Vice Chair Bawled Me Out
Rachel Cunliffe
Knowledge in the Blood: Stories About 9-11
Wim Laven
9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?
Cesar Chelala
A Day that Changed the World
September 10, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Mugabe’s Rule Led Many to Dismiss Nationalism, But That Opened the Door to Something Much Worse
Kenneth Good
The Brutality of Robert Mugabe and Zanu-Pf In Zimbabwe
Michael Welton
Adorno is Not a Cheery Guy
Garikai Chengu
Gaddafi vs the West: Two Revolutions on the Wrong Side of History
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Trips: Duvets, Toothbrushes and the House of Lords
Nick Turse
“The Pain Remains:” The Living Literature of War
Mohsen Abdelmoumen – Stuart Newman
Are We Headed Toward a Techno-Eugenic Future?
Yasin Khan
An Uber Driver’s Death Shows the Harms of Misclassifying Workers
Wim Laven
Cause of Termination: Gross Fraud and Malfeasant Negligence
Dave Lindorff
US Media Keep Saying Iran is ‘In Violation’ of a Nuclear Agreement the US Withdrew From
Anita Plummer
An Inspiring Climate Victory in Kenya
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Power Has No Role in Fighting the Climate Emergency
Elliot Sperber
The Last Days of Coney Island
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
John W. Whitehead
America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11
Richard C. Gross
There is But One Race: Human
Brian Horejsi
Sometimes There Are Bears Living There
Binoy Kampmark
Robert Mugabe’s Legacy: Revolution, Amity and Decline
Elizabeth Keyes
Somewhere Beyond Corporate Media Yemenis Die
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail