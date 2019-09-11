Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 11, 2019

9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?

by

The U.S. needs to make a serious appraisal assessing our bridges—of unity—and walls—of hate and division. What benefits, if any, are provided by increasing isolationism? Do they outweigh the blessings of collaboration, connection, and friendship?

Sadly, on this terrible anniversary, I predict a showcase of divisive rhetoric from a White House bent on tearing a country apart.

The world changed on September 11, 2001. The majority of my university students are not old enough to have any memory of life before the terrorist attacks. This creates a real challenge since I never want to tell students how to think; my job is helping them think for themselves. But there is truth: the white supremacist and nationalist groups—that Trump refuses to condemn—present the greatest threats for domestic terrorism and violence; that Trump and his policies of racism and xenophobia are used as recruitment tools by groups like ISIS; that Trump’s words and ideology are cited in manifestos and as motivation for hate crimes and mass shootings in the U.S. and abroad; he has told more than 12,000 lies as President…

In 2001 Americans were much more connected. The tragedy brought people together—there was compassion, charity, and empathy everywhere you looked. There were isolated and heavily condemned acts of revenge violence; those hateful acts did not show the American character. Admittedly there was fear in the air; the myth that having the largest military on earth guaranteed safety and security had been decimated.

On September 11theveryone has the chance to reflect on American leadership. Choosing to listen with a fixed mindset will only act to confirm preconceived notions. Alternatively, one can engage with a growth mindset, by accepting and inviting dialogue. This position allows revisiting thoughts and beliefs to when improvements can be made. I tell students: “You get to choose your mindset, you get to decide whether or not you invite or refuse dialogue, but whatever you chose, and whenever you choose it, I want you to take a second step. Make an assessment of the mindset you chose. Did you choose the right mindset for the situation?”

I do hope my predictions are wrong. The world is burning, there are multiple disasters and complex humanitarian emergencies, climate chaos threatens life for future generations, etc. … strong leadership and collaborative unity will be necessary just to address natural disasters. If we cannot come together in a coordinated and robust response in these cases, then there is even less hope that we can come together for the human-caused disasters, conflicts, and war.

The problem is that there are so many examples of Trump sowing the seeds of division and refusing to water the seeds of peace and opportunity. He seems unable to free himself from his own ego. He is more likely to double-down on his lie that he was “down there” with the first responders, or to assert his wall would have stopped it, than he is to acknowledge pain and suffering. Empathy could bring people together but bringing people together does not make the drama he wants. He apparently had talks with the Taliban planned—ho hum—and then dramatically cancelled. He couldn’t make it to Poland—he instead dramatically cancelled to attend to Hurricane Dorrian—and idiotically congratulated Polandon being invaded by Nazis 80 years ago.

There may not be an opportunity for Trump to reconcile with the Taliban. But he could learn from Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who did make it to Poland. During a ceremony in the city of Wielun, one of the first Nazi bombings on September 1, 1939, he said: “I stand before you, those who have survived, before the descendants of the victims, the old and the young residents of Wielun, I am humbled and grateful. I bow to the victims of the attack in Wielun, I pay tribute to the Polish victims of German tyranny and I ask for forgiveness.”

Perhaps, Trump could acknowledge victims in ways that reflect their past and continued suffering. He would also be well served to understand how empathy fits into relationships. On December 7, 1970, German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s simple action of falling to his knees—Warsaw Genuflection (Kniefall von Warschau)— during a visit to a monument to the Nazi-era Warsaw Ghetto Uprising helped reunite the countries; it is likely a reason he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971. Rhetoric is a starting point, then it needs to be matched with action and policy.

Trump seems incapable of doing much beyond stoking the flames of racial hatred and pejorative animus. He just needs to spend time putting those he is duty-bound to serve ahead of himself. The bottom line: instead of addressing trauma and healing, Trump will find an opportunity to make himself central (“I am the Chosen One”) he can exploit, again. Which lie will it be? Will he talk about thousands of Muslims, again; will he say he was there, again; will he again brag aboutthe tallest building in New York (which he boasted about right after the September 11 attacks 18 years ago, though it was a lie). In all manner of suffering Trump makes himself into the spectacle: he would run inunarmed and stop the shooting (even with his draft-dodging bone spursrevealed as a total hoax), he could save us, his crowd size, the votes he received.

I credit him for the time he used acue cardgiven to him by smarter staff when meeting with school shooting victims, which read: “1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?” And “5. I hear you.” At least he attempted empathy and validation.

My cue card has me expressing empathy for Americans and the world as we suffer each day of this non-ministering administration.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Wim Laven

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 11, 2019
Wim Laven
9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?
Cesar Chelala
A Day that Changed the World
September 10, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Mugabe’s Rule Led Many to Dismiss Nationalism, But That Opened the Door to Something Much Worse
Kenneth Good
The Brutality of Robert Mugabe and Zanu-Pf In Zimbabwe
Michael Welton
Adorno is Not a Cheery Guy
Garikai Chengu
Gaddafi vs the West: Two Revolutions on the Wrong Side of History
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Trips: Duvets, Toothbrushes and the House of Lords
Nick Turse
“The Pain Remains:” The Living Literature of War
Mohsen Abdelmoumen – Stuart Newman
Are We Headed Toward a Techno-Eugenic Future?
Yasin Khan
An Uber Driver’s Death Shows the Harms of Misclassifying Workers
Wim Laven
Cause of Termination: Gross Fraud and Malfeasant Negligence
Dave Lindorff
US Media Keep Saying Iran is ‘In Violation’ of a Nuclear Agreement the US Withdrew From
Anita Plummer
An Inspiring Climate Victory in Kenya
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Power Has No Role in Fighting the Climate Emergency
Elliot Sperber
The Last Days of Coney Island
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
John W. Whitehead
America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11
Richard C. Gross
There is But One Race: Human
Brian Horejsi
Sometimes There Are Bears Living There
Binoy Kampmark
Robert Mugabe’s Legacy: Revolution, Amity and Decline
Elizabeth Keyes
Somewhere Beyond Corporate Media Yemenis Die
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “Left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail